LOOK: Wildlife Photographer Captures Insane Moment Buffalo Tosses Lion Into the Air
Who’s winning in a matchup: a lion or a buffalo? While one might assume the big cat could take down the buffalo, these new pictures show a buffalo effortlessly tossing a lion as if it were a ragdoll. Mario Paul, a wildlife photographer and guide from Wild Photo Africa...
LIFE-THREATENING ARCTIC FREEZE HITS NORTHEAST (9:30pET PKG)
A life-threatening arctic blast is sweeping across the Northeast and New England today (Friday) as officials take critical action to prevent deaths.
Three fisherman rescued from the ocean after clinging to ice box in Australia
Three people live to tell the story of how they were rescued after their vessel capsized. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
