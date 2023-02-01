Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Visit these Black history landmarks in Boston
The trail includes 10 places that represent Black life in Boston in the 1800s.
25 Investigates: Boston doctor allegations
“You are saying this doctor performed a procedure on the wrong body part?” “There was a needle broken off in a patient’s liver?” “Did the patients have any idea that this was happening?” A Boston doctor...under investigation.
Safe spaces for homeless, people in need amid cold emergency in Boston
Boston city leaders have prepared options for people experiencing homelessness and others in need during Saturday’s potentially record-breaking cold.
Local nonprofit helps homeless at South Station during Boston’s cold emergency
baystatebanner.com
Majority of Wu’s cabinet chiefs are people of color
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Mayor Michelle Wu began her State of the City speech by name-checking members of her administration, two-thirds of whom, she noted, are people of color. While Boston was declared a so-called majority-minority city following the 2000 U.S. Census, Wu’s administration...
Harvard Crimson
A Reckoning on Cambridge Police: City Grapples with Police Killing of Sayed Faisal
Sayed Faisal's death by police has thrown Cambridge into an uproar, leading to protests across the city, confrontations with city officials at public meetings, and the storming of City Hall. Some have charged that his death was an incident of police brutality, racism, and Islamophobia. On the afternoon of Jan....
cambridgeday.com
Why an exiled Chinese billionaire has protesters outside the home of a Cambridge schoolteacher
Why an exiled Chinese billionaire has protesters outside the home of a Cambridge schoolteacher. Third-grade teacher Isabelle Despins has endured months of protests outside her home from a far-right group that originated online. The protests began Nov. 20, when four Chinese nationals set up lawn chairs in front of Despins’...
Gov. Healey to allow homeless inside South Station when extreme cold arrives
With the extreme cold headed our way, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is reversing a policy that banned homeless people from sleeping in South Station overnight.
liveboston617.org
Exclusive: Report, Booking Photo and Radio Recordings Paint Full Picture of Jared ‘Riley’ Dowell’s Arrest
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the federal, state, and local public records laws and guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD, the courts, and Live Boston Staff for reasons of privacy, investigatory purposes, and officer safety.
Death investigation underway at Emerson College dorm
Police responded to the residence hall at 80 Boylston St. around 10:02 a.m. Friday. Boston police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning at an Emerson College dormitory. Officers responded to the dormitory at 80 Boylston St. around 10:02 a.m. for the “death investigation,” according to a police...
Mass. shelters prepare to help unhoused during ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures
Officials at shelters serving people experiencing homelessness said they are preparing to help unhoused individuals later this week as a frigid winter front moves toward Massachusetts that brings the potential of bitter, subzero weather. Temperatures across the state are expected to hover well below freezing, and wind chill will make...
Boston Globe
‘Mountains of snow’: Readers share Blizzard of ‘78 memories, photos
February marks the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978. Boston has gotten little snow this winter, but this time 45 years ago, the city was under siege by the heavy snowfall of the Blizzard of ‘78. In honor of that anniversary, we asked Boston.com readers to share their memories and photos to commemorate the infamous blizzard that had the Boston area at a standstill.
advocatenews.net
THE STAGE AT SUFFOLK DOWNS ANNOUNCES FIRST EVENTS AT NEW VENUE:
Re:SET, AN ALL-NEW ARTIST-CURATED OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES,. INCLUDING HEADLINERS STEVE LACY, LCD SOUNDSYSTEM AND boygenius. Presale Registration Started Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11AM; Single Day Ticket Prices Starting at $99.50. BOSTON, MA – The Bowery Presents’ new seasonal outdoor general admission concert venue, The Stage at Suffolk Downs, announces...
matadornetwork.com
9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites
If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
4 Mass. hospitals rank within America’s 250 Best list, 1 ranks in top 50
There were four Massachusetts hospitals that ranked in Healthgrades’ “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” list and even one hospital ranking within the top 50 in the country. According to Healthgrades, the hospitals on the list “exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.” Rankings were based on performance...
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
Harvard Crimson
More than 100 Harvard Law School Affiliates Sign Open Letter Criticizing Low Income Protection Plan
Harvard Law School's Low Income Protection Plan program, which subsidizes loan repayments for graduates pursuing public interest jobs, is located at 5027 Wasserstein Hall. By Truong L. Nguyen. More than 100 Harvard Law School alumni and current affiliates have signed an open letter calling for changes to the school’s Low...
Government Technology
Boston Mayor Wu Offers City Staff Incentives to Ditch Cars
(TNS) — A new benefits package rolled out to city employees is geared at getting more cars off the road, through enhanced incentives for public transit and bike share use. Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday that the City of Boston will pay 65% of each employee’s MBTA monthly pass of their choice, a significant cost savings compared to the pre-tax discount workers had been offered previously.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Boston
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Boston area to support local Black businesses. 2. The Coast Café. 3. Darryl’s Corner Bar and Kitchen. 4. Little Cocoa Bean Co. 5. MIDA Boston.
Schools, emergency workers make preparations for brutal Friday cold
BOSTON - Boston emergency officials are urging people to cancel immediate outdoor plans if possible. That prompted Pat Fay, who's training for the Boston Marathon, to get out early. "You go out, you skip work, and you take a two-hour break. This is my long run instead of doing it tomorrow," he said Thursday. Boston Public Schools canceled classes for Friday, and so did Cathedral High School. "It's going to be so cold in the morning and a lot of our kids walk a pretty big distance," said Cathedral High President Dan Carmody. At the Boston EMS garage Thursday, mechanics checked ambulances to make sure back-up batteries are working in ambulances. "Try not to push things as much, you know. We're all busy," said Boston EMS Dep. Supt. Steven McHugh. "We have busy lives, and when the weather starts getting cold, we don't want to get into car accidents so that we'll be out in the cold for long exposures," he said. The agency also has an outreach crew making rounds and checking on homeless in the city. Boston is inviting people who need to get warm to go to community centers and libraries.
