Boston, MA

baystatebanner.com

Majority of Wu’s cabinet chiefs are people of color

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Mayor Michelle Wu began her State of the City speech by name-checking members of her administration, two-thirds of whom, she noted, are people of color. While Boston was declared a so-called majority-minority city following the 2000 U.S. Census, Wu’s administration...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Exclusive: Report, Booking Photo and Radio Recordings Paint Full Picture of Jared ‘Riley’ Dowell’s Arrest

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the federal, state, and local public records laws and guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD, the courts, and Live Boston Staff for reasons of privacy, investigatory purposes, and officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Death investigation underway at Emerson College dorm

Police responded to the residence hall at 80 Boylston St. around 10:02 a.m. Friday. Boston police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning at an Emerson College dormitory. Officers responded to the dormitory at 80 Boylston St. around 10:02 a.m. for the “death investigation,” according to a police...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

‘Mountains of snow’: Readers share Blizzard of ‘78 memories, photos

February marks the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978. Boston has gotten little snow this winter, but this time 45 years ago, the city was under siege by the heavy snowfall of the Blizzard of ‘78. In honor of that anniversary, we asked Boston.com readers to share their memories and photos to commemorate the infamous blizzard that had the Boston area at a standstill.
BOSTON, MA
advocatenews.net

THE STAGE AT SUFFOLK DOWNS ANNOUNCES FIRST EVENTS AT NEW VENUE:

Re:SET, AN ALL-NEW ARTIST-CURATED OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES,. INCLUDING HEADLINERS STEVE LACY, LCD SOUNDSYSTEM AND boygenius. Presale Registration Started Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11AM; Single Day Ticket Prices Starting at $99.50. BOSTON, MA – The Bowery Presents’ new seasonal outdoor general admission concert venue, The Stage at Suffolk Downs, announces...
BOSTON, MA
matadornetwork.com

9 Brunch Restaurants in Boston for Strong Cocktails and Breakfast Food Favorites

If you’re visiting Boston with friends, brunch should be on your itinerary. This typically late in the afternoon meal is known for its decadent dishes, and in Boston the menus are no different. Imagine thick cut waffles, drizzled in peanut butter, briney platters of oysters, and cinnamon rolls and sticky buns. Plan a boozy brunch celebration with a tight knit group of friends with shareable cocktails, or just step out after a night of hitting Boston’s Irish bar scene for a strong cup of coffee and an always satisfying egg sandwich. When you’re done, an exploration of Boston’s Little Italy neighborhood is a must. For the best brunch in Boston look no further than these seven restaurants.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Government Technology

Boston Mayor Wu Offers City Staff Incentives to Ditch Cars

(TNS) — A new benefits package rolled out to city employees is geared at getting more cars off the road, through enhanced incentives for public transit and bike share use. Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday that the City of Boston will pay 65% of each employee’s MBTA monthly pass of their choice, a significant cost savings compared to the pre-tax discount workers had been offered previously.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Boston

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Boston area to support local Black businesses. 2. The Coast Café. 3. Darryl’s Corner Bar and Kitchen. 4. Little Cocoa Bean Co. 5. MIDA Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Schools, emergency workers make preparations for brutal Friday cold

BOSTON - Boston emergency officials are urging people to cancel immediate outdoor plans if possible. That prompted Pat Fay, who's training for the Boston Marathon, to get out early. "You go out, you skip work, and you take a two-hour break. This is my long run instead of doing it tomorrow," he said Thursday. Boston Public Schools canceled classes for Friday, and so did Cathedral High School. "It's going to be so cold in the morning and a lot of our kids walk a pretty big distance," said Cathedral High President Dan Carmody. At the Boston EMS garage Thursday, mechanics checked ambulances to make sure back-up batteries are working in ambulances. "Try not to push things as much, you know. We're all busy," said Boston EMS Dep. Supt. Steven McHugh. "We have busy lives, and when the weather starts getting cold, we don't want to get into car accidents so that we'll be out in the cold for long exposures," he said. The agency also has an outreach crew making rounds and checking on homeless in the city. Boston is inviting people who need to get warm to go to community centers and libraries.  
BOSTON, MA

