New York City, NY

SI:AM | Let These College Hoops Games Fill Your Football Void

It’s a loaded slate this weekend. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Don’t hold your breath for a Pro Bowl recap in Monday’s newsletter. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. March...
INDIANA STATE
James Harden, 76ers React to 2023 All-Star Reserves Announcement

The Sixers star shared a message on Instagram shortly after Thursday’s news. View the original article to see embedded media. After the missing the cut for this year’s All-Star Game, James Harden chimed in with a brief message on his Instagram story following the announcement of the All-Star reserves Thursday night.
Lakers Skeptical of Signing Kyrie Irving to Big Contract, per Report

The point guard requested a trade from the Nets on Friday. The potential top landing spot for Kyrie Irving following the point guard’s trade request is the Lakers, as Los Angeles has expressed interest in Irving dating back to the Summer. However, the team’s interest may be just for this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Serena Williams on Potential Tennis Comeback: ‘For Now, No’

She asked whether there was just a small chance she would return to the sport. View the original article to see embedded media. Serena Williams has yet to formally say that she is retired from the sport of tennis since she said she was “evolving” away from the sport after the U.S. Open in September. On several occasions she even hinted at a return, but in her latest interview she appeared to shut down any notion of her return to the sport—at least any time soon.
Magic’s Harris Shares Mo Bamba Comment to Austin Rivers Before Fight

Bamba and Rivers were among five players ejected after a melee during Friday’s game in Minnesota. View the original article to see embedded media. Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers and Magic center Mo Bamba set NBA Twitter ablaze Friday night after igniting a five-player melee during a matchup at the Target Center. Given that Rivers started the fight while Bamba was on the bench, many people on social media wondered what could’ve angered 11-year veteran to that extent.
ORLANDO, FL
2023 Pro Bowl Games Rosters: AFC, NFC Lineups for Each Event

Flag football and dodgeball are both on the agenda this weekend. This week the NFL’s first-ever Pro Bowl Games will be featured on ESPN, and on Wednesday, all the competitions and its competitors were announced. Events start Thursday at 7 p.m. ET with five skills challenges, and the games will conclude at 3 p.m. Sunday with more skills events and a trio of flag football games.

