Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix Reveals First Look at Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Series
Perhaps the biggest and most popular manga series in history will get introduced to an even bigger audience later this year, when One Piece becomes a live-action series on Netflix. The streaming service officially announced the show today, revealing that it would premiere soon while debuting two early first looks...
Netflix Renews ‘That ’90s Show’ For Season 2
Well, they’re coming back, anyway. Again. For a second season — as Netflix has officially renewed the That ’70s Show revival series That ’90s Show for a second run of episodes. The show, which features the daughter of original characters Eric and Donna as she spends the summer with her grandparents (and Eric’s parents) Kitty and Red, proved to be a popular update of a beloved sitcom. That ’90s Show featured a mostly new cast of teenagers, plus original That ’70s Show cast members Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, along with occasional guest appearances from the other That ’70s Show stars like Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher.
‘Futurama’ Reboot Teases Release Date
Futurama has been off the air for what feels like ages. Luckily, Lauren Tom, the voice of Amy, confirmed that we can look forward to new episodes this summer. She recently tweeted about the long-awaited reboot. After a number of issues, it's good to hear that the series finally got off the ground.
‘King of the Hill’ Will Return With New Episodes on Hulu
The king of all TV revivals is upon us. After a decade hiatus, King of the Hill will return with new episodes, from many of its original creators, and much of its original cast. The new episodes will be debut on Disney’s Hulu streaming service. The show’s creators, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, are both involved as executive producers, with Saladin Patterson set as the new version’s showrunner. And original cast members like Judge (Hank Hill and Boomhauer) Kathy Najimy (Peggy Hill), Pamela Adlon (Bobby Hill), Johnny Hardwick (Dale), Stephen Root, (Bill) and Lauren Tom (Minh) will all voice their old characters as well. (The other key member of the ensemble, Brittany Murphy, passed away in 2009, shortly after the end of the show.)
Lisa Loring, TV’s Original Wednesday Addams, Dies at 64
TV’s original Wednesday Addams has died. Lisa Loring played the role of the Addams family’s unforgettably peculiar daughter on the original 1960s version of the Addams Family television series. She was 64 years old. Her passing was first announced on Facebook by a friend, who wrote “4 days...
New DCU Will Feature the Same Actors in Films, Animation, and Games
In large respect, what the new DC Universe is trying to do — with one overarching universe that connects various mediums like film and television — is essentially a recreation of what Marvel has done for the last dozen years or so to enormously successful effect. Previously, DC has made interconnected movies, but at the same time they were also making TV shows that had nothing to do with the films, and games that had nothing to do with either. There practically an infinite number of DC universes to choose from.
James Gunn’s Superman Movie Gets Release Date and Title
The very first DC superhero was Superman. And now the new DC movie universe will start with Superman as well. Warner Bros. announced “Chapter 1” of their new DC Universe of interconnected movies and stories. This first chapter includes five films and five HBO Max series, but at present just one has a confirmed release date, and that’s the new Superman film, which will be written by Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad filmmaker James Gunn.
DC Announces ‘Chapter 1’ of New Universe With Ten Movies and Shows
For months, all of the news about the future of DC has been about what’s not happening. The Batgirl movie intended for HBO Max was permanently shelved after it was already shot. Henry Cavill made his surprising return to the role of Superman, only for the company to announce a few weeks later that Cavill wasn’t going to make any more DC movies after all. Dwayne Johnson‘s Black Adam was seemingly meant to launch a whole franchise — or perhaps multiple franchises — based on the title character, until Johnson himself announced on social media that a sequel is “will not be in their first chapter of storytelling” of DC’s next phase.
A New Trailer Imagines What 1989’s ‘Batman’ Would Look like Today
It’s been almost 35 years since Tim Burton’s Batman was unleashed on the world, and totally changed the way people — not to mention Hollywood — looked at superheroes. After decades where the public’s image of Batman was mostly Adam West’s quipping, dancing Caped Crusader — a totally viable, and secretly kind of fantastic interpretation of the character — here was a brooding, complex hero cloaked all in black rubber and leather. He didn’t joke, he didn’t smile, and he never, ever turned his neck.
DC Announces New Batman and Robin Movie, ‘The Brave and the Bold’
The last time DC and Warner Bros. attempted to make a full-fledged Batman and Robin movie, it looked like this. So perhaps that is a big reason why every single iteration since then has focused solely on a solitary Dark Knight. In the Zack Snyder movies, Robin is a dead kid’s costume hanging in a case in the Batcave. The closest Christopher Nolan ever got to adding Robin to his Batman trilogy was including a police officer who sort of helps Batman in The Dark Knight Rises and in the very last scene mumbles under his breath “Oh hey, my actual first name is Robin, not sure why that matters to anyone for any reason, but FYI.” And Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader in The Batman is so inexperienced he’s not qualified in any way to take a young kid under his wing.
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Review: Shyamalan’s New Thriller Ain’t the End of the World
Never go on a vacation in an M. Night Shyamalan movie. You could wind up the sole survivor of a catastrophic train crash. Or maybe you’ll visit your grandparents’ house only to discover they are not who they seem. And don’t even think about going to the beach; everyone there turns prematurely old. Now Shyamalan’s made Knock at the Cabin, where a family’s vacation gets interrupted by four religious zealots who demand they sacrifice a loved one to prevent a global apocalypse. What’s Shyamalan got against vacations? Did he have a bad experience with a travel agent or something?
New ‘Swamp Thing Movie’ Finds Director
Just a day after the project was formally announced, it looks like Swamp Thing already has a director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Mangold is in “early talks” to helm the new DC Universe’s Swamp Thing. The film was among the first five titles in “Chapter 1” (also known as “Gods and Monsters”) of the relaunched DC Studios universe from James Gunn and Peter Safran. Per THR, “Mangold is said to be a massive fan of the character and the stories. According to sources, he approached Gunn and Safran with his ideas. Swamp Thing would be a few years away, however, and Mangold’s next project after Dial of Destiny will be a Bob Dylan biopic for Paramount.”
New DC Studios CEO Says ‘Batgirl’ Film Was ‘Not Releasable’
Tons of fans were upset to hear that the HBO Max Batgirl film would never be released, but the higher-ups at DC claim that it's better for everyone. There’s still no concrete reason as to why exactly the movie got permanently shelved, but there are a number of theories. It’s certainly not the case that DC is scrapping everything made prior to the arrival of new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are still coming out.
An A.I. Is Creating an Endless ‘Seinfeld’ Episode on Twitch
Never has a show about nothing encompassed quite so much nothingness. Since December of 2022, an artificial intelligence has been creating and streaming an endless episode of Seinfeld. Dubbed Nothing, Forever, the ongoing show features characters that vaguely resemble Jerry, George, Kramer, and Elaine, in a serious of surreal misadventures. “Jerry” delivers a rambling monologue, then he hangs out at his apartment, then back to the standup club to tell more weird jokes (“Why do they call it a TV remote if it’s always in the same place?”) followed by some artificial laughter. It’s very strange, yet oddly compelling.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Originally Had a Very Different Ending
Sometimes there’s a very good reason a scene is deleted from a movie. But then there are times when a movie would have been greatly enhanced by keeping something in the film. That’s definitely true of Marvel movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron and the brand new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Several more scenes involving Ayo and Aneka and the Dora Milaje, for example, would have greatly enhanced that part of the film, and all of the stuff in the movie based on the Midnight Angel armor from Marvel comics.
New ‘Fast X’ Poster Teases the End of the Saga
Vin Diesel has threatened that the upcoming two-part Fast & Furious 10 (or Fast 10 and 11, depending on your counting preference) would end the franchise once and for all. It appears, based on the first film’s new poster that he is a man of his word. The film,...
‘Terrifier 3’ Is In the Works
It’s not Avatar: The Way of Water or anything, but if you look at it from a return on investment perspective, there aren’t too many 2022 movies that were bigger hits than Terrifier 2. The low-budget horror sequel cost about a quarter of a million dollars, and wound up grossing almost $15 million in theaters — a really impressive number for a tiny, independent creature feature. It’s especially notable given that the first Terrifier made less than $100,000 in theaters back in 2016.
‘Knock at the Cabin’s Ending Makes It Very Different From ‘The Cabin at the End of the World’
The following post contains SPOILERS for Knock at the Cabin, as well as its source material, The Cabin at the End of the World. Typically, when you turn a best-selling novel into a movie, you want to make it clear to fans of the book you’ve made an adaptation of it. The most obvious and easiest way to do that is to use the book’s title as the title of the movie. Hey, did you love John Grisham’s The Firm? Well here is the film The Firm, starring Tom Cruise. Big into Dune? Check out Dune! And so on.
The Best Time Jumps in Movies
Movies are time machines. They can take us thousands of years into the past, or bring us far into the future. And they can bridge the gap between past and future in the literal blink of an eye thanks to the magic of editing. From a certain perspective, every single cut in every single movie is like a passive form of time travel.
‘Avatar 2’ Passes ‘The Force Awakens,’ Now the Fourth-Biggest Movie Ever
The Force might have awakened, but it was no match for The Way of Water. Avatar: The Way of Water had yet another dominant weekend at the box office, its seventh in a row. The movie grossed another $15.7 million in the U.S. alone. More importantly, over the weekend it passed Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its $2.071 billion worldwide gross. With $2.116 billion worldwide (and counting!), Avatar: The Way of Water is now the fourth biggest movie in history, behind only the original Avatar ($2.923 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.799 billion), and Titanic ($2.194 billion).
Northland FAN 106.5
Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://northlandfan.com
Comments / 0