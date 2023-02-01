Read full article on original website
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Patrick Mahomes Explains Reasons for Choosing Between Michael Jordan, LeBron James
The Chiefs quarterback added his perspective to the never-ending NBA “GOAT” conversation. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered his opinion on the never-ending debate regarding the greatest NBA legend of all-time between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. The quarterback played it safe and didn’t give a direct answer when...
2023 Pro Bowl Games Rosters: AFC, NFC Lineups for Each Event
Flag football and dodgeball are both on the agenda this weekend. This week the NFL’s first-ever Pro Bowl Games will be featured on ESPN, and on Wednesday, all the competitions and its competitors were announced. Events start Thursday at 7 p.m. ET with five skills challenges, and the games will conclude at 3 p.m. Sunday with more skills events and a trio of flag football games.
Eagles’ Johnson Shares Groin Injury Update for Super Bowl
Philadelphia’s star right tackle did not practice at all this week ahead of next Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII. Eagles standout right tackle Lane Johnson may have been absent from practice this week with a lingering groin injury, but he made clear that he intends to be on the field in next Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Derek Carr Jokes About Raiders Exit After Pro Bowl Games Drill
The Pro Bowl quarterback threw shade at the Raiders (and himself) amid ongoing speculation regarding his future with the team. View the original article to see embedded media. A red-hot showing during Thursday’s Pro Bowl skills competition in Las Vegas afforded Derek Carr a perfect opportunity to throw shade at the Raiders amid ongoing speculation surrounding his future with the team.
Top Five Free Agent Landing Spots for Miles Sanders
If he doesn’t re-sign with the Eagles after Super Bowl LVII, here are five teams that offer fantasy value. The running back position doesn’t have a ton of superstars available on the free agent market, but there are a few names of interest … including Miles Sanders. He’s coming off a solid season, posting a career-best 1,347 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns. That was good enough for him to finish with 216.7 fantasy points.
SI:AM | Let These College Hoops Games Fill Your Football Void
It’s a loaded slate this weekend. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Don’t hold your breath for a Pro Bowl recap in Monday’s newsletter. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. March...
