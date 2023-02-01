Cryptocurrency scams are increasing, with about 46,000 people reporting they've lost more than $1 billion, the Denver office of the FBI warns. Recent trends commonly involve the cryptocurrencies Tether and USD Coin, according to a news release Thursday. The agency says in one common scenario, people are directed to set up investment accounts from social media, dating apps or discussion forums. Links or phone numbers they are sent are controlled by fraudsters, who steal money transferred by the victim into their fake investment accounts.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO