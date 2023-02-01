Read full article on original website
The Couple That Stole $3.6 Billion worth of Bitcoin
In March 2022, the US Government seized $3.6 Billion in stolen Bitcoin from this couple:. Yes.. really, this couple. Here’s a quick background on Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan:
Tesla Reported $140 Million in Net Losses from Bitcoin Last Year
During the second quarter of last year, Tesla sold three-quarters of its Bitcoin holdings.
Top crypto ransomware attacks extorted $69 million in bitcoin: Immunefi
The top 10 crypto ransomware payments have generated over $69.3 million in bitcoin for attackers since 2020. The largest transaction was a $40 million payment made by Chicago-based CNA Financial. Bitcoin’s recognizability and accessibility made it the ransomware payment cryptocurrency of choice. Crypto ransomware payments have generated more than...
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
FBI: More than $1 billion lost in cryptocurrency scams as popularity increases
Cryptocurrency scams are increasing, with about 46,000 people reporting they've lost more than $1 billion, the Denver office of the FBI warns. Recent trends commonly involve the cryptocurrencies Tether and USD Coin, according to a news release Thursday. The agency says in one common scenario, people are directed to set up investment accounts from social media, dating apps or discussion forums. Links or phone numbers they are sent are controlled by fraudsters, who steal money transferred by the victim into their fake investment accounts.
Bitcoin Has Been 'Amazing' For '12 Years' But It's 'Not…Effective Money,' Says Ray Dalio
Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio praised Bitcoin’s BTC/USD history for the past 12 years but has a warning for investors. What Happened: Dalio shared his views on the performance of Bitcoin over the past few years, calling it “amazing,” in an interview with CNBC. :. However, he noted...
FBI Seizes NFTs from Crypto Scammer
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has seized a number of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from a phishing scammer known as Horror (HZ) or Chase Senecal. The NFTs, which include BoredApeYachtClub #9658 and Doodle #3114, have a combined value of $104,856.20. The FBI's action was a result of an investigation conducted...
Founder of Las Vegas-based cryptocurrency fraud scheme gets 8 years in prison
Randall Crater founded Las Vegas-based My Big Coin Pay Inc., offering virtual payment services through a fraudulent digital currency, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston said.
UK is 'likely' to need digital currency, says BoE and Treasury: Report
The Bank of England (BoE) and Treasury believes the United Kingdom is likely to need to create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) by 2030, according to a Telegraph report on Feb. 4. The "digital pound" roadmap is set to be introduced next week, a government source told the newspaper....
MicroStrategy BTC paper loss hit $1.3B but no plans to stop trading bitcoin
MicroStrategy registered $34 million in its first-ever bitcoin sale. The company registered a paper loss of over 1 billion in 2022. MicroStrategy made its first bitcoin purchase in August 2020. Despite making a paper loss of about $1.3 billion in 2022, MicroStrategy’s chief financial officer, Andrew Kang, said that the...
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds New Wallet Security Feature To Protect Against Phishing and Scams
US-based cryptocurrency platform Coinbase is enhancing the safety of Coinbase Wallet as threats to users increase. The crypto exchange says it has added features to its wallet to help protect its users against scams such as phishing attacks and malicious airdrops. According to the crypto exchange, the Coinbase Wallet will...
Elon Musk To Spark Next Dogecoin Rally? Crypto Analysts Look at Catalysts for Shiba Inu’s Biggest Competitor
A crypto analyst says Elon Musk could cause the meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) to breakout from an enduring resistance level. Pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi tells his 672,200 Twitter followers that the biggest rival to meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) is showing bullish support that may send it higher. He says DOGE...
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
