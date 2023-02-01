ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theblock.co

Top crypto ransomware attacks extorted $69 million in bitcoin: Immunefi

The top 10 crypto ransomware payments have generated over $69.3 million in bitcoin for attackers since 2020. The largest transaction was a $40 million payment made by Chicago-based CNA Financial. Bitcoin’s recognizability and accessibility made it the ransomware payment cryptocurrency of choice. Crypto ransomware payments have generated more than...
The Denver Gazette

FBI: More than $1 billion lost in cryptocurrency scams as popularity increases

Cryptocurrency scams are increasing, with about 46,000 people reporting they've lost more than $1 billion, the Denver office of the FBI warns. Recent trends commonly involve the cryptocurrencies Tether and USD Coin, according to a news release Thursday. The agency says in one common scenario, people are directed to set up investment accounts from social media, dating apps or discussion forums. Links or phone numbers they are sent are controlled by fraudsters, who steal money transferred by the victim into their fake investment accounts.
u.today

FBI Seizes NFTs from Crypto Scammer

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has seized a number of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from a phishing scammer known as Horror (HZ) or Chase Senecal. The NFTs, which include BoredApeYachtClub #9658 and Doodle #3114, have a combined value of $104,856.20. The FBI's action was a result of an investigation conducted...
CoinTelegraph

UK is 'likely' to need digital currency, says BoE and Treasury: Report

The Bank of England (BoE) and Treasury believes the United Kingdom is likely to need to create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) by 2030, according to a Telegraph report on Feb. 4. The "digital pound" roadmap is set to be introduced next week, a government source told the newspaper....
coinjournal.net

MicroStrategy BTC paper loss hit $1.3B but no plans to stop trading bitcoin

MicroStrategy registered $34 million in its first-ever bitcoin sale. The company registered a paper loss of over 1 billion in 2022. MicroStrategy made its first bitcoin purchase in August 2020. Despite making a paper loss of about $1.3 billion in 2022, MicroStrategy’s chief financial officer, Andrew Kang, said that the...
dailyhodl.com

Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...

