Sand Springs, OK

KTUL

Locust Grove police search for man suspected of robbing bank

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Locust Grove Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the person seen in the pictures. Police say this individual is a suspect in a bank robbery at the First State Bank that took place Friday. LGPD asks if anyone has information, to contact Investigator...
LOCUST GROVE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police identify, arrest serial burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they suspect of breaking into multiple businesses in Tulsa between September and January. Police say the Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale was burglarized on Sept. 9, the Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo was burglarized on Oct. 19, the Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard was burglarized on Oct. 27, Jan. 6 and Jan. 21, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan was burglarized on Nov. 9.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Woman Arrested for Domestic Abuse

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on February 1st after a dispatch call was made for a possible domestic situation, where the victim said he was struck in the face. Shylo Amanda Short and the victim were in the process of moving the victim and his clothes out of the house.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Bartlesville man dies in Osage County car crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bartlesville man has died in an accident on State Highway 123 in Osage County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a semi-trailer and a truck were traveling south on Highway 123 in the same lanes. When the semi-trailer slowed to turn east onto County Road 2712, the truck behind did not slow down or stop and slammed into the back of the semi-trailer.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma law enforcement working to lower risk of fentanyl exposure

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Coming into contact with opioids, like fentanyl, happens far too often for officers on the job. Tulsa Police Department Officer Danny Bean says it’s nearly impossible to eliminate officers’ risk of fentanyl exposure with their job, but they do their due diligence. “When...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested for Shooting Man in the Face with BB Gun

A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Ricky Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood

A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
TULSA, OK

