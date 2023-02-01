Read full article on original website
KTUL
Locust Grove police search for man suspected of robbing bank
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Locust Grove Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the person seen in the pictures. Police say this individual is a suspect in a bank robbery at the First State Bank that took place Friday. LGPD asks if anyone has information, to contact Investigator...
KTUL
Tulsa police identify, arrest serial burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they suspect of breaking into multiple businesses in Tulsa between September and January. Police say the Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale was burglarized on Sept. 9, the Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo was burglarized on Oct. 19, the Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard was burglarized on Oct. 27, Jan. 6 and Jan. 21, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan was burglarized on Nov. 9.
KRMG
TPD searching for suspected kidnapper in midtown Tulsa
Tulsa Police are searching for a man they suspect kidnapped a woman Thursday night.
KTUL
Osage County deputies arrest man suspected of speeding in stolen vehicle
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man on Feb. 3 after observing a vehicle traveling 74 miles per hour in a 50 mph marked zone. Around 11 a.m. on Friday, Deputy Castleberry was working a highway safety shift when he noticed a car driving 24 miles over the speed limit.
KTUL
Claremore man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing friend to death with sword
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing a man with a machete in Claremore in 2017, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Michael Eugene Spears, 59, was sentenced to 300 months for the second degree murder of Mark McKinney. “The defendant’s murderous...
KRMG
Wagoner County Sheriff asking for citizens’ security video to help fight crime
The Operation SafeCam program aims at making neighborhoods safer could even help deter thieves.
Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Tulsa RV Park Homicide
Tulsa Police have identified a man accused of killing his girlfriend before attempting to take his own life on Thursday. According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Gordon was charged with 1st Degree Murder after police say they found 45-year-old Melissa Hunter dead inside of a trailer at a Tulsa RV park.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office prepares for first academy graduation ceremony
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is gearing up to graduate its first CLEET-certified class from its own academy. Nine cadets began training at the TCSO training center on Oct. 17, 2022. They will all graduate from the academy as TCSO deputies on Feb. 24 at...
abc7amarillo.com
15-year-old girl arrested, accused of murdering 16-year-old in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police announced Thursday they have arrested a 15-year-old in the murder of a 16-year-old in January. Ky'Leigh Shaw is accused in the homicide of a 16-year-old near 51st and 145th on January 24. The victim was found in the street, unresponsive with a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Arrested for Domestic Abuse
A Bartlesville woman was arrested on February 1st after a dispatch call was made for a possible domestic situation, where the victim said he was struck in the face. Shylo Amanda Short and the victim were in the process of moving the victim and his clothes out of the house.
KRMG
TPD: man in recovery after being stabbed by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend
Tulsa Police said a man is in recovery after being stabbed on Thursday night.
KTUL
Man allegedly shatters wine bottles inside store, assaults employee before being arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for allegedly breaking multiple wine bottles inside a gas station before assaulting two people. Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning at a gas station near 11th and Utica, when police were called to the scene for a disturbance.
KTUL
Bartlesville man dies in Osage County car crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bartlesville man has died in an accident on State Highway 123 in Osage County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a semi-trailer and a truck were traveling south on Highway 123 in the same lanes. When the semi-trailer slowed to turn east onto County Road 2712, the truck behind did not slow down or stop and slammed into the back of the semi-trailer.
KTUL
Oklahoma law enforcement working to lower risk of fentanyl exposure
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Coming into contact with opioids, like fentanyl, happens far too often for officers on the job. Tulsa Police Department Officer Danny Bean says it’s nearly impossible to eliminate officers’ risk of fentanyl exposure with their job, but they do their due diligence. “When...
KRMG
Family, friends of victim of Broken Arrow deadly crash remember her work ethic
Gloria Voss, 80, was known by her family and friends for helping people – working as a caretaker for clients well into her 70s.
KRMG
Two teenagers are okay after truck slides off Tulsa parking structure
TFD says they found a red, 1990′s Ford F-150 pickup truck on its nose with its back wheels still up on the second story of the parking structure.
KTUL
Wagoner County deputies arrest woman for alleged domestic assault, battery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a domestic violence suspect during a warrants sweep. On Jan. 27, WCSO's Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant sweep for individuals wanted for violent crimes. Deputies were investigating a home near 261th Street South and 357th...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested for Shooting Man in the Face with BB Gun
A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Ricky Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.
news9.com
Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood
A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
KRMG
FOX23 Investigates human trafficking, forced labor in Tulsa
Human trafficking is a much bigger issue in Tulsa than many people realize. One kind of trafficking is called “forced labor.” It’s when people are forced to work, often in terrible conditions.
