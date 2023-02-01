Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Related
New NYC beaches: Manhattan’s first beach set to open this summer, Brooklyn beach to follow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two new beaches are under development in New York City, and while residents will have sandy new shorefronts to soak up the sun, swimming in the water won’t be an option, according to a new report. The Hudson River Park Trust, a nonprofit organization tasked...
East Harlem mom fights for heat amid frigid temperatures
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An East Harlem mother of two children says she is freezing and struggles to keep her 8-year-old warm every night in their NYCHA apartment. Latisha Tarver sent PIX11 News a video, making a plea for help. With temperatures plunging in the New York City area the next few days, Tarver […]
Brooklyn apartments lose power on freezing morning
NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers had to deal with power outages. After a brief outage overnight, the massive housing complex lost electricity for a second time just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters first responded to Van Siclen Avenue in East New York just before 3 a.m. after hearing the complex was without heat.With temperatures outside feeling well-below zero, there was urgency to restore power as soon as possible.Starrett City engineers finished making repairs about an hour later. But neighbors said it happened again at around 8:40 a.m."Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said.Power was restored a second time. Families hope it stays on permanently.New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
Latest Manhattan Casino Bid Includes Giant Ferris Wheel Near UN Headquarters
Manhattan Casino Bid Includes Giant Ferris Wheel Near UN Headquarters. An empty site near the United Nations headquarters in Midtown is the latest possible location for a casino. The owner of land that covers three blocks on the waterfront, will partner with Mohegan, the casino and resort operator, to compete...
rew-online.com
The “New” New York Proposal and What It Could Mean for Commercial Real Estate
Last December, a panel of New York Ciity and State advisors led by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams published the “New” New York Panel for New York City: Making New York Work for Everyone. In what they deemed a new era of collaboration between city and state, the ambitious proposal sets forth three major goals, which are comprised of 40 detailed initiatives:
It’s about to get 'dangerously cold' in NYC
The National Weather Service NY warns that temperatures will dip into the single digits by Friday night. New Yorkers are advised to plan ahead and limit their time outside. [ more › ]
NBC New York
2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC, With One Set to Open This Summer
Two new beaches are coming to New York City, with one of them opening up for Summer 2023. Manhattan's first beach will be along the Hudson River, just north of West 12th Street in the Meatpacking District. The Hudson River Park Trust said the space will open this summer and will include a 14,000-foot stretch of sand along the Gansevoort Peninsula.
Government proposes $1 billion to cover cost of housing New York migrants
According to a recent proposal, New York state taxpayers would pick up one-third of the estimated $1 billion annual cost of New York City’s migrant crisis under the record $227 billion budget plan that was released this week by by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
These walking tours show the 'forbidden' parts of NYC you won’t find in a guidebook
On a typical tour of Manhattan, the big tourist attractions—Times Square, the Empire State Building, Central Park—get all the attention. But on these new walking tours by a local author, you'll see fascinating historical sites that you won't find in a typical guidebook. K. Krombie's Purefinder tours, "Death...
straightarrownews.com
New York City pivots, moves asylum seekers to Brooklyn amid ‘crisis’
New York City officials continue to try out new iterations of migrant relief centers as they grapple with, what Mayor Eric Adams calls, a “crisis.” This week, the city moved single migrant men out of the Watson Hotel and into the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. City officials said the move was because the hotel space was needed for families seeking asylum.
Sunny and mild Sunday in New York City; temperatures near 50
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says it the bitter blast is almost over and Sunday will be spring-like.
NY1
2 new beaches coming to NYC, with first slated for this summer
Two new beaches are slated to open in the city — one on the Hudson River that will be ready for sunbathers this summer, and another on the East River that will open in the coming years. The Hudson River Park Trust plans to open a beach just north...
NYC weather: Sub-zero temperatures recorded overnight; frigid forecast expected Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you were outside overnight, you might be still thawing out. Temperatures reached below zero early Saturday morning, with the worst of it around 6 a.m. when an AccuWeather RealFeel was projected at -14 degrees. National Weather Service and AccuWeather initially predicted the worst of the sub-zero weather to be between 4 and 5 a.m. Saturday.
Eric Adams Let Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Operator Depart With $15 Million
Mayor Eric Adams put the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the spotlight this week with confrontational efforts to relocate hundreds of migrant men there from a Manhattan hotel.But it’s not the first time Adams has focused on the Red Hook facility. In 2017, as Brooklyn borough president, he pledged $2.2 million for upgrades to help better serve cruise passengers —...
fox5ny.com
Bald eagles boom in the New York City area
NEW JERSEY - Have you seen them?. Bald eagles are booming in the New York City area, and Don Torino, president of the Bergen County Audubon Society, is keeping his eyes on the birds, calling it nothing short of a miracle. — Don Torino. Bald eagles are back in New...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYPD Sweeps Migrants from Manhattan Hotel Sidewalk Following Days of Protest and Uncertainty
Police and sanitation crews swept asylum seekers from the sidewalk in front of a Hell’s Kitchen hotel Wednesday night, seeking to end a standoff with men who had refused to move to a new city-run shelter in Brooklyn. Working with grassroots community organizers, the migrants had rallied earlier in...
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
Arctic cold NYC weather brings dangerous wind chills
NEW YORK - The wind chill in parts of the New York City region reached negative numbers, as an Arctic blast descended on the area Friday. Temperatures gradually fell during the day on Friday, with the coldest air over the region Friday night. Wind gusts up to 45 mph behind...
NYC Gray Market Thrives as Licensed Weed Takes Root in Village
In the half mile between the city’s only two authorized marijuana retail operations, Housing Works Cannabis Co. and Smacked, 20 other smoke shops are open for business.On the walk south on Broadway and east on Bleecker between them, THE CITY counted at least 15 of those shops openly selling pot products. It’s a remarkable illustration of how the city’s...
Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC into the weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With wind chills falling below zero, there is elevated concern in New York City for the unhoused with the shelter system stressed due to the migrant crisis. A spokesman for the mayor’s office said homeless outreach workers are redoubling their efforts to bring people in to the shelter system during the […]
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 0