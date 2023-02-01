ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

East Harlem mom fights for heat amid frigid temperatures

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An East Harlem mother of two children says she is freezing and struggles to keep her 8-year-old warm every night in their NYCHA apartment. Latisha Tarver sent PIX11 News a video, making a plea for help. With temperatures plunging in the New York City area the next few days, Tarver […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn apartments lose power on freezing morning

NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers had to deal with power outages. After a brief outage overnight, the massive housing complex lost electricity for a second time just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters first responded to Van Siclen Avenue in East New York just before 3 a.m. after hearing the complex was without heat.With temperatures outside feeling well-below zero, there was urgency to restore power as soon as possible.Starrett City engineers finished making repairs about an hour later. But neighbors said it happened again at around 8:40 a.m."Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said.Power was restored a second time. Families hope it stays on permanently.New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
BROOKLYN, NY
rew-online.com

The “New” New York Proposal and What It Could Mean for Commercial Real Estate

Last December, a panel of New York Ciity and State advisors led by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams published the “New” New York Panel for New York City: Making New York Work for Everyone. In what they deemed a new era of collaboration between city and state, the ambitious proposal sets forth three major goals, which are comprised of 40 detailed initiatives:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC, With One Set to Open This Summer

Two new beaches are coming to New York City, with one of them opening up for Summer 2023. Manhattan's first beach will be along the Hudson River, just north of West 12th Street in the Meatpacking District. The Hudson River Park Trust said the space will open this summer and will include a 14,000-foot stretch of sand along the Gansevoort Peninsula.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
straightarrownews.com

New York City pivots, moves asylum seekers to Brooklyn amid ‘crisis’

New York City officials continue to try out new iterations of migrant relief centers as they grapple with, what Mayor Eric Adams calls, a “crisis.” This week, the city moved single migrant men out of the Watson Hotel and into the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. City officials said the move was because the hotel space was needed for families seeking asylum.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC weather: Sub-zero temperatures recorded overnight; frigid forecast expected Saturday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you were outside overnight, you might be still thawing out. Temperatures reached below zero early Saturday morning, with the worst of it around 6 a.m. when an AccuWeather RealFeel was projected at -14 degrees. National Weather Service and AccuWeather initially predicted the worst of the sub-zero weather to be between 4 and 5 a.m. Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Eric Adams Let Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Operator Depart With $15 Million

Mayor Eric Adams put the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the spotlight this week with confrontational efforts to relocate hundreds of migrant men there from a Manhattan hotel.But it’s not the first time Adams has focused on the Red Hook facility. In 2017, as Brooklyn borough president, he pledged $2.2 million for upgrades to help better serve cruise passengers —...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Bald eagles boom in the New York City area

NEW JERSEY - Have you seen them?. Bald eagles are booming in the New York City area, and Don Torino, president of the Bergen County Audubon Society, is keeping his eyes on the birds, calling it nothing short of a miracle. — Don Torino. Bald eagles are back in New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

The African American exodus from New York City

Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Arctic cold NYC weather brings dangerous wind chills

NEW YORK - The wind chill in parts of the New York City region reached negative numbers, as an Arctic blast descended on the area Friday. Temperatures gradually fell during the day on Friday, with the coldest air over the region Friday night. Wind gusts up to 45 mph behind...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

NYC Gray Market Thrives as Licensed Weed Takes Root in Village

In the half mile between the city’s only two authorized marijuana retail operations, Housing Works Cannabis Co. and Smacked, 20 other smoke shops are open for business.On the walk south on Broadway and east on Bleecker between them, THE CITY counted at least 15 of those shops openly selling pot products. It’s a remarkable illustration of how the city’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Freezing temperatures pose high risk in NYC into the weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With wind chills falling below zero, there is elevated concern in New York City for the unhoused with the shelter system stressed due to the migrant crisis. A spokesman for the mayor’s office said homeless outreach workers are redoubling their efforts to bring people in to the shelter system during the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
