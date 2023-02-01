Read full article on original website
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in MichiganKristen WaltersWyoming, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Newly merged investment firm turns eye toward West Michigan
The growth and stability of the commercial real estate market is tantalizing to out-of-state capital. Detroit-based District Capital announced this week mergers with Indianapolis-based Crossroads Realty Advisors and Cleveland-based Westwood Real Estate Capital. The newly minted District Capital will, at least in part, turn its focus to West Michigan, according to Principal Kevin Kovachevich.
Grand Action will develop site around planned amphitheater
Plans for a 12,000-seat amphitheater near downtown Grand Rapids continue to move forward, with the Kent County-Grand Rapids Convention/Arena Authority and Grand Action 2.0 on Friday agreeing how to develop the area around it.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan’s economy is a team sport
As talk of a 2023 recession (mild or otherwise) swirls, keep in mind you are not in this alone. Grand Rapids and its environs boast a solid base of diverse economic drivers. Many industries contribute to the strength of the region’s economy, which should soften any sort of recession that may rear its head during the coming months. It would be difficult to bring down every sector at the same time. That’s the strength of a good team.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Kent County partners with Vicinity Energy on waste facility operations
A local waste management facility is under new leadership through a sustainable partnership. Kent County Department of Public Works partnered with Boston-based Vicinity Energy, a decarbonization leader with a portfolio of district energy systems, for the operations of the county’s Waste-to-Energy facility at 950 Market Ave. SW in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Richard App
For years, downtown Grand Rapids was a desolate wasteland after 5 p.m. Then, even during business hours, little existed downtown besides restaurants catering to the business lunch. In recent times, however, downtown Grand Rapids has filled up with a vibrant food and beverage scene and a growing entertainment ecosystem with...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Dennis Ellens
Dennis Ellens, the owner of Hudsonville Ice Cream, is overseeing a $65.7 million multiphase expansion at its facility at 345 E. 48th St. in the city of Holland. It is expected to create 76 jobs. The extensive expansion project includes additional manufacturing space, the purchase of new machinery and equipment,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Dan Henrickson
There are some big plans set for Muskegon. In fact, a huge portion of the city’s Lake Muskegon waterfront is being redeveloped. In August, stakeholders broke ground on Harbor 31, a $120 million development at 650 Terrace St. At the helm of Harbor 31 is Henrickson Architecture and Planning...
$12M marina with rare ‘super yacht’ slips coming to Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – A new $12 million Muskegon Lake marina on which construction is about to begin will be one of very few in Michigan able to accommodate “super yachts.”. The 233-slip marina that is part of Adelaide Pointe will have several 80- to 100-foot slips and one 150-foot slip, according to developer Ryan Leestma.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Savickas travels executive path
Lindsey Savickas has always veered toward health care. Savickas, however, has not had a prototypical health care career. After spending the early part of her professional life as an oncology nurse, Savickas found her way to Infusion Associates and worked her way up the leadership ladder. Now, Savickas is the...
New Signage Goes Up As Battle Creek Horrocks Prepares For Big Move
Horrocks is my happy place. If you know, you know. than just a grocery store-- it's a destination! It's also a flower shop and garden center, gift shop, live music venue, food truck park, beer garden, bakery, butcher, etc. Whether you plan to restock your fridge or have a couple...
tourcounsel.com
Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan
Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Change-Ups: Bird becomes The Arc’s first full-time executive director
Roger Bird has been hired as The Arc of Allegan County’s first full-time executive director. Bird brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to The Arc, which advocates for the inclusion and dignity of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Allegan County. The demand for its advocacy services, the popularity of its recreational activities and the growth of its Beyond Bones all-natural dog treat business required more executive director hours and responsibilities than the part-time version of the position could fulfill.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Tina Freese Decker
Corewell Health made GRBJ headlines repeatedly in 2022, both under its new moniker and as Spectrum Health. The health system started 2022 strong with an announcement of an investment totaling $151 million for three new building projects in West Michigan. The project focus included expanding outpatient services at multiple Spectrum Health West Michigan locations, with the intent to provide more convenient and affordable care for patients.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Jessica Stricklen
At its core, beer is made with malted barley and wheat, which can cause large problems with gluten allergies and sensitivities. Jessica Stricklen is making sure Grand Rapidians with those gluten intolerances have a source for local beer. In July 2022, Stricklen opened Brewery Nyx, 506 Oakland Ave. SW, as the state’s only 100% gluten-free brewery.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Don Wilkinson
Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity is helping to fill the void of affordable housing in West Michigan, especially for those who are not eligible for mortgages from a conventional lender. The housing organization partnered with Jubilee Ministries on a $2.6 million development that is providing more than 40 housing units. The...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Vishal Arora
It is no secret housing is of great need in West Michigan, particularly homes for those in the “missing middle.”. At least one developer is working to make that section of housing not so hard to find. Zeeland-native Vishal Arora and his New York City-based Magnus Capital Partners are pushing forward with its HōM Flats project.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Grilling Company serves wood-smoked barbecue north of Grand Rapids
BELMONT, MI — From chopping the wood for the smoking pits to creating 60 different homemade sausage recipes, owner Keith Hall does it all at The Grilling Company just north of Grand Rapids. The Grilling Company, at 6231 W River Drive NE in Belmont, is just 15 minutes from...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmaker: Greg Williams
Global fintech leader Acrisure continued its growth trajectory in 2022. The Grand Rapids-based insurance brokerage relocated from Caledonia to downtown’s Studio Park in 2021, making headlines for its $30 million headquarters and the hundreds of jobs it brought to the region. But the growth was just beginning. This past...
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
