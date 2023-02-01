Read full article on original website
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Detained
Taylorsville Police arrested 55-year old Tamatha Woodring Dickerson on Tuesday evening. She was served warrants for missing court dates. She has a long list of charges pending in Alexander County that includes felony possession of methamphetamine. Dickerson has been released from custody under a secured bond of $2,000. Multiple court dates are scheduled.
860wacb.com
Burke County Man Gets 10 Years For Trafficking Meth
On Wednesday, February 1, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced 29-year-old Sebastian Bronson Lee Lefevers of Connelly Springs to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine. According to filed court documents and court proceedings, as early as February 2018, law enforcement began...
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Mooresville man faces drug-trafficking charges following pursuit by ICSO deputy on I-77
A Mooresville man faces drug trafficking charges after a pursuit by an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Interstate 77. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Randell Damar Myricks, 29, of Powder Horn Circle Mooresville, in a news release Thursday. The suspect was recently released from prison and is on parole for trafficking cocaine, according to the ICSO.
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges
MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
1 dead, 1 charged with DWI in Greensboro 3-vehicle crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another man is being charged with a DWI after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Rd when he drove left of […]
860wacb.com
Iredell County Deputies Arrest Alleged Drug Trafficker
29-year-old Randell Damar Myricks of Mooresville has been arrested by Iredell County Sheriff’s Officers on felony counts of trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transport, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, and fleeing to elude arrest. He was also charged with aggravated misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor careless & reckless driving.
860wacb.com
Conover Police Arrest Alleged Drug Trafficker
Conover Police Officers arrested 28-year old Darschae Jamahl Nichols of Claremont on Thursday. He’s charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Nichols is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $300,000 with a first court appearance scheduled for Monday, February 6th in Newton.
Mooresville man caught with drugs after Saturday I-77 chase
Mount Airy News
Deceased inmate identified
The identity of an inmate who died in the custody of the Surry County Sheriff has been released. In a statement released late Friday the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said that Joseph Garrett Koehler, a 26-year-old white man, was found unresponsive at the detention center on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 23 at approximately 5:24 a.m.
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Deputies Subdue Shooter During Search Warrant
On Friday, Feb. 3, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department reported that, on Thursday Feb. 2, at 1:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested an armed man who was being served a search warrant. According to the report, deputies went to 610 Beatle Dr. in Greensboro to execute the warrant....
abc45.com
Randolph County Courthouse Vandalized, Suspect Wanted
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Sunday evening, the Randolph County Courthouse on Salisbury Street in Asheboro was vandalized. Sheriff’s Deputies say surveillance video shows a Black male in black in pants, a gray sweatshirt, red sneakers/boots, and a tan toboggan throwing rocks through several of the windows. Deputies also...
randolphnewsnow.com
Driver Charged with Hit & Run after Striking Power Pole
ASHEBORO N.C. – A driver has been charged in connection with a hit and run accident after police say he struck a power pole and left the scene late last year. On December 26th, 2022, just before 3 AM an Officer with the Asheboro Police Department responded to South Park Street at West Kivett Street in reference to a report of a hit and run.
4 juveniles charged in Alexander County home invasion, sheriff says
Four juveniles were charged in a home invasion on Thursday in Alexander County, the sheriff stated in a news release.
North Carolina man facing multiple methamphetamine charges
Several agencies teamed up in the arrest of Boone resident Jonathan Tyrone Tatum II.
860wacb.com
Felony Drug Arrest Made By Iredell County Deputies In Stony Point
57-year-old Bobby Joe Gallimore was arrested Tuesday by Iredell County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged with two felony counts apiece of sell or deliver schedule III controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule III controlled substance. Gallimore was arrested at an address on Riggs Road in Stony Point . He is no longer listed as an inmate in Iredell County. A District Court date is set for February 20.
Armed robbery at gas station on Randleman Road in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Randleman Road. At around 1:27 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the Marathon on 2435 Randleman Road after getting a report about a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of […]
Suspect barricaded in home, pointed gun at deputies attempting to serve warrant in Pleasant Garden
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home. At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation. The Pleasant Garden […]
Man speaks out after being involved in head-on Reidsville crash
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash involving four high school students and another driver on Wednesday happened about three miles down the road from a head-on collision, which took place less than three months ago. It left one Eden man, Mark Ramey, in a hospital bed for weeks. FOX8 crews sat down with Ramey for […]
thecarrollnews.com
Animal abuse case continued until March 24
A Hillsville man charged with animal abuse of an 8-year-old pit bull mix will have his case heard in Carroll County General District Court on March 24 at 1:30 p.m. Christopher Donithan, 46, of Hillsville, appeared in Carroll County General District Court on Friday with approximately 50 members of the Twin County Humane Society and supporters in attendance wearing red shirts stating, “Animals Feel Pain Too. Stand With Chance. Stop Animal Cruelty. Speak Up For Those Who Can’t Speak for Themselves.”
WBTV
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
