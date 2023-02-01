ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Adani abandons $2.5 billion share sale in big blow to Indian tycoon

Gautam Adani's flagship firm called off its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal on Wednesday as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks. share offering marks a stunning setback for Adani, the school dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes...
Quartz

Amid the Hindenburg crisis, Bangladesh wants to revise its Adani deal

Bangladesh has sought to revise a power deal with Adani Power due to differences over coal prices. The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) had in November 2017 signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Adani group’s listed entity. It involved the company supplying 1,496 megawatts (MW) of electricity per annum to the country from a coal-based power plant in Jharkhand state of India.
CNBC

More than 13,000 Nigerian residents take Shell to court over oil spills

The claim from 11,317 people and 17 institutions in the Niger Delta area of Ogale was filed last week, according to Leigh Day, the U.K. law firm representing the plaintiffs. The action follows individual claims from 2,335 people in the smaller Nigerian community of Bille, which were issued at the High Court in 2015.

