Hindenburg says Adani has been 'systematically looting' India as the conglomerate accuses the short-seller of `conflict of interest'
Hindenburg Research hit back at Adani Sunday, after the Indian group said the short seller's report was an "attack on India". "India's future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation," the short-seller said. Adani previously said...
It's been a very bad month for Indian billionaires — four of the richest Indians have collectively lost about $45 billion in 2023
Indian billionaires are leading losses on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index so far this year. That's on the back of a massive selloff in Adani Group's listed businesses and the broader Indian market. Adani's listed companies have come under significant pressure following a short-seller attack. India's billionaires are not having a...
Billionaire Gautam Adani's Empire Makes a Shocking U-Turn
The day after a successful share sale, the conglomerate of Asia's former richest man has decided to return investors their money.
India’s Richest Man Accused of Pulling the ‘Largest Con in Corporate History’
A two-year investigation by a short seller claims Adani Group engaged in accounting fraud worth billions of dollars.
Gautam Adani is tumbling down the ranking of the world's richest people, and he's already lost $28 billion in the first month of 2023
Gautam Adani — Asia's richest person — saw his wealth plunge over $20 billion on Friday alone, per Bloomberg. The wealth wipeout followed a crash in the shares of his listed businesses, after a bombshell short-seller report. Adani is now the world's 7th richest person — down from...
CNBC
Adani abandons $2.5 billion share sale in big blow to Indian tycoon
Gautam Adani's flagship firm called off its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal on Wednesday as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks. share offering marks a stunning setback for Adani, the school dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes...
Business Insider
Adani's crisis is casting a cloud over India — and it could benefit China, which is just reopening after 3 years of COVID isolation
A crisis at the Adani Group is clouding over India just as China reopens. A US short seller report alleging market manipulation and fraud at the Adani Group has caused a market rout. This is raising concerns about corporate governance in India and could benefit China. Until recently, India was...
Adani Defends Itself After Fraud Allegations. But the Real Victim May Be India’s Reputation
Given the oversized role Adani Group plays in India’s economy, the controversy has huge implications for the country and Prime Minister Modi.
Australian regulator to review short-seller report on India's Adani
SYDNEY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said on Wednesday it will review a short-seller report that has flagged a wide range of concerns about India's Adani Group.
Gautam Adani, one of India's most powerful men, suffers a rare defeat
NEW DELHI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India's Gautam Adani, the school dropout who rose to become one of the world's richest men, suffered a stunning defeat when his flagship firm withdrew a blockbuster share sale after an attack by a small U.S. investment firm over his business practices.
Quartz
Amid the Hindenburg crisis, Bangladesh wants to revise its Adani deal
Bangladesh has sought to revise a power deal with Adani Power due to differences over coal prices. The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) had in November 2017 signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Adani group’s listed entity. It involved the company supplying 1,496 megawatts (MW) of electricity per annum to the country from a coal-based power plant in Jharkhand state of India.
CNBC
