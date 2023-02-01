ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

ABC30 Fresno

Where the Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted before being shot down

Government officials closely tracked a massive surveillance balloon believed to be from China as it traveled across the U.S. for several days. The white balloon, which China's foreign ministry has claimed to be used for meteorological purposes, traveled at an altitude of around 60,000 feet with a vessel described as the size of three buses, officials said.
