PCO discusses working with IMPACT Wrestling and teases his vision for his character. "The French Frankenstein" had a prominent run in Ring of Honor, and he won the world title there, but the company went on hiatus after ROH Final Battle 2021. Alongside Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, and Maria Kanellis, PCO made his IMPACT debut at Hard To Kill 2022. The group, collectively known as Honor No More, was featured on IMPACT programming for the majority of the year. Eddie Edwards and Kenny King later joined the stable, which gradually broke up after Bound For Glory 2022. PCO turned on Edwards and started feuding with him. Edwards buried PCO in the desert, but the powerhouse returned at Hard To Kill 2023.

1 DAY AGO