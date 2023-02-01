ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triple H: Having Vince McMahon Around Has Been Great, He’s A Tremendous Asset

Triple H comments on Vince McMahon's return. McMahon retired on July 22, 2022, amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan were subsequently named the Co-CEOs of the company, and Triple H took over as the head of creative. Triple H's role was later named WWE's Chief Content Officer. On January 5, 2023, Vince McMahon announces his intent to return to WWE and participate in negotiations for media rights deals. WWE confirmed McMahon's return to the Board of Directors on January 6. Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10, and Vince was voted the Executive Chairman of the Board that same day.
Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage

Chris Jericho has liked what he's seen from Brian Cage. Brian Cage has been given more opportunities on AEW television in recent weeks as he's faced Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita in subsequent episodes of AEW Dynamite. After an extended absence from AEW TV and then joining ROH, Cage has caught the eye of Chris Jericho.
Jon Moxley Likes To STAB People. | Newsworthy 2/4/23

Adrenaline in our souls, the best liar is CODY RHODES! Joel & Jeremy break down the BIG stories for the week of February 4th... and the not-so-big ones. Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
Gallus Win NXT Tag Team Championships At NXT Vengeance Day

Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) won the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Vengeance Day, defeating The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods), Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson), and Andre Chase & Duke Hudson in a fatal four-way match. The finish saw Gallus hit the double up...
Samoa Joe Talks Twisted Metal Series & Suicide Squad Game, Says News Is 'Hopefully On The Horizon'

Samoa Joe provides an update on his upcoming non-wrestling related projects. Samoa Joe is set to have a very busy 2023 outside of the world of wrestling. First, Joe is the voice actor for King Shark in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game that is set to release in May 2023. Furthermore, Joe plays Sweet Tooth in the upcoming Twisted Metal series that has been teased to release in 2023 as well.
Briggs & Jensen, Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, More Set For 2/3 WWE NXT Level Up

The lineup is set for the February 3, 2023 edition of NXT Level Up. As first noted on the promotion's website, Friday's Level Up is set to headlined by a tag team bout between Josh Briggs/Brooks Jensen and Xyon Quinn/Bronco Nima. Friday's show will also feature a battle between Sol Ruca and Lash Legend. Lastly, Javier Bernal goes one-on-one with Xyon Quinn.
Ric Flair: Everything's Clicking In WWE Right Now, I Don't Hear People Talking About AEW

Ric Flair comments on the current state of the WWE product. Ever since Triple H took creative control over the company back in July 2022, there has seemingly been a upswing in the fan's satisfaction with the WWE's creative product. Most notably, many fans are currently glowing at the current storyline between The Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, with some even calling it one of the best stories in wrestling history.
AJPW Excite Series: Excite MANIAx Results (2/4): Three Title Bouts

All Japan Pro Wrestling held night one of its AJPW Excite Series 2023: Excite MANIAx event on February 4 from Esforta Arena Hachioji Subarena in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on AJPW TV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. AJPW Excite Series: Excite MANIAx Results (2/4) - Gungnir Of...
Shawn Michaels Gives Status Update On Ilja Dragunov And Meiko Satomura

When NXT UK officially went on hiatus in September 2022, Ilja Dragunov and Meiko Satomura were at the top of the mountain in the promotion. Dragunov never lost the NXT UK Championship, having to relinquish the belt in July 2022, paving the way for Tyler Bate to win the title and then unify it against Bron Breakker at NXT Worlds Collide. Satomura was the NXT UK Women's Champion, but lost the unification bout to NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and Blair Davenport in a triple threat match.
PCO Believes His Character Could Potentially Be The Greatest In Professional Wrestling

PCO discusses working with IMPACT Wrestling and teases his vision for his character. "The French Frankenstein" had a prominent run in Ring of Honor, and he won the world title there, but the company went on hiatus after ROH Final Battle 2021. Alongside Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, and Maria Kanellis, PCO made his IMPACT debut at Hard To Kill 2022. The group, collectively known as Honor No More, was featured on IMPACT programming for the majority of the year. Eddie Edwards and Kenny King later joined the stable, which gradually broke up after Bound For Glory 2022. PCO turned on Edwards and started feuding with him. Edwards buried PCO in the desert, but the powerhouse returned at Hard To Kill 2023.
