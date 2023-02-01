Read full article on original website
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brian Schottenheimer has been named offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys after serving the past season as a consultant for the team. Coach Mike McCarthy announced the move Saturday, three days after team owner Jerry Jones said McCarthy is set to call plays in 2023 after the club parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin have played dozens of regular-season and playoff games against each other since breaking into the NHL together in 2005. The longtime rivals and respective captains of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals have also shared the ice at All-Star Games before. But with each superstar in his mid-30s, they know this trip could be their last together.
