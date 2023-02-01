Read full article on original website
United Way announcing ‘Day of Caring’ submission for event in April
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way has announced their annual “Day Of Caring” event for April. This is a communit effort led by volunteers that helps with cleaning, landscaping, painting and more. If you have a project that you would like to complete, the deadline to submit...
‘It was just dumped on us’: River Road residents voicing concerns over tiny home village for homeless veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many residents voiced their concerns tonight over Potter County donating 10 acres of land to the non-profit, ‘Homeless Heroes’. The land is on Willow Creek between Vinewood St. and the Potter County Fire Station 5. The plan is to build a tiny home village...
VIDEO: Texas Panhandle War Memorial will have monthly seminar on military history
Video: City of Amarillo crews will be working between Western Street and Southwest 34th, as well as the repair project on Bolton Street, this Friday. City of Amarillo crews will be working between Western Street and Southwest 34th, as well as the repair project on Bolton Street, this Friday.
Llano Cemetery hosting 2nd Annual ‘Four Chaplains Memorial’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Llano Cemetery will be hosting their second annual Four Chaplains Memorial on Saturday. “The Four Chaplains” are also known as the “Immortal Chaplains,” were four World War Two Chaplains who died rescuing citizens and military personnel from the S.S. Dorchester. The memorial...
Series of mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Amarillo next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A series of mobile vaccine clinics for COVID-19 starts this Sunday. New research shows that long COVID-19 conditions can last for months and sometimes even longer. Symptoms of long COVID-19 include, extreme fatigue, tiredness, difficulty breathing, coughing, chest pain, heart palpitations, difficulty concentrating, headaches, sleep problems,...
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares how musician over comes severe injury, crucial part of performance
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Daniel and Nuvia Zambrano grew up just two blocks away from each other in the same town in Mexico, but only met when they both ended up in Amarillo. That in itself is a good news story for another day. It’s Daniel’s love of the guitar at the forefront of this story.
WT will pay tuition of 1 student from Pampa and White Deer
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University announced their $1.5 Million scholarship for Pampa and White Deer students. The scholarship is part of an endowment donated by Bill Cofer from Pampa. Cofer says he wanted to donate the money in honor of his late wife and encourage students...
Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday. City officials said they are combining Route 41 and Route 42 together. The changes will help the new Route 4142 better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes. The city had three public meetings this month about...
‘They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools’ Experts discuss gun safety misconceptions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -In an effort to keep gun violence in the city at bay, experts say when it comes to owning a gun, responsibility is key. “They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools. just like many other tools that a person uses in different occupations, there are safety rules in place for a reason,” says Martin Birkenfeld, Chief of Police, Amarillo Police Department.
Doctors say maternal mental illness is underdiagnosed in the Tx Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts say a mom-to-be should let doctors know of any past diagnosis such as anxiety and or depression as well as have close family members look out for warning signs. “There’s no question in my mind that a postpartum depression rate of 15 percent is exceptionally...
Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
Cross Bar Ranch short listed for Federal Lands Access Grant
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cross Bar Ranch was recently short listed for the Federal Lands Access Grant. The land that Cross Bar is on is the only Bureau Land Management owned land in Texas. It was acquired in the 1930s and was originally used as the center of helium operations for a helium reserve.
School Delays for Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The cold and wintry weather has caused some schools in the Panhandle area to open late Thursday morning. For a full list on school delays, click here. Submit school closing by emailing us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
6 more candidates file for Amarillo City Council seats
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At the close of the second full week of filing to be on the May 6, ballot for Amarillo City Council seats, six more candidates have filed applications. The new candidates are Jeffrey McGunegle, Margie Gonzales, Ray White, Don Tipps, Gabriel McHenry-Herrera and Sherie Wood. At...
Crews working between Western Street, Southwest 34th and on Bolton Street Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo crews will be working between Western Street and Southwest 34th, as well as the repair project on Bolton Street, this Friday. On February 3, the east side of Western Street from north of Ridgecrest Circle to Southwest 34th Ave. will be closed, shifting traffic to the newly constructed pavement on the west side of the street.
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kendall Cogburn, Hart Pisani and Preston Moore
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kendall Cogburn, Hart Pisani and Preston Moore on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here. Kendall Cogburn, West Plains basketball head coach:. We chat with Coach on the upcoming game this evening against Perryton, previous games and more!
Canyon apartment building declared total loss after fire early Saturday morning
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A Canyon apartment was declared a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning. According to officials, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 02:03 a.m., Canyon fire crews were called to Canyon Crest Apartments, on a report of smoke in one of the buildings. When crews arrived...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jeff Williams, Chris Gove and NewsChannel 10 Zack Kaminkow
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Jeff Williams, Chris Gove and NewsChannel 10 Zack Kaminkow on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here. We chat with Zack, a former WT baseball player on WT opening up their season, player and more!. Jeff Williams, Amarillo...
Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a man yesterday, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries. Amarillo Crime Stoppers said on Thursday 6:32 p.m., police were called to Amarillo Boulevard and Wilson Street on an assault. A 79-year-old man was assaulted by an unknown...
Randall basketball teams take care of business on the road in wins over Hereford
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders took to the road on Friday for a pivotal matchup with Hereford. The Lady Raiders took down the Lady Whitefaces 47-35 on the back of another spectacular performance from Sadie Sanchez. Despite fouling out with moments to go, Sanchez finished the game with 22 points. For the Lady Whitefaces, it was Kyndal Blair leading the way with 19 points.
