ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Llano Cemetery hosting 2nd Annual ‘Four Chaplains Memorial’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Llano Cemetery will be hosting their second annual Four Chaplains Memorial on Saturday. “The Four Chaplains” are also known as the “Immortal Chaplains,” were four World War Two Chaplains who died rescuing citizens and military personnel from the S.S. Dorchester. The memorial...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Series of mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Amarillo next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A series of mobile vaccine clinics for COVID-19 starts this Sunday. New research shows that long COVID-19 conditions can last for months and sometimes even longer. Symptoms of long COVID-19 include, extreme fatigue, tiredness, difficulty breathing, coughing, chest pain, heart palpitations, difficulty concentrating, headaches, sleep problems,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

WT will pay tuition of 1 student from Pampa and White Deer

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University announced their $1.5 Million scholarship for Pampa and White Deer students. The scholarship is part of an endowment donated by Bill Cofer from Pampa. Cofer says he wanted to donate the money in honor of his late wife and encourage students...
PAMPA, TX
KFDA

Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday. City officials said they are combining Route 41 and Route 42 together. The changes will help the new Route 4142 better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes. The city had three public meetings this month about...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools’ Experts discuss gun safety misconceptions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -In an effort to keep gun violence in the city at bay, experts say when it comes to owning a gun, responsibility is key. “They are very valuable tools but they can also be very deadly tools. just like many other tools that a person uses in different occupations, there are safety rules in place for a reason,” says Martin Birkenfeld, Chief of Police, Amarillo Police Department.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Cross Bar Ranch short listed for Federal Lands Access Grant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cross Bar Ranch was recently short listed for the Federal Lands Access Grant. The land that Cross Bar is on is the only Bureau Land Management owned land in Texas. It was acquired in the 1930s and was originally used as the center of helium operations for a helium reserve.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

School Delays for Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The cold and wintry weather has caused some schools in the Panhandle area to open late Thursday morning. For a full list on school delays, click here. Submit school closing by emailing us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
PANHANDLE, TX
KFDA

6 more candidates file for Amarillo City Council seats

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At the close of the second full week of filing to be on the May 6, ballot for Amarillo City Council seats, six more candidates have filed applications. The new candidates are Jeffrey McGunegle, Margie Gonzales, Ray White, Don Tipps, Gabriel McHenry-Herrera and Sherie Wood. At...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Crews working between Western Street, Southwest 34th and on Bolton Street Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo crews will be working between Western Street and Southwest 34th, as well as the repair project on Bolton Street, this Friday. On February 3, the east side of Western Street from north of Ridgecrest Circle to Southwest 34th Ave. will be closed, shifting traffic to the newly constructed pavement on the west side of the street.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Randall basketball teams take care of business on the road in wins over Hereford

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders took to the road on Friday for a pivotal matchup with Hereford. The Lady Raiders took down the Lady Whitefaces 47-35 on the back of another spectacular performance from Sadie Sanchez. Despite fouling out with moments to go, Sanchez finished the game with 22 points. For the Lady Whitefaces, it was Kyndal Blair leading the way with 19 points.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy