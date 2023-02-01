Read full article on original website
Beach parking pass availability in Muskegon a sign that summer’s not far off
MUSKEGON, MI – It’s not too early for Muskegon residents to begin preparing for summer by requesting their free beach parking passes. Two parking passes are available for each household within the boundaries of the City of Muskegon until April 30. Starting May 1, only one pass will be provided per city household.
Multiple roundabouts coming to Kalamazoo as part of safe streets program
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is planning to install roundabouts in three different neighborhoods as part of a pilot program. The city of Kalamazoo will use a portion of $750,000 received in federal government grant funding through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program for the roundabouts.
MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room
A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
Grand Action will develop site around planned amphitheater
Plans for a 12,000-seat amphitheater near downtown Grand Rapids continue to move forward, with the Kent County-Grand Rapids Convention/Arena Authority and Grand Action 2.0 on Friday agreeing how to develop the area around it.
What’s that being built in Grand Rapids Township? Residential developer has big plans.
GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, MI — Not far from another residential development, a new project is taking shape in Grand Rapids Township. The development on the site, which covers more than 20 acres along Knapp Street, is expected to help address the housing shortage in the Grand Rapids area.
Agreement to develop property near Grand Rapids amphitheater approved by arena board
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The public authority leading the charge to build a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater in Grand Rapids approved an agreement Friday with a private group to explore development opportunities on land adjacent to the proposed venue. In addition, officials said they hope to have the amphitheater open...
Lane closure on NB US-131 near Rockford to remain through Feb. 17 after fuel spill
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Efforts to clean up the aftermath of a large fuel spill along US-131 are expected to continue for more than two weeks. The news comes more than a week after a semitruck rolled over near Rockford, spilling an estimated 4,000 gallons of fuel. Minor injuries...
Fuel spill keeps lane of US-131 closed until Feb. 17
A fuel spill near Rockford that was expected to take just a few days to clean up is now expected to close the road for three weeks.
Water connection rates, surcharge fees reduced in Oshtemo Township
OSHTEMO TWP., MI – Oshtemo Township has lowered the fees for water connection and the water surcharge rate. The Oshtemo Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously Jan. 24 to approve reductions for some water connection fees by nearly 50%. The frontal foot fee was reduced from $45 per foot...
Kent County to save $1 million a year with new trash incinerator operator
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County is expected to save about $1 million a year under a new operating agreement for its Waste-to-Energy Facility trash incinerator. Boston-based Vicinity Energy took over operations of the Kent County-owned incinerator at 950 Market Ave. SW on Thursday, Feb. 2, under a new, 10-year operating agreement with the county.
New cannabis shop opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — NOXX and cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies have opened a store at 330 Ann St. NW. The 3,000-square-foot store houses products from Cookies and other cannabis brands, and features murals, artwork and more, according to a press release. The store’s official grand opening was held Saturday, Jan. 28.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Grilling Company serves wood-smoked barbecue north of Grand Rapids
BELMONT, MI — From chopping the wood for the smoking pits to creating 60 different homemade sausage recipes, owner Keith Hall does it all at The Grilling Company just north of Grand Rapids. The Grilling Company, at 6231 W River Drive NE in Belmont, is just 15 minutes from...
‘It will be full of energy:’ New incubator provides space, support for tech startups in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — On the fourth floor of the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building, Kyle McGregor talks about the kind of environment he and his colleagues at Spartan Innovations hope to create for tech startups at a newly launched office incubator there. “When you see these places work...
'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
$12M marina with rare ‘super yacht’ slips coming to Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – A new $12 million Muskegon Lake marina on which construction is about to begin will be one of very few in Michigan able to accommodate “super yachts.”. The 233-slip marina that is part of Adelaide Pointe will have several 80- to 100-foot slips and one 150-foot slip, according to developer Ryan Leestma.
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Blue skies bring out thousands for South Haven Ice Breaker Festival
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Thousands clamored to downtown South Haven this weekend to celebrate the annual Ice Breaker Festival with sled races, frozen fish tosses and chili. A myriad of events took place throughout the day on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4. Ice sculptors arrived early Saturday morning to transform blocks of ice around the sidewalk into roughly 40 unique ice sculptures in time for a chili cook-off at 12 p.m.
Condemned Kalamazoo bookstore had electrical hazards, non-working bathroom, report shows
KALAMAZOO, MI -- An inspection that led to a Kalamazoo bookstore being condemned noted multiple issues including fire hazards, electrical hazards and a non-working bathroom, according to a document from the city of Kalamazoo. The Jan. 18 inspection report that MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette received through a Freedom of Information Act request,...
Newly merged investment firm turns eye toward West Michigan
The growth and stability of the commercial real estate market is tantalizing to out-of-state capital. Detroit-based District Capital announced this week mergers with Indianapolis-based Crossroads Realty Advisors and Cleveland-based Westwood Real Estate Capital. The newly minted District Capital will, at least in part, turn its focus to West Michigan, according to Principal Kevin Kovachevich.
