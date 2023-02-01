MUSKEGON, MI – A new $12 million Muskegon Lake marina on which construction is about to begin will be one of very few in Michigan able to accommodate “super yachts.”. The 233-slip marina that is part of Adelaide Pointe will have several 80- to 100-foot slips and one 150-foot slip, according to developer Ryan Leestma.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO