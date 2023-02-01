ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room

A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
FENNVILLE, MI
MLive

Kent County to save $1 million a year with new trash incinerator operator

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County is expected to save about $1 million a year under a new operating agreement for its Waste-to-Energy Facility trash incinerator. Boston-based Vicinity Energy took over operations of the Kent County-owned incinerator at 950 Market Ave. SW on Thursday, Feb. 2, under a new, 10-year operating agreement with the county.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New cannabis shop opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — NOXX and cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies have opened a store at 330 Ann St. NW. The 3,000-square-foot store houses products from Cookies and other cannabis brands, and features murals, artwork and more, according to a press release. The store’s official grand opening was held Saturday, Jan. 28.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Blue skies bring out thousands for South Haven Ice Breaker Festival

KALAMAZOO, MI-- Thousands clamored to downtown South Haven this weekend to celebrate the annual Ice Breaker Festival with sled races, frozen fish tosses and chili. A myriad of events took place throughout the day on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4. Ice sculptors arrived early Saturday morning to transform blocks of ice around the sidewalk into roughly 40 unique ice sculptures in time for a chili cook-off at 12 p.m.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Newly merged investment firm turns eye toward West Michigan

The growth and stability of the commercial real estate market is tantalizing to out-of-state capital. Detroit-based District Capital announced this week mergers with Indianapolis-based Crossroads Realty Advisors and Cleveland-based Westwood Real Estate Capital. The newly minted District Capital will, at least in part, turn its focus to West Michigan, according to Principal Kevin Kovachevich.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

59K+
Followers
61K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy