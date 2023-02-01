ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Four-star running back LJ Martin flips commitment from Stanford to BYU

By Kevin Borba
 3 days ago

Stanford lost another one of their recruits that committed under the previous staff

National Signing Day has brought Stanford a few commitments and they are expected to add a few more later in the day, but it also has cost them one.

Four-star running back and El Paso native, LJ Martin, who opted to not sign on Early Signing Day had obviously re-opened his recruitment and has announced his commitment to BYU.

Once he didn't sign on Early Signing Day and really made no comment as to where Stanford with the new staff stood in his recruitment, it became evident he was looking elsewhere. The only thing was there weren't many indications as to where he would be going.

BYU was the lone school that was publicly reported that he took a visit too, and also marks the second time he has flipped commitments as he was committed to Texas Tech prior to flipping to Stanford. Martin marks the fourth recruit that was recruited by David Shaw that has backed off his Stanford commitment, following the news that Shaw was stepping down as head coach.

Stanford was able to retain Miami running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. and also added Tennessee native Caleb Hampton who will be playing baseball and football.

