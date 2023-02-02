ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Menus launched for Denver Restaurant Week

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 2 days ago

Menus launched for Denver Restaurant Week, coming up in March 00:29

Denver Restaurant Week will happen from March 3-12 this year, and the menus are now live.

CBS

The annual event is popular one for foodies and casual diners alike across the Mile High City. This year it will happen across 10 days (including two weekends) and there will be three price points: $25, $35, and $45 for a three-course meal.

"The tiered pricing structure allows more restaurants to provide multi-course meals, great deals for diners and a robust representation of Denver's increasingly renowned culinary offerings," organizers from Visit Denver wrote in a prepared statement.

The restaurants included this year have won plenty of awards already. Only one is up for a James Beard Award this year. Sunday Vinyl is a semifinalist for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. They are offering a $45 dinner menu for Denver Restaurant Week. You can choose a vegetable option, steak or branzino, and three dessert options.

French 75 is also one of the nearly 180 participating restaurants across the Denver metro area. They describe themselves as a "casual French bistro" on 17th Street and are offering a $45 three course dinner menu that includes a choice of either duck confit, rotisserie chicken, grilled salmon or roasted cauliflower as a third course.

French 75 CBS

If you live further north in the metro, there are options there, too. Via Toscana in Louisville is also offering the $45 dinner menu. They have one of the most extensive menus this year with a total of 21 dishes offered, from Mushroom Risotto to Tiramisu.

The options spread in the other direction as well, with six restaurants participating south of Interstate 225.

Denver Restaurant Week first got going 18 years ago as a way to encourage more residents to dine out during a traditionally slow time of year for restaurants.

All of the participating restaurants are now taking reservations.

LINK: Visit Denver's Denver Restaurant Week website

