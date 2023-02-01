Read full article on original website
2minutemedicine.com
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease associated with worse postoperative outcomes
1. Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) had lower survival rates and greater healthcare costs compared to patients without COPD following inpatient elective surgery. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) continue to have an increased risk of complications and worse outcomes following surgery,...
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
MedicineNet.com
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
Diverticulitis Versus IBS: What's The Difference?
When it comes to diverticulitis and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), both ailments have many similarities. So what's the difference between the two?
Medical News Today
What to know about congestive heart failure and coughing
Congestive heart failure, or heart failure, causes symptoms, including a cough. A cough may occur due to fluid buildup in the lungs or as a side effect of medication. It can mean the condition is worsening. Treatment for coughing due to heart failure may involve medication and lifestyle changes to...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?
Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
physiciansweekly.com
Diagnosing Left-to-right Cogenital Heart Disease With Heart Failure
The following is the summary of “Diagnostic value of peripheral TiM-3, NT proBNP, and Sestrin2 testing in left-to-right shunt congenital heart disease with heart failure” published in the January 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Wang, et al. Patients with left-to-right shunt congenital heart disease are at a higher...
Medical News Today
How does Parkinson’s disease affect the body?
Parkinson’s disease is a type of brain disorder that causes uncontrolled or unintentional movements. Its effects can extend beyond muscle movements and include issues with balance, difficulties with the bowels, memory problems, and mental health challenges. Parkinson’s disease affects an estimated. people worldwide. By 2030, experts believe that...
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
Alka-Seltzer is no longer an antacid but is only a pain reliever thanks to a new way of thinking
If you have taken Alka-Seltzer within the last few years for acid indigestion and found it did not help there is a very good reason why. I purchased a box of this tried and true over-the-counter medication today to have on hand and when I read the box I noticed something shocking. All of my life this product was a combination of buffered aspirin and an antacid that worked for me when nasal drainage from sinus and allergies gave me a sour stomach. Imagine my surprise when I read that the "plop plop fizz fizz" no longer has the ingredient that gives relief from acid indigestion.
MedicalXpress
Study unravels interplay between sleep, chronic pain and spinal cord stimulation
Often debilitating, chronic pain is one of the most common reasons individuals seek medical help. About 65 million adults in the United States are affected by chronic pain. Between 67 to 88 percent of them also suffer from sleep disturbances, including longer and more frequent nocturnal awakenings and poorer sleep quality. Moreover, sleep disorders also may exacerbate pain by contributing to the development of obesity, diabetes mellitus, and depression.
Healthline
Is There a Difference Between Renal Failure and Kidney Failure?
“Renal” means something related to the kidneys. Healthcare professionals use the terms “renal failure” and “kidney failure” interchangeably. But there are other common terms you may also hear them use. Your kidneys are two bean-shaped organs that act like your body’s filtration system. They filter...
pharmacytimes.com
Impact of Pharmacist-Led Diabetes Management
A community-based multidisciplinary team can have a significant impact addressing health disparities and diabetes management. More than 11% of American adults have diabetes, with an estimated annual total of $327 billion spent on medical costs and loss of work productivity related to the disease.1. Diabetes disproportionately affects people of lower...
allnurses.com
Sarcoidosis: A Complex Disease Simplified
Specializes in Health writing, Pediatric health, ICU, ER. Sarcoidosis is a disease that can affect any organ in the body. It is characterized by abnormal inflammatory cells that form clumps, most commonly in the lungs, lymph nodes, and skin, but can affect the eyes, musculoskeletal system, nervous system, heart, liver, and kidneys; in that order of occurrence. These granulomas form in organs and can change the organ's structure and function. Sarcoidosis usually presents in one of two ways: acute, with symptoms lasting only a short time (usually 12-36 months), and chronic, in which patients require prolonged treatment and can be lifelong.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Researchers unravel why episodes of low blood sugar worsen eye disease in people with diabetes
Patients diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy may be particularly vulnerable to periods of low glucose, and keeping glucose levels stable should be an important part of glucose control. Eye disease among people with diabetes is among the most preventable causes of blindness in the U.S. People with diabetes who experience periods...
ajmc.com
Role of Insurance Companies in Treating Patients with Diabetes
Treatment strategies for diabetes should include a comprehensive approach involving multidisciplinary care teams. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: I’ve seen insurance companies running away from new guidelines. I’ve seen insurance companies choosing older guidelines with less intensive approaches and using older medications rather than newer ones. Do you think you can get a coalition of insurance that will not only adopt the new guidelines but also help distribute them so we can empower everybody to use them?
aao.org
Greater risk of cystoid macular edema may exist after DMEK compared to DSAEK
Review of: Factors predictive of cystoid macular edema following endothelial keratoplasty: A single-center review of 2233 cases. Myerscough J, Roberts H, Yu A, et al. British Journal of Ophthalmology, January 2023. Descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK) independently correlates with a greater risk of cystoid macular edema compared to Descemet stripping...
MedicalXpress
Novel celery seed-derived medicine given after clot treatment may improve stroke outcomes
People who had an ischemic (clot-caused) stroke and were treated with a clot-busting medication and/or mechanical clot removal and also received butylphthalide, a medication initially compounded from celery seed, experienced milder neurological symptoms with better functioning at three months after the stroke, compared to stroke patients who had their clots treated but received a placebo medication, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
MedicalXpress
Early adulthood physical activity may be associated with symptoms of pelvic floor disorders in middle-aged women
The prevalence of pelvic floor disorders increases as women approach menopausal years. In addition to hormonal changes, several factors contribute to pelvic floor disorders, including natural aging of the connective tissue, reproductive history, lifestyle, as well as factors increasing the pressure in the abdominal cavity. "Physical activity has many health...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
New Type 2 Diabetes Drug Brenzavvy Approved in United States
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Brenzavvy (bexagliflozin) as the latest addition to the SGLT2 inhibitor class of type 2 diabetes drugs, according to a press release from TheracosBio, the maker of the new drug. SGLT2 inhibitors are a class of type 2 diabetes drugs that have...
