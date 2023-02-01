ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Tips to Help Safely Heat Your Home in Upstate New York

While you're running to your thermostat to crank up the heat in your house, keep these tips in mind to avoid a potential disaster. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is once again reminding everyone the importance of heating safety this time of year. Even though it's the coldest between December and February, this is also when nearly half of all heating equipment fires happen.
Did You Know New York Has its Own Weather Predicting Groundhog?

Punxsutawney Phil may get the big spotlight on Groundhog Day, but did you know Western New York has its own weather predicting groundhog?. According to a report by Adam Duke and Adam Gorski of WIVB, Dunkirk Dave has been predicting whether we'll have a long winter or early spring for over 50 years. And wouldn't you know it, Dunkirk Dave's predictions over the last 22 years have been a lot more accurate than Punxsutawney Phil's.
It’s Still Illegal to Put This in Your Truck In New York State?

Where many states have exceptions to this law, New York State draws a hard line when it comes to trucks. Times have changed over the years and I'm sure many people can remember when seatbelts weren't even a thing in cars. As time rolls on, more rules are implemented to increase the safety of not only the driver, but everyone else in the vehicle as well.
New York Will Spend $1 Billion to Revamp Mental Health Care

On Thursday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will spend $1 billion over multiple years to revamp the state's mental health care. According to a press release on Thursday, the plan includes $890 million in capital and $120 million in operating funds to establish and operate 3,500 new residential units for New Yorkers with mental illness.
