Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
Wiregrass officers train with state-of-the-art technology
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The release of the Tyre Nichols video sparked outrage, and has led many to wonder what police training actually looks like. For Wiregrass-area officers, they are trained to handle violent situations with some unique technology. The Wiregrass Public Safety Center is a state-of-the-art facility where officers...
Dothan City Schools announce 2023-2024 Teachers of the Year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools announced their Teachers of the Year nominees for the 2023-2024 school year. The winners will represent the District Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Years in the Alabama Teacher of the Year Program. The Alabama Teacher of the Year Program seeks nominees annually...
News4 Hometown Tour returns for another year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Last year, News4 visited a different Wiregrass city each Friday in July. This year, the News4 team is excited to announce that Hometown Tour is back and better than ever. We will be broadcasting live in five cities, starting in Geneva, AL on April 28th. Next,...
Soup-er Bowl drive provides senior citizens with a hot meal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -It’s Soup-er Bowl season in the Wiregrass!. The Wiregrass Area Food Bank’s Soup-er Bowl drive is a push during the winter months to provide canned soup to senior citizens. The food bank’s brown bag program gives extra groceries to over 1,000 senior citizens in Houston, Henry, Dale, Coffee, Geneva, and Barbour counties in Alabama.
Celebrating Our People: John Glanton
Celebrating Our People: Rochester Johnson Jr. Rochester Johnson Jr. is honored by the legacy of his late father, Rochester Johnson, Sr. That legacy included being a minister at First Missionary Baptist Church and founder of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and Leadership Coalition (IMALC) to bring together all walks of faith and race.
Dothan Tech provides students with workforce experience
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over 80 Dothan City Schools students took part in the second annual job shadow day on Thursday hosted by Dothan Technology Center. Students get the chance to shadow over 40 local businesses in order to learn what skills are needed in today’s workforce. Juniors and...
News4 Hometown Tour 2023
Get ready to let the good times roll with the Mystics of Solomon Park's adorable Mardi Gras Parade. The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine is hosting a free health fair in Ozark. Celebrating Our People: John Glanton. Updated: 4 hours ago. News4 had the privilege of learning about Mr. Glanton's...
Talking Heart Health Awareness Month with Dr. Adam Eppler, Southeast Health
Throughout the month of February, News 4 will be taking a closer look at where Alabama and the Wiregrass stands when it comes to heart disease. Cervical Cancer kills thousands of women each year, doctors emphasize the importance of routine screenings. Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:24 AM UTC. January...
