'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
What Happened to the 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Reality Show 'Real Nightmares'?
Most all of us have seen at least one episode of Fear Factor. We have seen people eat live bugs, be buried alive, and swim with sharks. We have felt their fear, covered our eyes at the gross scenes, and cheered for the teams that overcame the challenges to win. The only thing that could make that better for horror fans is taking that same concept and have Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) host it. This almost happened with the tv show Nightmare on Elm Street: Real Nightmares.
'Poker Face' Episode 5 Ending Explained: Never Forgive, Never Forget
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Poker Face. The previous episode of Poker Face quite literally rocked. We got to jam out with the metal band Doxxxology led by Chloë Sevigny’s Ruby Ruin, a has-been rock star desperate to get another hit song on her hands. So desperate, in fact, that she and her bandmates end up killing their new drummer in an attempt to take credit for his lyrics and music to a new song. But never fear! Our favorite bluff-caller Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) was on it. Charlie also had a close call with Cliff (Benjamin Bratt), the casino security guard who’s been on her tail since Episode 1. Let’s drive and see where Episode 5 takes us.
'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Who Lives and Who Dies?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie finally premiered on the service on January 26. While the jury’s still out on whether the film delivered the ultimate fan experience, it certainly wasn’t afraid to take risks. So how did we get to the end of the line? And who lived to see the full moon by the time the credits rolled?
From 'The Midnight Club' to 'Yellowjackets': 10 Great TV Series That Perfectly Blend Horror and Mystery
Everyone loves a good horror story. Gore, shocks, scares and death. There's nothing quite so delicious. However, adding the element of mystery to the stories can be just the thing to cinch it all together. Now when it comes to television, there are a plethora of great horror shows out there, but what they're missing is that edge that a good mystery brings. Nothing beats a great mystery with plenty of scares.
'Let the Right One In' Deserves a Season 2
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Season 1 of Let the Right One In.It continues to be rough out there in the world of streaming. On Monday, it was announced that the series Let the Right One In would not be continuing on at Showtime. Despite having a strong first season that boasted some really compelling performances which made for one of the best episodes of last year, its future now remains uncertain following a disappointing cancellation. It wasn’t alone as the rebooted Dexter: New Blood, the already-shot Three Women, and the new American Gigolo all got the axe as part of a rebranding at the streamer. While cancelations are always part of making television, there is something that continues to feel particularly crushing about seeing a litany of streaming shows only run for a single season and then get cut short. While not all are great, many deserve to continue on.
What Is Elseworlds? Explaining James Gunn’s Plan for Movies Outside the DCU
James Gunn has finally revealed how he plans to bring the DCU to life and all of it hinges on the success of a shared universe and an Elseworlds strategy. Elseworlds was a DC Comics publishing imprint started in 1989 that presented stories set outside the DC Universe's main continuity. These stories typically featured alternate versions of well-known characters and explored "what if" scenarios. The Elseworlds stories offered a fresh perspective on familiar characters and allowed creators to take the characters in new and different directions.
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in February 2023
It’s hard to believe that the first month of the year is already over! And with Netflix’s latest announcements of their upcoming releases, it can feel like a lot is happening in so little time. So, why not make the most of it this February? With some popular shows like You and Outer Banks returning to the streamer with their new seasons and anticipated shows like Freeridge launching, Netflix has put together a well-rounded list of content that you can binge on in February. If that’s not enough, then you can also check out their newly added library of foreign language shows and series.
'Rye Lane' Cast & Director on the Strange & Messy Charm of Their Impossibly Sweet Romcom
You’ve never seen a romantic comedy quite like Raine Allen-Miller's Rye Lane. Not only is the film oozing with style, passion, and authorial expressivity, but it also features two fantastic lead performances that confirm no other actors could have brought Yas and Dom to screen quite like Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson.
The 10 Best Anime Films That Aren't From Studio Ghibli, Ranked
With another Studio Ghibli film directed by Miyazaki, How Do You Live?, premiering in Japan on July 14, 2023, there's undoubtedly more interest in other animated movies from the popular studio. Fans who have watched all of their masterpieces or simply want to venture outside of Ghibli movies will be glad to know no shortage of great anime films to choose from.
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Renewed for Season 2
AMC knows a hit when they see one and, just four episodes into the first season, the network has made the decision to renew Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. To be honest, we aren’t surprised that the show has been able to cast such a spell on fans as fellow Rice-universe series Interview with the Vampire received a Season 2 renewal ahead of its Season 1 premiere. Mayfair Witches was such a success that it quickly shot above Interview with the Vampire’s premiere ratings on AMC+ and is now seated at the spot of the most-viewed season of any series on AMC+ within the first 30 days on the platform.
The Director of ‘Train to Busan’ Shakes Up the Superhero Genre With This Movie
At first glance, the story beats of director Yeon Sang-ho’s film Psychokinesis seem suspiciously familiar. In Yeon's follow-up to his record-shattering phenomenon Train to Busan, protagonist Shin Seok-heon (Ryu Seung-ryong) accidentally inherits superpowers: check. This ordinary guy then rides high on the thrill of sudden uniqueness: check. Even the death of Seok-heon’s ex-wife and the mother of his child, while more brutally honest than most Marvel films would dare, aligns with a loved one's loss serving as the catalyst for personal change. So, will our hero adjust his self-centered worldview and use his powers for good?
Best Horror Movies Set in Asylums, From 'Unsane' to 'Shock Corridor'
Asylums and mental health hospitals, for all the good they might do in real life, are often synonymous with horror movies. The setting can lend itself to multiple kinds of horror, from being held prisoner by cruel staff to being unfairly deemed insane, by way of haunted halls and cruel ghosts. However, outside of horror video games which feature this setting regularly, how many horror movies actually take place in asylums? Excluding dramas and thrillers like Girl, Interrupted and Martin Scorsese's Shutter Island, this list curates the best horror movies set in asylums for your perfect mad-house movie marathon:
'Halloween' Stuntman & Michael Myers Actor George P. Wilbur Dead at 81
Famous Hollywood stuntman and actor George P. Wilbur died at the age of 81 this past Wednesday. While Wilbur had an over 60-year career, the actor will mainly be remembered for his numerous horror contributions. Particularly as Michael Myers in 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. For many fans, Wilbur was one of the best actors to ever wear the iconic white mask with Return of Michael Myers being a fan-favorite film in the beloved slasher franchise.
M. Night Shyamalan on 'Knock at the Cabin,’ Making Changes to the Novel & Why He Used a Lot of Close-Ups
When the line, “I see dead people,” was uttered, writer-director, M. Night Shyamalan, secured his place in cinema. The Sixth Sense, which went on to earn two Academy Award nominations that year, paved the way for nearly three decades of Shyamalan’s original filmography, now known for its psychological thrills and plot twists. In his most recent feature, Knock at the Cabin, the screenplay is an adaptation of the Bram Stoker Award-winning novel, The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay, with themes the filmmaker found inspiration in.
Funko Unveils New Darth Maul and Mandalorian Commando 'Clone Wars' Figures
Fans can soon expand their Pop! collection as Funko has revealed a sneak peek at two of their upcoming set of Star Wars figures, which feature Darth Maul alongside a Mandalorian Super Commando. The set of Pop! figures will be available to purchase when they hit shelves exclusively at Target on February 19.
'Deep Rising' Review: Jason Momoa Narrates a Documentary Critical of the Green Revolution | Sundance 2023
You might not peg Jason Momoa as the person to narrate a nature documentary, but one of the surprises of Deep Rising was just how perfect Momoa was for the part. Director Matthieu Rytz wisely has Momoa narrating some of the most self-reflective dialogue of the documentary on the mining of the deep seafloor for metals. If anyone was going to criticize the humans of earth, it should be the King of Atlantis. Momoa aside, Rytz presents us with a new dilemma: just how ethical and environmentally conscious is the switch from oil to electric?
'All Quiet on the Western Front' Nabs Rare 4K UHD Release
Bring The Great War into your living room when the Oscar-nominated feature All Quiet on the Western Front makes its way onto 4K UHD on March 28, 2023. To be fair, the option to watch Edward Berger’s take on the epic war novel-turned-film at home has already been out there as it’s streaming on Netflix, but this release will bring the action even more to life in your at-home theater. And, with a total of nine Academy Award nominations that include Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Cinematography, this one is a must-own for your collection.
Sorry Lydia Tár, This Is Actually Cate Blanchett’s Most Diabolical Character
Cate Blanchett routinely delivers dynamic, multifaceted performances and doesn’t seem to give any indication that she’s slowing down. It’s not a shock that she’s incredible in Tár. Her character Lydia is so diabolical and vulnerable that this performance easily ranks among the greatest anti-heroes in modern cinema. While Blanchett stands a good chance of winning the Academy Award for Best Actress in March, she won her previous leading trophy for a character even more reprehensible than Lydia in Blue Jasmine.
Every Movie That Won the Best Picture Oscar Without Any Acting Nominations
More often than not, when a movie wins Best Picture at the Oscars – arguably the most prestigious award that a film could possibly aspire to – that prize is bound to be accompanied by one or a few nods in the acting categories. This isn't always the case, though. On 12 noteworthy occasions, the Best Picture winner's cast received no love from the Academy.
