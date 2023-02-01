ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Attorney General Campbell Files Brief In Support of Common Sense Gun Laws

BOSTON – In the wake of the United States Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell this week filed briefs in two ongoing legal cases to defend and uphold common sense Massachusetts laws and regulations intended to protect Massachusetts residents from gun violence.
Eversource Offering Energy Assistance Programs

BOSTON – With historically high energy prices affecting people throughout the region, Eversource is encouraging customers to take advantage of additional energy assistance funds available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. In recognition of National Energy Assistance Day, the company is urging customers to learn more about the...
Temperatures Will Approach 50 Degrees Next Week

FRAMINGHAM – As MetroWest and Massachusetts thaws out from the records cold temperatures and record cold wind chills numbers, temperatures will be unseasonably warm next week. Last night, temperatures at Mt. Washington in New Hampshire were minus-47° with 120 mph winds and a minus-108° wind chill. Sunday...
