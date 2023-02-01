Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Attorney General Campbell Files Brief In Support of Common Sense Gun Laws
BOSTON – In the wake of the United States Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell this week filed briefs in two ongoing legal cases to defend and uphold common sense Massachusetts laws and regulations intended to protect Massachusetts residents from gun violence.
Senators Warren & Markey Urge MassDOT & Army Corps To Secure Federal Grant For Cape Cod Bridges
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who were elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. Both are Democrats. (government photo) ***. WASHINGTON DC – United States Senators...
Weekes to Step Down as President and CEO of the Providers’ Council
FRAMINGHAM – The Providers’ Council, the largest human services membership association in Massachusetts, announced today, February 1, that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Weekes will step down later this year after 25 years leading the organization. Throughout his tenure at the Providers’ Council, Weekes established important relationships...
Eversource Offering Energy Assistance Programs
BOSTON – With historically high energy prices affecting people throughout the region, Eversource is encouraging customers to take advantage of additional energy assistance funds available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. In recognition of National Energy Assistance Day, the company is urging customers to learn more about the...
Nominate A Teacher For Massachusetts Teacher of the Year 2024 By February 20
MALDEN – The Massachusetts State Teacher of the Year (STOY) is a teacher who has been recognized for making a positive impact on student learning and well-being; using student-centered, innovative approaches to teaching and learning; and demonstrating leadership within and beyond the classroom. The Teacher of the Year will...
Gov. Healey Signs Proclamation Recognizing Black History Month
BOSTON – Governor Maura T. Healey today signed her first proclamation as Governor, recognizing February as Black History Month in Massachusetts and urging all residents to join her in honoring the history and contributions of Massachusetts’ Black community. “Black history is American history. It’s filled with moments of...
Summer Eat Meals Program To Provide Free Meals For Kids
MALDEN – The Healey-Driscoll Administration, in collaboration with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), will launch the 2023 Summer Food Service Program or Summer Eats, as it is known in Massachusetts, in June and hope additional sponsor organizations join them. Summer Eats is a U.S. Department...
Thomas Spinks, 73, Owner of Browne Drilling and Blasting Company, Hopkinton Call Firefighter for 27 Years
HOPKINTON – Thomas I. (Tippy) Spinks, 73, of Hopkinton and North Conway, New Hampshire, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, after a 5-year battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou-Gehrig’s disease). Born in Framingham and growing up in Saxonville, he...
Temperatures Will Approach 50 Degrees Next Week
FRAMINGHAM – As MetroWest and Massachusetts thaws out from the records cold temperatures and record cold wind chills numbers, temperatures will be unseasonably warm next week. Last night, temperatures at Mt. Washington in New Hampshire were minus-47° with 120 mph winds and a minus-108° wind chill. Sunday...
