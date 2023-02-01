Read full article on original website
Related
India’s Tom Cruise Shah Rukh Khan May Have Just Saved Bollywood With His Blockbuster ‘Pathaan’
A comeback hit from one of the country’s biggest movie stars is just what the flailing Hindi-language film industry needed. Shah Rukh Khan just reclaimed his status as one of India’s biggest butts-in-seats draws after a four-year absence from movies. Director Siddharth Anand’s action spectacular “Pathaan,” a loosely...
Shah Rukh Khan on How Producer Aditya Chopra Finally Fulfilled His 30-Year Promise of Casting Him as an Action Hero With ‘Pathaan’
The lead role in blockbuster spy action film “Pathaan” was the fulfilment of a promise made by producer Aditya Chopra 30 years ago, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed. “Pathaan” is produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), founded by the late Yash Chopra, of which Aditya Chopra is now the head. In 1993, Khan was shooting YRF’s “Darr,” in which he played the antagonist. “One day, it was Adi’s [Aditya Chopra] birthday, and he asked me if I will do a film and I said ‘I would love to do it,’ And then he narrated something where I would be...
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick 4 star confirms Keanu Reeves kept up his kind tradition
Keanu Reeves is one of the nicest men working in Hollywood. His list of good deeds is longer than the list of great action movies he’s made, and he’s done everything from making outrageous charitable donations to making a grandmother’s day just because he could. The Matrix...
Popculture
Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum 'Magic Mike' Lap Dance 'Nearly Killed' Her
Salma Hayek shared a wild story from working with Channing Tatum on the new Magic Mike film, joking that a lap dance he gives her character "nearly killed" the actress. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmell Live, Hayek shared the story, telling the host, "You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head."
Collider
The Director of ‘Train to Busan’ Shakes Up the Superhero Genre With This Movie
At first glance, the story beats of director Yeon Sang-ho’s film Psychokinesis seem suspiciously familiar. In Yeon's follow-up to his record-shattering phenomenon Train to Busan, protagonist Shin Seok-heon (Ryu Seung-ryong) accidentally inherits superpowers: check. This ordinary guy then rides high on the thrill of sudden uniqueness: check. Even the death of Seok-heon’s ex-wife and the mother of his child, while more brutally honest than most Marvel films would dare, aligns with a loved one's loss serving as the catalyst for personal change. So, will our hero adjust his self-centered worldview and use his powers for good?
Kate Winslet’s Daughter Mia Threapleton, 22, Looks Just Like Mom At BAFTA Party: Photos
Mia Threapleton was absolutely gorgeous as she attended a BAFTA pre-party on Thursday, February 2. The actress, 22, bore a striking resemblance to her mom Kate Winslet, who is a three-time BAFTA winner herself. Mia was attending Vanity Fair’s “Rising Star” pre-BAFTA party about two weeks before the award show is held on February 19.
