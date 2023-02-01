Read full article on original website
Related
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
Toni Collette to Star in Revenge Thriller 'The Prima Donna'
The Staircase costars Toni Collette and Odessa Young will reunite in the twisted revenge thriller The Prima Donna. The film, set in the rarified world of opera, will be written and directed by Nathan Silver for Cornerstone. Set in Rome, the David Gordon Green-produced film will center around Livia Angelli (Collette), a renowned opera diva who is preparing for the role of a lifetime when she's suddenly confronted with her fresh-out-of-rehab estranged daughter, Mimi (Young).
'Fast X': Rita Moreno on How She Got Her Role in Upcoming Sequel
the legendary EGOT winner, had a funny anecdote to share regarding how she got her role in Fast X, the next chapter in the Fast and Furious Saga. In an interview with ET, the actress revealed it was actually her grandson who suggested to Vin Diesel to cast Moreno in the film, which recently released a new poster featuring Diesel's character, Dom Toretto. The conversation between Justin Fisher, Moreno's grandson, and Diesel took place at the afterparty of West Side Story's premiere back in 2021. The young actor had a laugh remembering how she pitched to Diesel the inclusion of his grandmother in the action franchise:
'Moving On': Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything You Need to Know About Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's Next Comedy
Forty years of friendship and four major projects later, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, in their roaring 80s, are slaying it with their friendship goals and seem like Hollywood’s ultimate power couple. In their fourth project and the second movie of the year together, the two best friends are back in the game with their new revenge-comedy film, Moving On.
'The Last of Us': Nick Offerman Reveals His Wife Urged Him to Accept His Role
Episode 3 of HBO's hit post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us presented a bold departure from the eponymous video game from which the series is adapted. The love-filled and heartwarming episode offered a break from the intense action that made up the first two episodes. Thankfully, the gamble paid off as the episode is now widely regarded as the best of the series so far and is equally the most viewed. Now, we are learning from Nick Offerman, who plays the character of Bill, on which the episode is largely focused, that he would never have been a part of the series had it not been for the convincing power of his wife, Megan Mullally.
Angela Bassett’s Amanda Waller Was the Only Good Thing About ‘Green Lantern’
There wasn't much to appreciate about 2011’s Green Lantern despite it starring Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The movie pulled in less than $220 million at the box office and is widely considered a flop in the genre. Under the shadow at the time, though, was Angela Bassett, who made her debut into the world of superheroes as Amanda Waller. What Bassett accomplished in a few scenes helped to establish a character for the first time on the big screen - one that will now have her own series, Waller, with Viola Davis as the titular character - and it got Bassett’s name on the radar for future superhero projects. Years after playing Waller, Bassett would join the MCU as Ramonda, the mother to T’Challa and Shuri, in the Black Panther franchise, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the second film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In a movie that didn't offer much, it's pretty easy to say that the small performance of Bassett had some major payoffs.
'Poker Face' Episode 5 Ending Explained: Never Forgive, Never Forget
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Poker Face. The previous episode of Poker Face quite literally rocked. We got to jam out with the metal band Doxxxology led by Chloë Sevigny’s Ruby Ruin, a has-been rock star desperate to get another hit song on her hands. So desperate, in fact, that she and her bandmates end up killing their new drummer in an attempt to take credit for his lyrics and music to a new song. But never fear! Our favorite bluff-caller Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) was on it. Charlie also had a close call with Cliff (Benjamin Bratt), the casino security guard who’s been on her tail since Episode 1. Let’s drive and see where Episode 5 takes us.
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Sketch Reimagines M3GAN as Pushy Girl Scout Cookie Salesperson
If you thought that your local chapter of Girl Scouts was hard to sneak by, you’ve never met as dedicated a member as M3GAN. In a sketch for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late night show spoofed the blockbuster horror movie and reimagined the killer doll as a hustling cookie salesperson. Just in time for the season of the gangs of troops outside stores, the messages from your friends with kids, or even being that friend who pushes your kids’ sugary wares on others, it’s Girl Scout cookie time.
'The Family Stallone' Reality Series Revealed in Paramount+ Super Bowl Commercial
Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is taking his family up Paramount Mountain. The streamer announced that the actor, along with his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone will star in a new reality series titled The Family Stallone which premieres this spring on Paramount+. To fully welcome the Stallones into the Paramount fold, the company has dedicated a whole face of the mountain to "Sly" in its Super Bowl ad for the streamer.
From ‘Ghosts’ to ‘Starstruck’: 11 Underrated Comedies to Brighten Up Your Year
Nowadays, streaming services are full of all kinds of comedy projects. With buzzworthy projects like Only Murders In The Building and Ted Lasso getting all the praise though, it's easy to overlook some of the hidden gems. Which is why we've come up with a list of several projects that are too good to be this underrated:
'Reboot' Deserves a Season 2
Continuing an unfortunate trend across streaming services, Hulu's Reboot has become the most recent original show to be canceled after just one season. An under-marketed meta-comedy, Reboot and its cancelation reflect two of the biggest trends in television right now: excessive reboots of successful shows of years past and premature cancelation of shows that haven’t yet had a chance to come into their own.
'Creed III' Soundtrack Single "Ma Boy" Puts Brotherhood Under the Microscope
Creed III is gearing up to bring a new level of grit to the ring with an authoritative soundtrack to match. The first single from the boxing epic's soundtrack "Ma Boy" has been unveiled. Released by J. Cole's Dreamville Records, the track features fiery vocals from American rappers JID and Lute and commands the same respect Michael B. Jordan's titular character oozes in the upcoming film's trailer.
Mystery-of-the-Week Shows to Watch If You Like 'Poker Face'
Rian Johnson is currently in the process of adding his name to the pantheon of mystery legends. After charming audiences with his Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) movies, Knives Out and Glass Onion, the director is taking his chances on TV mysteries-of-the-week. And, boy, wasn’t that a smart choice! Currently streaming on Peacock, Johnson’s new show, Poker Face, is quickly proving itself to be worthy of the title of successor to the one and only Columbo.
They Cut the Queer Out of 'Scooby-Doo' Movie According to Sarah Michelle Gellar
James Gunn’s a household name now thanks to his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and his upcoming role shepherding the new DC Universe. However, one of his most underrated gems of the 2000s was his scripts for Scooby-Doo and its sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. The first film in particular was very ahead of its time in terms of its edgier humorous style and brilliant parody of its source material.
'Let the Right One In' Deserves a Season 2
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Season 1 of Let the Right One In.It continues to be rough out there in the world of streaming. On Monday, it was announced that the series Let the Right One In would not be continuing on at Showtime. Despite having a strong first season that boasted some really compelling performances which made for one of the best episodes of last year, its future now remains uncertain following a disappointing cancellation. It wasn’t alone as the rebooted Dexter: New Blood, the already-shot Three Women, and the new American Gigolo all got the axe as part of a rebranding at the streamer. While cancelations are always part of making television, there is something that continues to feel particularly crushing about seeing a litany of streaming shows only run for a single season and then get cut short. While not all are great, many deserve to continue on.
'Never Let Me Go' Series Scrapped at FX
Less than a year from being picked up as a series by FX, Never Let Me Go is no longer moving forward. The series adaptation started development at FX in May 2022 and was meant to air exclusively on Hulu. The television series had reportedly not begun production before it was scrapped.
What Happened to the 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Reality Show 'Real Nightmares'?
Most all of us have seen at least one episode of Fear Factor. We have seen people eat live bugs, be buried alive, and swim with sharks. We have felt their fear, covered our eyes at the gross scenes, and cheered for the teams that overcame the challenges to win. The only thing that could make that better for horror fans is taking that same concept and have Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) host it. This almost happened with the tv show Nightmare on Elm Street: Real Nightmares.
What Is Elseworlds? Explaining James Gunn’s Plan for Movies Outside the DCU
James Gunn has finally revealed how he plans to bring the DCU to life and all of it hinges on the success of a shared universe and an Elseworlds strategy. Elseworlds was a DC Comics publishing imprint started in 1989 that presented stories set outside the DC Universe's main continuity. These stories typically featured alternate versions of well-known characters and explored "what if" scenarios. The Elseworlds stories offered a fresh perspective on familiar characters and allowed creators to take the characters in new and different directions.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Best Characters, From ‘Seinfeld’ to ‘Enough Said’
Julia Louis-Dreyfus always wanted to be an actor. Growing up, it was movies such as The Sound of Music, Funny Girl, and Mary Poppins that fueled the desire she’s had for as long as she can remember. On an episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the comedy powerhouse had what she described as a “watershed” moment her freshman year at Northwestern University, when she made it onto an exclusive improv comedy team that freshmen don’t typically make.
'The Dark Knight' Trilogy Gets Build-A Wave Collection From McFarlane Toys
There have been few superhero films over the years that have been as influential as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. The Christian Bale-led comic book epics feature some of the best genre storytelling of the last 30 years and, when most people talk about the best superhero films, The Dark Knight is usually on the top of that list. Now a decade after the trilogy concluded, McFarlane Toys is giving Nolan’s Gotham the action figure line it deserve.
