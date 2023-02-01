ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN

1 person 'seriously injured' in shooting on Hampton Street

One person is facing serious injuries following a shooting that occurred late Friday night in an area north of downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike

Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Eliza Fletcher murder suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday.
MEMPHIS, TN
Sumner County Source

Man Faces Attempted Murder For Gibson Drive Shooting

Arrest warrants charging attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, and felon in possession of a gun have been issued against Rayshawn Javius, 24, for a violent January 7th crime spree that resulted in a woman on Gibson Drive being critically injured by gunfire. Javius was arrested last night...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man arrested following violent crime spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
PORTLAND, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Krystel Iverson chases husband through house, attacks him from behind

Police viewed home security video, which they say showed 36-year-old cookie baker extraordinaire Krystel Iverson chasing her husband, David Iverson, around the home on January 31, eventually catching up with him and placing one arm around his neck and another around his mouth. She also admitted to slapping him prior to the chase. The altercation was reportedly about the parenting styles of their children. Officers documented red marks on the victim’s neck.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Drugs a possible motive in deadly Nashville abandoned home shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating drugs as a motive in an abandoned home shooting which left one dead and another injured. Police say the shooting took place on Tuesday at an abandoned home on Crowe Drive. Police found an 18-year-old conscious but...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Disbarred attorney enters guilty plea

Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player.
