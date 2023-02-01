Read full article on original website
Suspects sought after fleeing deadly crash on Dickerson Pike
Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning.
WKRN
1 person 'seriously injured' in shooting on Hampton Street
One person is facing serious injuries following a shooting that occurred late Friday night in an area north of downtown Nashville. 1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting on Hampton …. One person is facing serious injuries following a shooting that occurred late Friday night in an area north...
WKRN
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike
Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …
Mother urges police to retest evidence in unsolved Nashville double murder
Nearly five years after charges were dropped against the only known suspect in the murders of two teenage tanning salon employees, the case remains one of Nashville's most notorious unsolved crimes.
WSMV
Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
WKRN
Eliza Fletcher murder suspect pleads not guilty
The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …. The United States has downed a Chinese balloon...
Man Faces Attempted Murder For Gibson Drive Shooting
Arrest warrants charging attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, and felon in possession of a gun have been issued against Rayshawn Javius, 24, for a violent January 7th crime spree that resulted in a woman on Gibson Drive being critically injured by gunfire. Javius was arrested last night...
WKRN
Activists gather in downtown Nashville for protest after death of Tyre Nichols
Tyre Nichols was buried earlier this week, but activists say they won't slow down their push for police reform in Memphis and beyond. Activists gather in downtown Nashville for protest …. Tyre Nichols was buried earlier this week, but activists say they won't slow down their push for police reform...
WKRN
One dead, police officer in 'extremely critical condition' after shooting at Memphis library
One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East Memphis, police say. One dead, police officer in ‘extremely critical condition’ …. One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured...
WKRN
Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro. Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro. China, US tensions rise over suspected Chinese spy …. China, US tensions rise over suspected Chinese spy balloon.
12-year-old arrested for false ‘active shooter’ call at Two Rivers Middle School
A large police presence gathered at Two Rivers Middle School in Donelson for a false active shooter call Friday morning, resulting in the arrest of a student.
Smyrna man agrees to plea deal in connection with 2014 homicide
Eight and a half years after a man was murdered in Smyrna, his killer has finally been sentenced for the crime, but not before another person was victimized, as well.
‘Targeted’ shooting leaves 1 injured in Clarksville
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Clarksville.
Man arrested in connection with Gibson Drive shooting that left woman injured
A man was arrested for his role in a crime spree that happened Saturday, Jan. 7, resulting in a woman being shot on Gibson Drive.
Suspect arrested in connection with October murder of 18-year-old in East Nashville
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old last year.
WSMV
Man arrested following violent crime spree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
clarksvilletoday.com
Krystel Iverson chases husband through house, attacks him from behind
Police viewed home security video, which they say showed 36-year-old cookie baker extraordinaire Krystel Iverson chasing her husband, David Iverson, around the home on January 31, eventually catching up with him and placing one arm around his neck and another around his mouth. She also admitted to slapping him prior to the chase. The altercation was reportedly about the parenting styles of their children. Officers documented red marks on the victim’s neck.
fox17.com
Drugs a possible motive in deadly Nashville abandoned home shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating drugs as a motive in an abandoned home shooting which left one dead and another injured. Police say the shooting took place on Tuesday at an abandoned home on Crowe Drive. Police found an 18-year-old conscious but...
WKRN
Wilson County middle school student arrested after gun was found in backpack
A Wilson County student was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a gun was found at a school. Wilson County middle school student arrested after …. A Wilson County student was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a gun was found at a school. 1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting...
WKRN
Disbarred attorney enters guilty plea
Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player. Andy Allman pleads guilty to stealing from family of dead football player. Souper Bowl Food Drive returns to Nashville Zoo for …. Souper Bowl Food Drive returns to Nashville Zoo for 3rd year. Man killed during confrontation with...
