Police viewed home security video, which they say showed 36-year-old cookie baker extraordinaire Krystel Iverson chasing her husband, David Iverson, around the home on January 31, eventually catching up with him and placing one arm around his neck and another around his mouth. She also admitted to slapping him prior to the chase. The altercation was reportedly about the parenting styles of their children. Officers documented red marks on the victim’s neck.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO