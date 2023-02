The Houston Grand Opera has announced the winners of its 2023 Concert of Arias. The first-place winner was mezzo-soprano Natalie Lewis, who will take home $10,000; she also won the Online Viewers’ Choice Award. In second place is tenor Demetrious Sampson, Jr., who will take home $5,000 and the Audience Choice Award. Another tenor, Michael McDermott, took home third place and $3,000.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO