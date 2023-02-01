Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Teens drove suspects to Minneapolis to obtain pills that caused overdose
Three people have been charged in connection with Tuesday’s juvenile overdoses in Mankato. Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, Patrick Oterigho Isiakpere, Jr, 31, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, 35, all from Mankato, face felony 2nd-degree drug sale charges. Isiakpere and Schwichtenberg also face felony 3rd-degree possession charges. Mankato police responded to...
knuj.net
MORE DETAILS ON MANKATO JUVENILE OVERDOSES
Three people have been charged in connection with the juvenile overdoses in Mankato Tuesday. Damarcus Holloway, Patrick Isakpere, Jr., and Tia Schwichtenberg all face felony second-degree drug sale charges. Isiakpere and Schwichtenberg also face felony third-degree possession charges. One of the juveniles remains in critical condition. One of the juveniles told authorities that he and another person met up with Isiakpere and Holloway Monday and went to the Twin Cities to pick up pills. Both also had firearms along. Police say they saw the three suspects get into an SUV. Police pulled it over and noticed Schwichtenberg’s toddler child sitting in the backseat next to a backpack that contained a 9mm handgun and 17 live rounds of ammunition, a small-caliber handgun and 258 Mbox30 pills suspected of containing fentanyl. Police say Isiakpere and Holloway are both prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition for life due to prior convictions.
fox9.com
Police identify 2 men in suspected Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities identified two of three men who were found dead inside a truck Wednesday night in what Bloomington police are calling a suspected murder-suicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, as two of the victims. They were both...
KAAL-TV
Zumbrota man appears in court with highest criminal score in judge’s experience
(ABC 6 News) – A Zumbrota man appeared in Dodge County Court Thursday, Feb. 2, and was found to have the highest accumulated criminal score in Judge Jodi Williams’ history with the county. Ramon Jimenez Ruiz, 43, was arrested in early January on a charge of felony check...
hot967.fm
Update to Mankato Overdose Cases
Follow-up media release pertaining to the three JV overdoses on 01/31/2023. Two of the three juvenile victims were released from the hospital leaving one in critical condition at this time. 31-year-old Patrick Orerigho Isiakpere Jr., 26-year-old Damarcus Deontay Holloway, and 35-year-old Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, all from the Mankato area, were...
Southern Minnesota News
Update: Juvenile in critical condition, 3 arrested in Mankato overdoses
A juvenile remains hospitalized and three people have been arrested in connection with three Mankato overdoses Tuesday. Police say Patrick Orerigho Isiakpere Jr, 31, Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, all of Mankato, were arrested in connection with the incidents. Police were called to three separate locations Tuesday...
krrw.com
Woman Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Teen in Chanhassen
(Chanhassen, MN) — Carver County authorities say an 18-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Chanhassen. Deputies were called to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina early Thursday for a report of a shooting death. They learned that Eden Prairie police had chased the vehicle transporting the victim to the hospital. Detectives say that the female suspect from the east metro shot the boy in Chanhassen and she was later taken into custody.
fox9.com
Man travels from Michigan to Lakeville to meet 13-year-old girl from social media: Charges
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are looking for a 21-year-old man who allegedly drove from Michigan to Minnesota to see a 13-year-old girl he met on a video chatting website. Lakeville Police officers received a report on Jan. 29 about a 13-year-old girl believed to have been sexually assaulted...
Southern Minnesota News
Man turns himself in for drunk driving at Brown County Jail
A Cottage Grove man apparently drove from the Twin Cities to New Ulm to turn himself in for drunk driving. Robert Douglas Bauer, 42, was charged this week with 3rd-degree DWI in Brown County Court. A criminal complaint says a New Ulm Police officer received a call on January 28...
3 teens in Mankato overdose on fake oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl
MANKATO, Minn. -- Law enforcement in Mankato say three teenagers overdosed on pills laced with fentanyl.The Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to three different locations on Tuesday to find the teens all exhibiting signs consistent with an opioid overdose. Authorities believe they used fake oxycodone M30 pills that contained fentanyl.Law enforcement used Narcan, and two of the patients were hospitalized. Their condition is unknown.
fox9.com
Police chase leads to Edina hospital after deadly shooting in Chanhassen
An 18-year-old woman is booked on preliminary homicide charges tonight after a shooting killed her 17-year-old friend in Carver County. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after friends drove the victim to a hospital about 13 miles from where he was shot.
kymnradio.net
Arrest made, charges filed in July overdose death; Public Safety Center will require more corrections officers; Northfield Public Library has new satellitie book drops
On Tuesday, Northfield police made an arrest in connection with the overdose death of a young Northfield man, and. yesterday the Rice County Attorney’s office brought murder charges against the suspect. Separate statements made by the Northfield Police Department and the Rice County Attorney’s office said 22-year-old Chalin Riley...
mprnews.org
Bloomington police: 3 people dead in apparent murder-suicide
Bloomington police say three people were found dead in a parked pickup truck in the city on Wednesday night, in an apparent murder-suicide. The truck was found at a business parking lot at France Place, on the northeast side of the Interstate 494-France Avenue interchange. In an update Thursday morning,...
Police chase leads to fatally-shot teen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Carver County authorities are trying to unravel a sequence of events that included a police pursuit and the shooting of a 17-year-old that would turn out to be fatal. Sheriff Jason Kamerud says just before 2:45 a.m. Thursday his office received reports of a juvenile male...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Three arrested in connection with juvenile drug overdoses
(ABC 6 News) – Three Mankato-area adults were arrested Tuesday in connection with three juvenile drug overdoses, according to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. According to law enforcement, the three juveniles’ symptoms were consistent with exposure to M30 pills, which often contain fentanyl. Two of the...
Police ask for public to help identify Eden Prairie gas station robber
EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. – Police need help identifying the person who robbed an Eden Prairie gas station Thursday morning.It happened just before 8 a.m. at Lucky's Station on Anderson Lakes Parkway near Chestnut Drive.The robber came into the store, grabbed money from the register and then walked out. Police say "no weapon was implied or seen."Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 952-949-6200.
fox9.com
Eli Hart killing: Boy's dad testifies at Julissa Thaler's trial
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Julissa Thaler, the mother accused of killing her son, 6-year-old Eli Hart, began Friday, with Eli's father taking the stand. Tory Hart, 28, testified saying Eli was popular with other kids, everyone loved him, and he was well known...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea woman to enter plea in alleged drug sale that led to sister’s death
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea woman is scheduled to enter a plea after being charged with contributing to a fatal Chatfield overdose in 2021. Jeanne Ellen Penhollow, 50, is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing in Fillmore County Court Feb. 6. Penhollow’s plea agreement has not...
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
