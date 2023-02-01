Three people have been charged in connection with the juvenile overdoses in Mankato Tuesday. Damarcus Holloway, Patrick Isakpere, Jr., and Tia Schwichtenberg all face felony second-degree drug sale charges. Isiakpere and Schwichtenberg also face felony third-degree possession charges. One of the juveniles remains in critical condition. One of the juveniles told authorities that he and another person met up with Isiakpere and Holloway Monday and went to the Twin Cities to pick up pills. Both also had firearms along. Police say they saw the three suspects get into an SUV. Police pulled it over and noticed Schwichtenberg’s toddler child sitting in the backseat next to a backpack that contained a 9mm handgun and 17 live rounds of ammunition, a small-caliber handgun and 258 Mbox30 pills suspected of containing fentanyl. Police say Isiakpere and Holloway are both prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition for life due to prior convictions.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO