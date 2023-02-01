ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

1 person 'seriously injured' in shooting on Hampton Street

One person is facing serious injuries following a shooting that occurred late Friday night in an area north of downtown Nashville. 1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting on Hampton …. One person is facing serious injuries following a shooting that occurred late Friday night in an area north...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike

Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Car takes out two power poles in Cheatham County

BELL TOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kingston Springs Fire reported a crash involving a vehicle and two electric poles in a rural area off Highway 70 on Thursday night. According to KSFD, a small SUV hit two power poles and flipped on Highway 70 near Sneed Road around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle came to rest upside down on the side of the road in the front yard of a nearby home. The driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Eliza Fletcher murder suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …. The United States has downed a Chinese balloon...
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro. Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro. China, US tensions rise over suspected Chinese spy …. China, US tensions rise over suspected Chinese spy balloon.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Reward offered in Green Hills shooting

The family doesn’t want to be identified but tells News 2 that the medical student continues recovering from Monday’s vicious attack. The family doesn’t want to be identified but tells News 2 that the medical student continues recovering from Monday’s vicious attack. What’s up with all...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …. The United...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Firefighter inspires bill to help those with PTSD

Two state lawmakers have filed a bill that would provide support and resources for firefighters suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Two state lawmakers have filed a bill that would provide support and resources for firefighters suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy