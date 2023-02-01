Read full article on original website
WKRN
1 person 'seriously injured' in shooting on Hampton Street
One person is facing serious injuries following a shooting that occurred late Friday night in an area north of downtown Nashville. 1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting on Hampton …. One person is facing serious injuries following a shooting that occurred late Friday night in an area north...
WKRN
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike
Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …
Suspects sought after fleeing deadly crash on Dickerson Pike
Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning.
WSMV
Car takes out two power poles in Cheatham County
BELL TOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kingston Springs Fire reported a crash involving a vehicle and two electric poles in a rural area off Highway 70 on Thursday night. According to KSFD, a small SUV hit two power poles and flipped on Highway 70 near Sneed Road around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle came to rest upside down on the side of the road in the front yard of a nearby home. The driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash.
WKRN
One dead, police officer in 'extremely critical condition' after shooting at Memphis library
One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East Memphis, police say. One dead, police officer in ‘extremely critical condition’ …. One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured...
fox17.com
Friday morning shooting sends one person to the hospital in Edgehill
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shooting in Edgehill Friday morning left one person hurt. Just before 4 a.m. first responders found a person suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1400 block of 11th Ave. South. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a breaking...
WKRN
Activists gather in downtown Nashville for protest after death of Tyre Nichols
Tyre Nichols was buried earlier this week, but activists say they won't slow down their push for police reform in Memphis and beyond. Activists gather in downtown Nashville for protest …. Tyre Nichols was buried earlier this week, but activists say they won't slow down their push for police reform...
WSMV
Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
WKRN
Eliza Fletcher murder suspect pleads not guilty
The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …. The United States has downed a Chinese balloon...
WKRN
Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro. Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Murfreesboro. China, US tensions rise over suspected Chinese spy …. China, US tensions rise over suspected Chinese spy balloon.
WSMV
“So it happened again,” Hendersonville firefighters help deliver baby
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A photograph captures seven smiling firefighters and EMS workers after the group helped deliver a baby on Thursday night. The Hendersonville Fire Department posted on Facebook that the B shift crews at Station One joined forces with Sumner County EMS to bring a baby boy into the world.
12-year-old arrested for false ‘active shooter’ call at Two Rivers Middle School
A large police presence gathered at Two Rivers Middle School in Donelson for a false active shooter call Friday morning, resulting in the arrest of a student.
WKRN
Reward offered in Green Hills shooting
The family doesn’t want to be identified but tells News 2 that the medical student continues recovering from Monday’s vicious attack. The family doesn’t want to be identified but tells News 2 that the medical student continues recovering from Monday’s vicious attack. What’s up with all...
Suspect arrested in connection with October murder of 18-year-old in East Nashville
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old last year.
WKRN
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …. The United...
WKRN
Wilson County middle school student arrested after gun was found in backpack
A Wilson County student was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a gun was found at a school. Wilson County middle school student arrested after …. A Wilson County student was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a gun was found at a school. 1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting...
Middle TN residents fall victim to icy porches
For many of us, the most dangerous part of the ice storm was stepping out of our own front door.
WKRN
'HAWK beacon' set up to help pedestrians walk across Dickerson Pike, considered one of Nashville's deadliest roads
It's no secret that Dickerson Pike has been a problem — specifically when it comes to addressing pedestrian safety. Now, a new device is up and almost running on the strip of road which is known as a hot spot. ‘HAWK beacon’ set up to help pedestrians walk across...
Smyrna man agrees to plea deal in connection with 2014 homicide
Eight and a half years after a man was murdered in Smyrna, his killer has finally been sentenced for the crime, but not before another person was victimized, as well.
WKRN
Firefighter inspires bill to help those with PTSD
Two state lawmakers have filed a bill that would provide support and resources for firefighters suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Two state lawmakers have filed a bill that would provide support and resources for firefighters suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …
