Journal Review
Board resets hearing on West Market home
Action on a deteriorated property on the west side of Crawfordsville will have to wait. The Crawfordsville Board of Public Works & Safety heard a report Wednesday from city attorney Kent Minnette during a public hearing on the multiple family residence at 1100 W. Market St. Crawfordsville Code Enforcement Officer...
City of Kokomo Seeks Artists for Downtown Mural Project
The City of Kokomo is accepting proposals from qualified artists to participate in a for-hire downtown mural project. The project involves the production of an interactive mural on the side of a downtown business (Comics Cubed, 121 E. Sycamore St) and is open to all qualified artists living or working in Indiana. The City encourages applications from both new and established artists.
Nearly 200 People Attend Chamber Luncheon at 51 West Event Center
Close to 200 people attended the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce State of the Chamber 2023 luncheon Thursday at the 51 West Event Center in downtown Frankfort. The chamber recognized individuals, businesses and organizations that have gone above and beyond in 2022. “We just love doing this,” said Clinton County...
Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28
A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.
Election Field Set for May Primary
Races are now set for the May primary election after the signup period ended at noon Friday. Mayor Judy Sheets will be challenged by John Kirby for the mayor’s position. Sheets will be seeking her second term as mayor, while Kirby was the former Fire Chief. Here is how...
Newcomers force primary races in Greater Lafayette
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two political newcomers are forcing primary races in Greater Lafayette. Friday at noon was the deadline for candidates to file to run in the 2023 municipal elections. Only two contested races will be on the primary ballot. Four candidates are running for three open...
Bill holding landlords accountable passes Indiana House
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers living in rental properties owned by negligent landlords could soon see relief. State representatives passed a bill to hold those landlords accountable. Some Hoosiers have also advocated for change. “It doesn’t feel like tenants have a lot of power," said Dominiaca Hudson. Hudson used...
Zionsville police serve search warrant at Wabash Township Fire Department
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Zionsville police officers served a search warrant early Wednesday at the Wabash Township Fire Department on Klondike Road, multiple sources confirmed to News 18. Zionsville police Capt. Drake Sterling says a simultaneous search happened at a home in the 700 block of Tiger Way...
Pendleton Heights To Hold Meeting on Counselor
Pendleton Heights High School will be holding a meeting tomorrow to discuss the fate of counselor Kathy McCord. McCord was placed on indefinite leave after she criticized the school system for withholding information about student gender transitions from parents. Specifically, she was criticizing a “gender support plan” that would not inform parents about a student’s gender transition decisions if the parents were not supportive. The plan has caused controversy in the community, with many taking issue with the lack of communication and transparency on the matter.
Downtown Carmel fire
Smoke erupts from a building in downtown Carmel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Credit: Logan Milliken.
Noblesville, Anderson among central Indiana communities receiving tax credits for affordable housing
NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Housing projects in Anderson, Noblesville and Indianapolis have been awarded low income housing tax credits. The move comes as state leaders are calling for affordable housing options for Hoosiers. The Indiana Housing and Community Development authority chose five central Indiana housing projects to receive its most recent round of tax credit funding. “What we’re […]
Historic Indiana Church Renovated Into Incredible, Spacious Living Space – See Photos
Whenever I see an old church for sale or even abandoned, I start thinking about how to renovate it and turn it into a theater or house. I found a home for sale in Indianapolis that's for sale and it's been all three; a church, theater, and home. Originally built...
Duke Energy selects routes for new power lines
Duke Energy has selected the preferred routes for two new 6-kilovolt power transmission lines to meet the needs of individuals living and working in Noblesville and Westfield. The company said continued growth of both cities is demanding more of the local electric transmission system. The backbone of the area’s electric system is a 230-kilovolt line that runs north to south, parallel to Moon Road and North Gray Road that was built in 1984.
AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives reasoning behind them
INDIANAPOLIS — Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they’re used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those people. She said she was shocked when she opened up her heating and power bill for January. “I called my husband instantly and was like, ‘I cannot believe this but […]
Penny Wars for Paws and Rock Your School: Lots Going On at Suncrest
Suncrest Elementary’s “Penny Wars” starts Monday at Suncrest, followed by “Rock Your School” and the “Dog Jog” in May. Suncrest Principal Diane Vielee and Assistant Principal Samantha Mitchell are excited about all the ways learning can be fun at Suncrest Elementary in Frankfort.
Reported scam in the Indiana State Police Peru District
Peru – Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
Silver Alert canceled for Tippecanoe County man
UPDATE: Police say Robert Davis was located and is safe. TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Tippecanoe County have declared a statewide Silver Alert. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Robert Davis. He’s described as an 80-year-old white male who is 5’10” and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. […]
Thieves hit Dollar General stores
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
Traffic stop results in meth arrest in Madison County
Two women face charges after a traffic stop ended with troopers searching the vehicle they were in.
