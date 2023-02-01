ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WOLF

PA Lottery winners claim more than $221M in Scratch-Off prizes in January

PA - (WOLF) — Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $221,726,066 in prizes during January, including one top prize worth $5 million claimed by a player from Philadelphia. The other top prizes worth $1 million were claimed by players from Montour, Philadelphia, and Northumberland counties:. 7-Eleven, 2301 West Passyunk Avenue,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Wilkes-Barre Area Community Garden prepares for season

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — The Wilkes-Barre area community gardens is now preparing for their third year of growing. President Jessica Letteer said they want to teach everyone about farming on top of being able to provide people here with free food. “If they want food access, they have food...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

PA - (WOLF) — Pennsylvania's very own world-famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow this morning at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney. This marks the 108th time Phil has not seen his shadow, calling for a few more weeks of winter, during the 137-year-old...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WOLF

Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival welcomes cold weather

Lewisburg, Union Co. — The eighteenth Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival kicked off today in downtown Lewisburg. The freezing temperatures mean the visitors can enjoy the ice statues a little longer this year. Mayor Kendy Alvarez says this is when the community really shows up. “The winter is dark...
LEWISBURG, PA
WOLF

Lock Haven soaring in PSAC

With last night's resounding win over Bloomsburg , Lock Haven basketball has matched the most wins in a season since 2014. The Eagles are tied for 2nd in the PSAC East and with the 32 point victory over the Huskies it shows just out potent this team can be. Mike...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WOLF

Army vs Bucknell preview

The Bucknell men’s basketball team is back at home tomorrow after a road win Wednesday at American. The Bison will take on Army West Point a team they beat earlier this season 68-66. Bucknell is trying to win back to back games for the first time this season and the coach knows it won’t be easy against the Black Knights.
LEWISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy