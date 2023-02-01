Read full article on original website
Wilkes-Barre City notified of recommended levee system accreditation by USACE
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The City of Wilkes-Barre announced today that it has received notice that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has completed the Semi-Qualitative Risk Assessments (SQRA) for the Wilkes-Barre City - Hanover Township levee system. The USACE has now recommended that the levee system...
PA Lottery winners claim more than $221M in Scratch-Off prizes in January
PA - (WOLF) — Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $221,726,066 in prizes during January, including one top prize worth $5 million claimed by a player from Philadelphia. The other top prizes worth $1 million were claimed by players from Montour, Philadelphia, and Northumberland counties:. 7-Eleven, 2301 West Passyunk Avenue,...
Wilkes-Barre Area Community Garden prepares for season
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — The Wilkes-Barre area community gardens is now preparing for their third year of growing. President Jessica Letteer said they want to teach everyone about farming on top of being able to provide people here with free food. “If they want food access, they have food...
Search warrants: Man, teen allegedly stole thousands of dollars in PA Lottery coupon scam
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Copies of search warrants obtained by 6 News are providing new details about the state police investigation into alleged thefts from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission in Blair and Centre Counties. Investigators say, on Wednesday, troopers searched a residence along West Blade Drive, in PA...
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
PA - (WOLF) — Pennsylvania's very own world-famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow this morning at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney. This marks the 108th time Phil has not seen his shadow, calling for a few more weeks of winter, during the 137-year-old...
No Wednesday night Powerball winner, prize soars to $700M for Saturday's drawing
PA - (WOLF) — No one won last night's $653 million Powerball Jackpot on Wednesday. Now, the prize soars once again for Saturday night's drawing!. The estimated annuity value for Wednesday's drawing was $653 million, or $350.5 million cash. Now, the jackpot for the Saturday, February 4 drawing will be an estimated $700 million, or $375.7 million cash.
Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival welcomes cold weather
Lewisburg, Union Co. — The eighteenth Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival kicked off today in downtown Lewisburg. The freezing temperatures mean the visitors can enjoy the ice statues a little longer this year. Mayor Kendy Alvarez says this is when the community really shows up. “The winter is dark...
Police: Pottsville Area Middle School student found with pocketknife, charged with assault
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY - (WOLF) — A Pottsville Area Middle School student was taken into custody after police say he assaulted a school staff member and was found with a pocketknife in his backpack. According to Skook News, the Pottsville Chief of Police says that just after 12 PM...
Lock Haven soaring in PSAC
With last night's resounding win over Bloomsburg , Lock Haven basketball has matched the most wins in a season since 2014. The Eagles are tied for 2nd in the PSAC East and with the 32 point victory over the Huskies it shows just out potent this team can be. Mike...
Army vs Bucknell preview
The Bucknell men’s basketball team is back at home tomorrow after a road win Wednesday at American. The Bison will take on Army West Point a team they beat earlier this season 68-66. Bucknell is trying to win back to back games for the first time this season and the coach knows it won’t be easy against the Black Knights.
