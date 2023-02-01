Read full article on original website
Cherlyn Wichlacz
3d ago
they better blink because we the American taxpayer will not send our children to schools that are indoctrination centers
libs are hypocrites
3d ago
BOOM...YET ANOTHER victory for our great Governor....just awesome...but the icing on the cake is all the liberal tears that are about to flow.....they taste so sweet.
Bennie Vaughn
2d ago
Well, I guess the sensible Floridians has given up & introducing DeSantis's tyrannical dictatorship. There's still time to turn things around especially when it comes to education before it's too late.😡
arizonasuntimes.com
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Scores Victory Over College Board’s AP African American Studies Course
The New York Times is lamenting the College Board’s revised curriculum for its course in Advanced Placement African American Studies (APAAS) – its abandonment of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the move to make Black Lives Matter (BLM) merely an optional topic of study – both changes that suggest Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s (R) firm rejection of the radical content of the prior version significantly contributed to the new direction.
Destin Log
A breakdown of what was removed or changed in the AP African American Studies framework
The College Board released the latest framework for its Advanced Placement African American Studies course on Wednesday, and critics say the newest version is a “watering down of history.”. As elected officials like Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois and California's Gov. Gavin Newsom blasted the College Board, which oversees...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board sends letter to DeSantis about his decision to block AP African American studies course
MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board sent a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after his recent decision to block an advanced placement class in African American studies from being taught in Florida. “Politics has no place in determining school curriculum,” said Pierre...
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Funding Conservative Police, Reeducation Schools, and Partisan Stunts
Photo byPhoto 145356542 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a $115 billion budget to finance some of his most polarizing initiatives, including millions of dollars for conservative policy, tax cuts for conservative education, and additional state money to transport migrants from the southern border to blue areas.
wmay.com
Governor Pritzker wants answers from AP over changes made for Florida
Governor JB Pritzker wants more answers about changes that have been made to an advanced placement course on African American studies. The College Board, which oversees content for AP classes, announced changes to the curriculum this week, just days after the course was criticized by conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Ron DeSantis And Critical Race Theory; What He Doesn’t Want Kids to Know
Depending on who you ask, you’ll get two contrary definitions of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The previously accepted definition is that racism isn’t just individual bias or prejudice but is also embedded in legal systems and policies. The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism. Critics have a different view. They think the theory advocates discriminating against white people to achieve equality. They blame Critical Race Theory for the existence of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ clubs in high schools, diversity training, and ethnic studies programs. They feel CRT is an excuse to make white people feel bad for being white.
College Board fires back at NYT: 'Gross misrepresentation' to say it bowed to political pressure from DeSantis
The College Board ripped a New York Times report that said an AP African American Studies course was stripped 'after heavy criticism from Ron DeSantis.'
Click10.com
History teacher weighs in on Florida’s AP African American studies controversy
MIAMI – A Miami-Dade history teacher weighed in Wednesday on the controversy over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to block an Advanced Placement high school course on African American Studies. It comes the same day the College Board, which oversees AP courses, revised elements of the course that...
Florida Democrats fight to reclaim political relevance
Florida Democrats are scrambling to claw their way back from the brink of irrelevance after an unsparingly brutal midterm election cycle that saw some of the last vestiges of the party’s power in the Sunshine State slip away. Their challenges are steep. The Florida Democratic Party, now without a chair, has been mired in financial…
islandernews.com
With FL ranking near the bottom for teacher salaries nationally, DeSantis proposes $200 million “big win” for state’s teachers
Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted a plan to earmark $1 billion towards raising public school teacher pay, calling it a “big win” for Florida’s teachers. But a statewide teacher union was skeptical about the amount of the pay hike — $200 million across school districts — which may not help the lives of struggling teachers.
St. Pete teachers willing to ‘risk their jobs’ to teach rejected AP African American Studies course
On the first day of black history month, College Board released its revised framework for its AP African American Studies course.
thefamuanonline.com
DeSantis seeks universities’ medical records for gender-affirming health care
The Florida Governor’s Office of Policy and Budget, on behalf of Gov. Ron DeSantis, has issued a memo to all state universities requesting information on university-supplied health care relating to gender-affirming treatment since January 1, 2018. The memo calls for records of all instances of students being diagnosed with gender dysphoria, seeking hormone replacement therapy, surgeries, and various other treatments for transgender patients.
thewestsidegazette.com
Change Florida’s Unfair Bright Future Scholarship Eligibility Requirement
Shnayjaah Jeanty started this petition as a constituent of Florida state Senate Rosalind Osgood. African American graduating seniors in Florida are at yet another disadvantage. According to the October 2022 addition to the Bright Futures Handbook (a scholarship program providing 75%-100% of college tuition coverage for graduating Florida seniors), ONLY College Board National Hispanic Recognition Award recipients (no other demographic!) will be able to bypass the SAT score (1210 for 75%,1330 for 100%) eligibility requirements necessary to receive a Bright Futures scholarship.
Weekly Roundup: Florida ‘Constitutional Carry’ Teed Up
A controversial proposal filed this week would do away with Floridians having to go through “the hoops of getting a permit from the government” to carry concealed weapons. The bill (HB 543), filed for the legislative session that will start March 7, would set up
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Zalupski, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.
fox13news.com
Letter from Florida House speaker demands answers after content challenge on book in school in Hillsborough
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida House Speaker Paul Renner put the Hillsborough County School District on notice with a letter demanding information about how the district reviews books facing content challenges. Renner's letter to Superintendent Addison Davis follows Julie Gebhards' challenge of a book at Pierce Middle School, called "This Book...
Questions on school female athlete questionnaire raise privacy concerns
MIAMI - Female High School Athletes could soon be mandated to fill out how often they menstruate if the Florida High School Athletic Association approves a new physical evaluation form. Previously, that information was optional to fill out, but following Florida's ban on transgender females playing sports at public schools, some are questioning whether a new draft of the form is aimed at transgender students and raising privacy concerns. Questions on the form now currently include: what is the first menstrual period, to the most recent, and how long between each one, but no answer is required.The new draft asks...
islandernews.com
DeSantis says tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at FL universities, lambastes ‘ideology’ in university system
In a list of higher education proposals Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that “unproductive” tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at Florida universities. That’s why the governor wants those professors to face evaluations, at risk of their jobs, at any point of their tenure....
Controversy over DeSantis Plan to defund diversity, equity and inclusion programs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis wants to ban funding of diversity, equity and inclusion programs, critical race theory initiatives, and other "discriminatory initiatives" at higher educational facilities around the state. The move is raising concerns from one University of North Florida professor who believes this could lead to...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis seeks to bolster ‘support costs’ for Florida KidCare families impacted by Hurricane Ian
Though it’s only a recommendation, the Florida Legislature will likely agree to approve the funding. Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking steps to ensure children living in the wake of Hurricane Ian do not lose access to affordable health insurance. To that end, DeSantis included $3.7 million in his proposed...
