ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Andover Townsman

Andover Stories: Rogers Brook: Part II – taming the flow

Plans for addressing the “perennial problems” of the brook continued in 1936. To be successful, that meant dropping the brook three feet from Main Street to Morton Street, then lining it with concrete. The cost proved a deterrent, and improvements continued piecemeal, including the purchase of a pump for the center school to take care of overflow.
ANDOVER, MA
Andover Townsman

All those years ago

Ice cutting was begun on Pomp’s pond Monday by the Andover Ice company. Preliminary work of scraping has been going on for the past two weeks with discouraging results because of the many snowstorms. The ice is about 14 inches thick, half of it being snow ice. The department...
ANDOVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy