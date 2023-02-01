Some Hollywood nepo babies try to avoid associations with their parents, while some lean in. That's what Rob Lowe's son, John Owen Lowe, seems to be doing — the father-son duo is starring in a new Netflix comedy series together titled "Unstable." The pair created the series along with Victor Fresco, and in the show, they also play a father and son. Rob plays Ellis Dragon, a biotech scientist who runs his own company, Dragon. After the death of his wife, he's struggling to get his focus back on track. Meanwhile, John Owen plays Jackson Dragon, who struggles to stand out under the weight of his father's long shadow.

1 DAY AGO