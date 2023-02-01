Read full article on original website
Eve Celebrates Son Wilde Wolf's 1st Birthday: "#Tears"
Eve is a proud mom of one to her son, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. The rapper welcomed her baby boy with husband Maximillion Cooper — whom she married in June 2014 after nearly four years of dating — in February 2022, adding to their blended family that includes Maximillion's four children, Lotus, 21, Jagger, 19, Cash, 18, and Mini, 15, from his first marriage.
Chance the Rapper's Daughters, Kensli and Marli, Are Practically His Twins
Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, have some adorable little girls. The couple, who first met when they were just 9 years old, tied the knot in a Newport Beach, CA, ceremony back in 2019 after less than a year of being engaged. Though they welcomed their first child, daughter Kensli, in 2015, their second daughter, Marli, arrived a few months after their wedding.
Channing Tatum Jokes That Filming a Lap Dance With Salma Hayek Was a "Long, Arduous Process"
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum get pretty cozy in "Magic Mike's Last Dance." In one scene, they get particularly intimate when Tatum gives Hayek a lap dance — and in an interview with POPSUGAR, they discussed what it took to film that scene. "It's a long lap dance," Hayek...
Rob Lowe and Son John Owen Team Up For Netflix's New Family Comedy "Unstable"
Some Hollywood nepo babies try to avoid associations with their parents, while some lean in. That's what Rob Lowe's son, John Owen Lowe, seems to be doing — the father-son duo is starring in a new Netflix comedy series together titled "Unstable." The pair created the series along with Victor Fresco, and in the show, they also play a father and son. Rob plays Ellis Dragon, a biotech scientist who runs his own company, Dragon. After the death of his wife, he's struggling to get his focus back on track. Meanwhile, John Owen plays Jackson Dragon, who struggles to stand out under the weight of his father's long shadow.
Pink and Kelly Clarkson Perform "What About Us" in a Stripped-Down Duet
After watching Pink and Kelly Clarkson perform "What About Us," we're ready for a joint album from the two singers. During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Pink sat down with the host to discuss the poetry behind her lyrics and perform some of her hit songs. The hour-long segment, titled "Songs and Stories," airs on Feb. 6.
Jay Ellis Discusses Filming Romantic Scenes With Alison Brie as Her Husband Dave Franco Directed
Jay Ellis had some some awkward moments while filming his latest, "Somebody That I Used to Know." During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Feb. 1, the actor spoke about filming romantic scenes with his costar Alison Brie while in the presence of her husband Dave Franco, who directed the rom-com. "You know, it's awkward," Ellis said while laughing.
