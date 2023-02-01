ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CR Says 2 Subaru SUVs Are Best Used Picks - Why Buying New Is Better Now

Consumer Reports says fourteen reliable used small SUVs are your best choice to buy now. Here is the list of top picks and why the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek and 2020 Subaru Forester rank among the best. Also, see why buying new could be a better choice. It's no secret that...
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
MotorBiscuit

Is Ford in Serious Trouble?

Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com

This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
Autoblog

Honda issues 'do not drive' order for older cars with recalled Takata airbags

Honda and Acura instructed owners of more than 8,000 cars built from 2001-2003 to park them until they can have their Takata airbags replaced as part of the ongoing global campaign to eliminate millions of deadly inflators. Honda says the "Alpha" generation Takata inflators can fail at rates as high as 50%, causing potentially fatal injuries from flying shrapnel in the event of a collision.
Autoblog

More EVs made eligible for revised $7,500 tax credit

The Feds had good news for several automakers Friday. The Treasury Department announced that it revised the list of electric vehicles eligible for the $7,500 EV credit under the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act. Five models that were previously classified as sedans have been moved to the SUV category, which has a higher price threshold, allowing buyers to take advantage of the maximum federal incentive.
Autoblog

The nation's EV charging network is due to get a significant upgrade

In late 2021, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed, creating the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI) to support the creation of a nationwide fast-charging network. There’s much work to do, as a new study from the Great Plains Institute shows a need for more than 1,000 DC fast-charging (DCFC) stations to meet the program’s goals.
Autoblog

2022 Kia EV6 Long-Term Update | Cold snap

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — I had our long-term Kia EV6 during a brutal cold snap at the end of the year, where we saw nearly a week where the daytime temperatures didn’t reach above freezing, and a couple consecutive days where the high didn’t crest 15 degrees and the wind blew mercilessly. We didn’t get much snow, but the previous days’ precipitation had slicked sheer. I didn’t put a lot of miles on the EV6 during this spell, but I did some quick supply runs once the roads has been salted and our household’s Christmas lull had broken. Here are a few things I noticed.
Autoblog

Matchbox releasing a line of limited-edition cars for its 70th birthday

Matchbox is celebrating its 70th birthday by releasing a series of limited-edition die-cast cars. Due out in stores throughout 2023, the commemorative cars include a surprisingly diverse selection ranging from vintage European sedans to late-model pickups. While official details are few and far between, the photos released by Matchbox parent...
Autoblog

Antartica’s only EV had to be redesigned because of climate change

Most electric vehicles get upgrades to boost performance or range, but Antarctica's one and only EV has received a tune-up due to the realities of climate change. Venturi has revealed that it upgraded its Venturi Antarctica electric explorer early last year due to warmer conditions on the continent. The original machine was designed to operate in winter temperatures of -58F, but the southern polar region is now comparatively balmy at 14F — and that affected both crews and performance.
Autoblog

F1 champion Red Bull unveils 2023 car, celebrates Ford partnership

Formula One world champion Red Bull took its season launch to the United States on Friday with a spray of pyrotechnics in front of a rapt, standing room-only Manhattan crowd as fans braved the bitter cold outside. “It's a great feel, you know, it looks good, but you want to...
Autoblog

Ford CEO says $2 billion profit left ‘on table,’ stock price falls

Ford shares tumbled Friday after the carmaker missed earnings expectations, blaming poor execution and continued supply shortages. The results show Ford is struggling to balance the transition to electric cars from combustion vehicles. The company is counting on strong sales of gas-burning F-Series pickups and Bronco SUVs to help foot the $50 billion that CEO Jim Farley has committed to developing and building EVs.
Autoblog

Nissan plans to launch its first EV with a solid-state battery in 2028

Nissan expects that the solid-state battery technology it's busily developing will be ready for mass production in 2028. Development work is ongoing, but the Japanese company believes it's well positioned to launch pilot production in 2025 and gradually improve the technology. "We think we have something quite special and are...
Autoblog

Junkyard Gem: 1997 Oldsmobile Bravada

In this series, we look for gems of automotive history in the car graveyard, and one of the more interesting facets of that history is the frenzy with which manufacturers dove into the SUV craze during the 1990s. Once the Jeep XJ Cherokee led the way starting in 1984 and the 1991 Ford Explorer set off a mass exodus from once-beloved Detroit station wagons, the rule here became sell trucks or die. The General was already selling plenty of trucks with Chevrolet and GMC badges as the 1980s drew to a close, so an additional division was selected to get a rebadged Blazer/Jimmy, starting in 1991: Oldsmobile. Here's an example of the second generation of the Olds Bravada, found in a Nevada self-service car graveyard.
