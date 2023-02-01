Read full article on original website
Autoblog
Electric cars are too expensive because Americans insist on having more car than they need
Americans tend to think a bigger car is a better car. The most popular vehicle segments in the U.S. are SUVs and pickup trucks. The Ford F-Series has been the country's top-selling vehicle for more than 40 years — followed last year by the Chevrolet Silverado, Ram pickup lineup, and Toyota RAV4.
torquenews.com
CR Says 2 Subaru SUVs Are Best Used Picks - Why Buying New Is Better Now
Consumer Reports says fourteen reliable used small SUVs are your best choice to buy now. Here is the list of top picks and why the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek and 2020 Subaru Forester rank among the best. Also, see why buying new could be a better choice. It's no secret that...
GM May Have Some Bad News About a Manufacturing Plant
A possible change in plans for a General Motors' EV battery manufacturing plant makes future production goals uncertain.
Futurism
Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed
PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
Top Speed
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
Here's What Made Ford's Flathead V8 Engine So Special
The mighty V8 engine is still exceptionally popular despite being century-old tech. Here's why Ford's Flathead V8 is the granddaddy of them all.
Autoblog
Honda issues 'do not drive' order for older cars with recalled Takata airbags
Honda and Acura instructed owners of more than 8,000 cars built from 2001-2003 to park them until they can have their Takata airbags replaced as part of the ongoing global campaign to eliminate millions of deadly inflators. Honda says the "Alpha" generation Takata inflators can fail at rates as high as 50%, causing potentially fatal injuries from flying shrapnel in the event of a collision.
Autoblog
More EVs made eligible for revised $7,500 tax credit
The Feds had good news for several automakers Friday. The Treasury Department announced that it revised the list of electric vehicles eligible for the $7,500 EV credit under the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act. Five models that were previously classified as sedans have been moved to the SUV category, which has a higher price threshold, allowing buyers to take advantage of the maximum federal incentive.
Autoblog
The nation's EV charging network is due to get a significant upgrade
In late 2021, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed, creating the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI) to support the creation of a nationwide fast-charging network. There’s much work to do, as a new study from the Great Plains Institute shows a need for more than 1,000 DC fast-charging (DCFC) stations to meet the program’s goals.
Autoblog
Tesla stock rallies as U.S. expands EV tax credit and China sales jump from price cuts
Shares of Tesla climbed Friday on news of an expanded EV tax credit and a spike in China sales. The Treasury Department broadened its definition of SUV, allowing more models from Tesla and other carmakers to qualify for EV tax credits. Meanwhile, Tesla's sales in China jumped last month amid...
Autoblog
2022 Kia EV6 Long-Term Update | Cold snap
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — I had our long-term Kia EV6 during a brutal cold snap at the end of the year, where we saw nearly a week where the daytime temperatures didn’t reach above freezing, and a couple consecutive days where the high didn’t crest 15 degrees and the wind blew mercilessly. We didn’t get much snow, but the previous days’ precipitation had slicked sheer. I didn’t put a lot of miles on the EV6 during this spell, but I did some quick supply runs once the roads has been salted and our household’s Christmas lull had broken. Here are a few things I noticed.
Autoblog
Matchbox releasing a line of limited-edition cars for its 70th birthday
Matchbox is celebrating its 70th birthday by releasing a series of limited-edition die-cast cars. Due out in stores throughout 2023, the commemorative cars include a surprisingly diverse selection ranging from vintage European sedans to late-model pickups. While official details are few and far between, the photos released by Matchbox parent...
Autoblog
Antartica’s only EV had to be redesigned because of climate change
Most electric vehicles get upgrades to boost performance or range, but Antarctica's one and only EV has received a tune-up due to the realities of climate change. Venturi has revealed that it upgraded its Venturi Antarctica electric explorer early last year due to warmer conditions on the continent. The original machine was designed to operate in winter temperatures of -58F, but the southern polar region is now comparatively balmy at 14F — and that affected both crews and performance.
Autoblog
F1 champion Red Bull unveils 2023 car, celebrates Ford partnership
Formula One world champion Red Bull took its season launch to the United States on Friday with a spray of pyrotechnics in front of a rapt, standing room-only Manhattan crowd as fans braved the bitter cold outside. “It's a great feel, you know, it looks good, but you want to...
Autoblog
Ford CEO says $2 billion profit left ‘on table,’ stock price falls
Ford shares tumbled Friday after the carmaker missed earnings expectations, blaming poor execution and continued supply shortages. The results show Ford is struggling to balance the transition to electric cars from combustion vehicles. The company is counting on strong sales of gas-burning F-Series pickups and Bronco SUVs to help foot the $50 billion that CEO Jim Farley has committed to developing and building EVs.
Autoblog
EV price war is an all-out fight for customer loyalty — and could mean more discounts on the horizon
Car companies are betting big on an electric future, but who owns those customers is still up in the air. In a segment that accounted for just under 6% of the US car market last year, there's still plenty of room for brands to duke it out for the number one spot, long held by Elon Musk's Tesla.
Autoblog
Nissan plans to launch its first EV with a solid-state battery in 2028
Nissan expects that the solid-state battery technology it's busily developing will be ready for mass production in 2028. Development work is ongoing, but the Japanese company believes it's well positioned to launch pilot production in 2025 and gradually improve the technology. "We think we have something quite special and are...
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1997 Oldsmobile Bravada
In this series, we look for gems of automotive history in the car graveyard, and one of the more interesting facets of that history is the frenzy with which manufacturers dove into the SUV craze during the 1990s. Once the Jeep XJ Cherokee led the way starting in 1984 and the 1991 Ford Explorer set off a mass exodus from once-beloved Detroit station wagons, the rule here became sell trucks or die. The General was already selling plenty of trucks with Chevrolet and GMC badges as the 1980s drew to a close, so an additional division was selected to get a rebadged Blazer/Jimmy, starting in 1991: Oldsmobile. Here's an example of the second generation of the Olds Bravada, found in a Nevada self-service car graveyard.
