If Twitter wants to keep the recently added sleeping quarters at its main San Francisco office, the company has to make a few changes. The city’s Department of Building Inspection issued a correction notice to Twitter this week, ordering the tech giant to revise how the rooms containing beds are labeled in its building permit and floor plan. Or, alternately, Twitter could opt to restore the spaces to their original conference room use. The company was granted 15 days from the notice to make the adjustments, as first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO