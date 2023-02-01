Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
ChatGPT May Be the Fastest Growing App in History
It’s no secret that ChatGPT, the large language model-powered artificial intelligence from OpenAI, has taken the internet by storm. Everyone is talking about it, everywhere online—Gizmodo included. The AI chatbot can almost instantly generate paragraphs of human-like, fluid text in answer to basically any prompt you can come up with (just don’t rely on it to do your math homework correctly, or provide an accurate substitute for researched writing).
Why Twitter users are upset about the platform's latest change
Users are once again worried about Twitter's future and overall culture following the platform's announcement that it will no longer provide free access to its API. Here's what API is and how this change could affect Twitter.
Gizmodo
This Robot Uses Tape Measures Like Spider-Man Uses Webs
It’s scientifically impossible to use a tape measure to just measure something. It’s the workshop tool of 1,000 other useless uses, including lightsabers, or seeing how far it can extend before the tape collapses. Researchers at Stanford University have found yet another use for the tape measure: as a way for robots to navigate rough terrain by taking advantage of the terrain itself.
Gizmodo
Is Meta Actually Making a Comeback?
2022 was a year Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook in its healthier years, would rather forget. A combination of stalling user growth on its primary social networks, continued regulatory skirmishes, and a near total collapse of investor confidence in the company’s metaverse ambitions left Meta, valued at over $1 trillion just two years prior, closing out 2022 less valuable than Bank of America and Eli Lilly. In less than 12 months, the seemingly never-ending growth machine, managed to eviscerate 70% of its market value.
Gizmodo
Amazon's Drone Delivery Made Less Than 10 Home Deliveries in a Month
Amazon’s drone delivery service was all talk and no action for nearly a decade, until this past December, when customers were finally able to purchase their favorite products and have them shipped via Amazon Prime Air. However, sources close to the project told The Information this week that Amazon’s drones have only delivered packages to fewer than 10 houses in two towns by mid-January.
CNET
How to Clear Your Cache on iPhone (and Why You Should Do It)
Your iPhone is an amazing little pocket computer. It gives you access to the entire worldwide web on the go, letting you browse through page after page of information online at high speeds. But even the latest iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models might start to feel sluggish over time. A good habit to build up is regularly clearing the cache on your iPhone's browsers.
Gizmodo
Kiss Some of Your Favorite Twitter Bots Goodbye
Elon Musk’s Twitter has debts to pay. And in the billionaire’s quest to monetize everything about his recently acquired social media site, Twitter is set to start charging for access to its Application Program Interface (API). Beginning February 9, the platform will “no longer support free access to...
Gizmodo
This Handheld Can Put on Joystick Pants When Retro Gaming Goes 3D
There’s a newish challenge when it comes to designing Game Boy-style handhelds capable of playing retro games, because consoles like the original Sony PlayStation and Sega Dreamcast are now considered ‘retro’ too, requiring these devices to find room for a pair of analog joysticks to accommodate 3D games. The GKD Mini Plus’ solution is to make those joysticks optional through a removable accessory, but I think the handheld is better without it.
Gizmodo
Victory for Elon: Jury Says Tesla 'Funding Secured' Tweet Wasn't Fraud
After around an hour of deliberations, a nine-person-jury in San Fransisco sided with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and said the billionaire was not liable for millions of dollars worth of losses investors laid at his feet following his infamous 2018 “funding secured” tweet about Tesla. The decision marks the end of a dramatic three-week trial which saw Musk and other Silicon Valley titans take the stand.
Gizmodo
Samsung's SmartThings Station is a Minimal Way to Add Matter to your Smart Home
It was a big week for Samsung. The company launched its latest batch of flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has a whopping 200-MP primary camera. It also reminded us that it’s selling a device ecosystem, first with the companion announcement of the Windows-based Galaxy Book 3 Pro lineup, which promises seamless integration with Samsung smartphones. Then with SmartThings, which Samsung continues to trot out as a reminder that it’s still in the smart home.
Gizmodo
Twitter Ordered to Change Building Permit to Keep Beds at HQ
If Twitter wants to keep the recently added sleeping quarters at its main San Francisco office, the company has to make a few changes. The city’s Department of Building Inspection issued a correction notice to Twitter this week, ordering the tech giant to revise how the rooms containing beds are labeled in its building permit and floor plan. Or, alternately, Twitter could opt to restore the spaces to their original conference room use. The company was granted 15 days from the notice to make the adjustments, as first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.
