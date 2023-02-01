Read full article on original website
Scientists Discover Amorphous Ice That's Weirdly Similar to Liquid Water
If you thought ice varieties got no more interesting than crushed versus cubed, think again: Researchers have discovered an ice form whose haphazard molecular structure resembles that of liquid water, despite being a solid. The peculiar ice, named medium-density amorphous ice (or MDA), also has a density similar to liquid...
Hubble Telescope Directly Measures a White Dwarf Mass for the First Time
Astronomers just directly measured the mass of a lone white dwarf using the Hubble Space Telescope for the first time. The dwarf—the core remnant of a star—is named LAWD 37, and it burned out about a billion years ago. Using Hubble, a team of astronomers watched light from...
Perseverance Rover Captures Ominous Sign of Mars’ Impending Cloudy Season
The sky is a hazy shade of—er, summer—on Mars, as captured in a new image by NASA’s Perseverance rover. Mars has four seasons, like Earth does, but they are a bit different from what we experience on our wet, life-filled planet. A Martian year is 687 Earth days, made up of 668 Mars sols, so its seasons last longer, too. They’re also more inconsistent than ours: In the Martian northern hemisphere, spring lasts 194 days, while autumn lasts only 142 days. Mars’ atmosphere is just 1% the density of Earth’s, and the entire planet is much colder and duster.
Disneyland Paris' Avengers: Power the Night Show Turns MCU Heroes Into Flashy Drones
As the larger Disney corporation celebrates turning 100 years old this October, Disneyland Paris is reaching its own 30th birthday in April. To commemorate the milestone, France’s theme park currently has an Avengers-themed show for the parkgoers that stay through to the evening. Avengers: Power the Night is exactly...
A Fighter Turns to Breakfast Alchemy in Sci-Fi Short Steel Cut Oats
In a roadside diner, an aging former boxer (Seinfeld’s Brian George) tells a friendly server (The School for Good and Evil’s Rachel Bloom) a magical tale from his fighting past—involving a very special match between a monster made of radioactive oatmeal and a steam-powered robot. No wonder he gets misty when he sees the menu item that gives this film its title: Steel Cut Oats.
The Last of Us Is Right: Climate Change Is Making Fungi More Dangerous
HBO has another bonafide hit on its hand with the recent release of The Last of Us, the post-apocalyptic TV show based on the hit video game series produced by Naughty Dog. Both the game and show (at least through the first three episodes) weave together a blend of pulse-pounding action and gut-wrenching drama, as protagonists Joel and Ellie journey across the ruins of the United States.
