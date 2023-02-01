The sky is a hazy shade of—er, summer—on Mars, as captured in a new image by NASA’s Perseverance rover. Mars has four seasons, like Earth does, but they are a bit different from what we experience on our wet, life-filled planet. A Martian year is 687 Earth days, made up of 668 Mars sols, so its seasons last longer, too. They’re also more inconsistent than ours: In the Martian northern hemisphere, spring lasts 194 days, while autumn lasts only 142 days. Mars’ atmosphere is just 1% the density of Earth’s, and the entire planet is much colder and duster.

1 DAY AGO