One of the things DeMeco Ryans has to get used to as the Texans head coach is being responsible for an entire team rather than just the defense. A big part of that change is going to be figuring out who will be handling the quarterback job in Houston for the 2023 season. Davis Mills started for most of the 2022 season and didn’t do much to convince anyone he’s the long-term answer at the position, so it came as no surprise that Ryans said the team has to bring in others at the position at a press conference on Thursday.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO