Falcons Force Split with Titans

In the final regular season contest of the bowling season, Berea-Midpark earned a draw with Firelands High School. The boys won 2399-2132 while the Falcons defeated the girls 1960-1455. Four boys bowled 400+ series on the day led by Jayden Miller’s 439 (228-211). Firelands did manage to win both of...

