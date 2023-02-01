Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
MBU names new dean and vice president of Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences
“I was attracted to this position because it brings me back to my passion of meeting the healthcare workforce needs of the communities that MBU serves,” said Telemeco. “I am fortunate to join and lead a highly committed, well-respected health professions faculty who are focused on producing students who will lead impactful lives and become the next generation of leaders and experts in their respective fields.”
Augusta Free Press
What did we just see? Five observations from Virginia’s 74-68 loss at Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech shot 50.9 percent, got 18 makes at the rim, and was 4-of-7 from three in the second half, in its 74-68 win over fourth-ranked Virginia on Saturday. The Hokies scored their 74 points on 63 possessions, 1.175 points per possession, in the win. Four of Virginia’s last five...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech grits out 74-68 win over #4 Virginia: Huge win for Hokies with NCAA bid in mind
Virginia Tech got out to an early eight-point lead, then never gave it back up, on its way to a 74-68 win over fourth-ranked Virginia on Saturday. It’s hard to call it an upset – the data analytics sites had the game going a point in either direction ahead of this one – but there’s no question that it’s a huge win for the Hokies (14-9, 4-8 ACC), who had lost eight of their last 10 coming in, putting their postseason hopes on the brink.
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
breezejmu.org
Three JMU students dead, 2 injured in car wreck
Three JMU students were killed in a car crash with two others injured, including the driver, who were life-flighted from the scene in critical condition, according to the Hardy County Sheriff's Office. The three students who died are John "Luke" Fergusson, a sophomore media arts & design major from Richmond;...
UVA offers Independence's Quentin Reddish
Charlotte, N.C. — Quentin Reddish, a junior safety at Independence, picked up another offer on Friday. The University of Virginia is the latest school to extend a scholarship offer to Reddish, he announced on Twitter. Reddish is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound safety for the Patriots. This past season, he recorded...
Williamsburg man among JMU students killed in West Virginia crash
Multiple James Madison University students were killed in a crash, the university confirmed in a letter to the JMU community.
Augusta Free Press
Preview: #4 Virginia, unranked Virginia Tech set for high noon ACC Saturday battle
Virginia got what looked, from the 78-68 final score, like a nice, workmanlike win over Virginia Tech in their first matchup two weeks ago. UVA, which has now won seven straight, led just 59-55 at the under-eight timeout, ahead of a 59-seecond flurry coming out of the timeout that pushed the lead into double digits, and it wouldn’t get closer than eight the rest of the way.
NBC Washington
3 Virginia College Students Killed in West Virginia Crash
Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. There were...
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
Three James Madison University students were killed in a tragic West Virginia car crash Thursday night and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition, the university announced Friday.
Augusta Free Press
Arts Council of the Valley adds $15,000 grant to Advancing the Arts program
Arts Council of the Valley has opened its Spring 2023 Advancing the Arts grant application cycle – and a new $15,000 Public Art Forward grant. “Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, we are pleased to add a new category to our Spring Advancing the Arts grant cycle,” said ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden. “Public Art Forward provides one grant of up to $15,000 to create and install a new artwork each year in downtown Harrisonburg for 2023, 2024 and 2025.”
NBC 29 News
Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently set to expire in March. Only the emergency mid-month allotments are ending. The regular monthly issuance at the beginning of the month will continue. Now, Albemarle County’s Department of Social Services is working on distributing...
cbs19news
ACPS responds to city's CATEC acquisition announcement
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools responded Friday to Charlottesville City Schools' announcement it would be buying out the county's share of the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, or CATEC. ACPS spokesperson Phil Giaramita says Albemarle was blindsided by the news from the Charlottesville School Board...
Augusta Free Press
Free braille eReaders, orientation offered to the blind, others who qualify
The Talking Book Center is now offering free braille eReaders to individuals in Augusta, Bath, Highland and Rockbridge counties, as well as the cities of Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro. Braille eReaders are devices with small pins that electronically move up and down through holes representing a braille cell. Users move...
cbs19news
Albemarle duo signs to play at the next level
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Today student athlete across the area put pen to paper for national signing day. At Albemarle High School both Malekye Hicks and Isaiah Grevious are heading to the next level. Isaiah Grevious has signed with VMI, while Hicks signed with Frostburg. The duo led Albemarle...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg’s Friendly City Trail receives state recognition
Next time you’re walking or bicycling on the Friendly City Trail in Harrisonburg, you’ll be able to say you’re enjoying an award-winning amenity. The greenway has been selected as a winner of the 2023 American Public Works Association Mid-Atlantic Chapter’s Project of the Year Award for the category of Transportation Less than $5 Million.
Augusta Free Press
HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia
The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
Augusta Free Press
VMI football adds 10 signees to 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day
New VMI football coach Danny Rocco added 10 players to the program’s 2023 prep recruiting class on National Signing Day on Wednesday. The 10 players hail from five different states – Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee – with six players coming from the Commonwealth. “We are...
tourcounsel.com
Charlottesville Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Virginia
Charlottesville Fashion Square is the only indoor shopping mall in the Charlottesville, Virginia area. It is anchored by two Belk stores. It is a regional mall located about one mile (1.6 km) north of the Charlottesville city limits on U.S. Route 29 in unincorporated Albemarle County.
cbs19news
Memorial service held for Mark Mincer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People gathered Friday afternoon to bid farewell to the former owner of a famous Charlottesville business. Hundreds of people attended a memorial service for Mark Mincer at the Paramount Theater. Mincer ran the long-time shop on the University of Virginia Corner that bears his family’s...
