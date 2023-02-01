Virginia Tech got out to an early eight-point lead, then never gave it back up, on its way to a 74-68 win over fourth-ranked Virginia on Saturday. It’s hard to call it an upset – the data analytics sites had the game going a point in either direction ahead of this one – but there’s no question that it’s a huge win for the Hokies (14-9, 4-8 ACC), who had lost eight of their last 10 coming in, putting their postseason hopes on the brink.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO