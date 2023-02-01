ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Registration opens for Senior Games

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 3 days ago

Registration has opened for the Johnston County Senior Games. Register online at torch.ncseniorgames.org, or stop by one of the following locations to pick up and drop off your registration form: Archer Lodge Town Hall — 14094 Buffalo Road, Clayton. Benson Center for Active Aging — 1204 N. Johnson St., Benson. Benson Parks and Recreation — 1204 N. Johnson St., Benson. […]

Smithfield, NC
