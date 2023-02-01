Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga late Friday evening. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a customer walked into a 76 gas station in the 10000 block of Arrow Route just before 9:15 p.m., when they found the store's clerk suffering from a gunshot wound.The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, Rancho Cucamonga police said. Deputies reported that they had not taken any suspects into custody connected to the incident.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO