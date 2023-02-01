Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraftRoger MarshCalifornia State
Authorities Investigating Attempted Murder At A 76 Gas Station In Rancho CucamongaWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
7 Middle School Students Ill After Eating Marijuana-Laced Gummy Bears On CampusWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
Apple Valley to post reduced speed limit signs in SpringThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyRiverside, CA
Related
Fontana Herald News
City Council votes to abandon 9.96 acres of parkland in southern area of Fontana
The Fontana City Council voted on Jan. 24 to discontinue and abandon 9.96 acres of parkland in southern Fontana as part of a land swap that is being negotiated with a developer. The vote was 4-1, with Councilmember Jesse Sandoval opposing the idea. The property consists of mostly flat, rocky...
Fontana Herald News
Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana
Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
Riverside County seeks volunteers for animal rescue service
Riverside County residents able to volunteer their time and resources helping save animals during wildfires, floods and other disasters are being asked to consider joining the Riverside Emergency Animal Rescue System, which starts its next academy in February. The nonprofit REARS is operated by the county’s Department of Animal Services,...
Community shows up to support Murrieta restaurant owned by family of fallen Riverside County deputy
A restaurant run by the family of a Riverside County sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty reopened to hundreds of supporters from around the community.
Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
Riverside County Sheriff's Department cleared a homeless camp Thursday morning in Thousand Palms. The camp was near the Arco gas station on Varner Road and Monterey Avenue. The Sherrif's Department said the property owner had requested to have the property vacated and that code enforcement and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Team had been The post Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
City of Fontana will give cards worth free food to eligible residents
The City of Fontana recently launched the new Fontana Eats program to help families that are struggling to put food on the table. The program will provide eligible Fontana households with a minimum $100 pre-paid card that can be used to purchase food at any Fontana grocer or restaurant. The...
Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large
Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A teen was fatally shot and an unidentified subject was hospitalized following a shooting that erupted during an altercation at the Montclair… Read more "Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized"
Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs. "At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special The post Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue appeared first on KESQ.
Gas station worker found shot in Rancho Cucamonga; investigation ongoing
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga late Friday evening. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a customer walked into a 76 gas station in the 10000 block of Arrow Route just before 9:15 p.m., when they found the store's clerk suffering from a gunshot wound.The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, Rancho Cucamonga police said. Deputies reported that they had not taken any suspects into custody connected to the incident.
knewsradio.com
Shots Fired In Parking Lot At The Shops At Palm Desert
Yellow police tape at night with blurred blue and red lights from police cars and emergency vehicles. Editorial. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. At first glimpse of the old Westfield Mall in Palm Desert, it does not exactly look like a scene from the wild, wild west. But it...
goldrushcam.com
Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Deputies Responding to a Domestic Violence Call Arrest Riverside County Man on Attempted Murder and Strangulation Charges
February 4, 2023 - The Riverside County Sheriff reported the following information. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, deputies from Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station responded to a domestic violence call for service in the 33000 block of Mountain View Avenue in the city of. Wildomar. Lake Elsinore Station's Special Enforcement Team...
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
20 Vehicles Impounded During Recent San Bernardino DUI Checkpoint
The San Bernardino PD is doing its part to ensure community health and safety by conducting DUI checkpoints. During one such checkpoint on January 20th, six motorists were arrested for driving under the influence. This was just two days after two cyclists were fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver in Rancho Cucamonga.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fire Strikes Jurupa Valley House; One Person Hospitalized
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries suffered Wednesday evening in a house fire in Jurupa Valley. The fire in the 5200 block of Odell Street, near Mission Boulevard, was reported at 8:22 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The...
Apple Valley to post reduced speed limit signs in Spring
APPLE VALLEY – Apple Valley will post reduced speed limits, this Spring, on 13 segments in town. The town’s traffic consultant conducted an engineering and traffic survey last year on 52 street segments. It was recommended that 34 segments maintain the current speed limit, 13 segments decrease the speed limit, and speed limit signs should be added to five streets.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
Bicyclist hit, then stabbed to death identified as a Laguna Beach doctor
Investigators in Orange County are still trying to determine why a driver struck a bicyclist with his car and then stabbed him to death in Dana Point on Wednesday.
vvng.com
Homeowner shot at during attempted catalytic converter theft in Spring Valley Lake
SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are conducting an investigation after shots were fired during an attempted catalytic converter theft in a Spring Valley Lake neighborhood. It happened at about 3:45 am, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the 13400 block of Pyramid Drive. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Stacie Parks...
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
Comments / 0