Highland, CA

Fontana Herald News

Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana

Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside County seeks volunteers for animal rescue service

Riverside County residents able to volunteer their time and resources helping save animals during wildfires, floods and other disasters are being asked to consider joining the Riverside Emergency Animal Rescue System, which starts its next academy in February. The nonprofit REARS is operated by the county’s Department of Animal Services,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

Riverside County Sheriff's Department cleared a homeless camp Thursday morning in Thousand Palms. The camp was near the Arco gas station on Varner Road and Monterey Avenue. The Sherrif's Department said the property owner had requested to have the property vacated and that code enforcement and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Team had been The post Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

City of Fontana will give cards worth free food to eligible residents

The City of Fontana recently launched the new Fontana Eats program to help families that are struggling to put food on the table. The program will provide eligible Fontana households with a minimum $100 pre-paid card that can be used to purchase food at any Fontana grocer or restaurant. The...
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs. "At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special The post Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Gas station worker found shot in Rancho Cucamonga; investigation ongoing

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga late Friday evening. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a customer walked into a 76 gas station in the 10000 block of Arrow Route just before 9:15 p.m., when they found the store's clerk suffering from a gunshot wound.The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, Rancho Cucamonga police said. Deputies reported that they had not taken any suspects into custody connected to the incident. 
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
knewsradio.com

Shots Fired In Parking Lot At The Shops At Palm Desert

Yellow police tape at night with blurred blue and red lights from police cars and emergency vehicles. Editorial. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. At first glimpse of the old Westfield Mall in Palm Desert, it does not exactly look like a scene from the wild, wild west. But it...
PALM DESERT, CA
goldrushcam.com

Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Deputies Responding to a Domestic Violence Call Arrest Riverside County Man on Attempted Murder and Strangulation Charges

February 4, 2023 - The Riverside County Sheriff reported the following information. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, deputies from Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station responded to a domestic violence call for service in the 33000 block of Mountain View Avenue in the city of. Wildomar. Lake Elsinore Station's Special Enforcement Team...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fire Strikes Jurupa Valley House; One Person Hospitalized

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries suffered Wednesday evening in a house fire in Jurupa Valley. The fire in the 5200 block of Odell Street, near Mission Boulevard, was reported at 8:22 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
The HD Post

Apple Valley to post reduced speed limit signs in Spring

APPLE VALLEY – Apple Valley will post reduced speed limits, this Spring, on 13 segments in town. The town’s traffic consultant conducted an engineering and traffic survey last year on 52 street segments. It was recommended that 34 segments maintain the current speed limit, 13 segments decrease the speed limit, and speed limit signs should be added to five streets.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
Evan Crosby

8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
RIVERSIDE, CA

