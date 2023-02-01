Eugene P. Scott died on February 2, 2023. He was born on October 8, 1932. Eugene lived each of his 90 years to the fullest. His resume was long and complete with many distinguished titles, including decorated U.S. Army Ranger (Korean War), law enforcement officer, elected official, salesman, and technology innovator and implementer. He was an active leader who enjoyed accomplishing results that improved the community and could be enjoyed by all.

