Monongah Mine Memorial Bell repaired

MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A bell commemorating the Monongah Mine Disaster is ringing once again. The bell hasn’t rung in about three years since a lightning storm fried the motor. But now, it’ll ring everyday at 10:28 a.m. It’s to remember the 361 people who lost their lives...
Ribbon cutting held for Nutter Fort dog resort

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was recently held for a new business in Nutter Fort. Highland Dog Resort will open their doors to furry friends on Feb. 13. A father and son duo from Bridgeport opened the dog resort together. They said the resort has 16...
WAMSB coming to Buckhannon in July

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The World Association of Marching Show Bands will be visiting Buckhannon in July. Members of the WAMSB committee toured the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday. The World Association of Marching Show Bands of 2023 also known as WAMSB escorted WAMSB USA international coordinator and Canadian...
First at 4 Forum: Patsy Trecost

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Patsy Trecost, a Harrison County Commissioner, joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about exciting developments at NCWV Airport, rail trail developments and underground infrastructure. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on...
Arrest made after Hazel’s House of Hope disturbance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Morgantown man is facing multiple charges after an altercation at Hazel’s House of Hope on Wednesday. Staff members called the Morgantown Police Department when Richard Arthur Kempf, 53, became unruly and would not leave the Scptt Avenue facility when asked. When police arrived and asked Kempf...
SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested in Texas on child concealment charges stemming from Barbour County, authorities said. The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested Friday night in San Anontio. Narayan had taken her five-year-old son and fled the state after learned she was...
Spotlight on Business: Mon Valley Vineyards

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Mon Valley Vineyards in White Hall for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
Eugene P. Scott

Eugene P. Scott died on February 2, 2023. He was born on October 8, 1932. Eugene lived each of his 90 years to the fullest. His resume was long and complete with many distinguished titles, including decorated U.S. Army Ranger (Korean War), law enforcement officer, elected official, salesman, and technology innovator and implementer. He was an active leader who enjoyed accomplishing results that improved the community and could be enjoyed by all.
New urgent care facility opens in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new urgent care clinic opened in Fairmont on Wednesday.   EZ Care is located at 630 Fairmont Avenue. The clinic replaces the old MedExpress that closed in June of 2021.   The walk-in clinic can treat minor illnesses and injuries and is open seven days a week. This is the fourth […]
PRO officers visit pre-K students in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Some Prevention Resource Officers recently visited pre-K students in Randolph County. PRO Officers Sgt. Pennington, Cpl. Carr and Deputy Hebb visited the students at Jennings Randolph Elementary School on Monday. During the visit, the officers talked about being kind to one another, general safety and what...
Police release name of person in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in West Virginia

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) -Moundsville police have released the name of the person who got struck by a vehicle in Marshall County. Man in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in Marshall County The man is 63-year-old Harold Franklin Williams Williams was struck by a vehicle on First Street and Jefferson Avenue on Thursday. […]
The Donut Spot in Buckhannon opens under Par Mar stores

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Donut Spot opened on Friday, replacing the very popular Donut Shop that had operated in the same building for decades before closing in December. The new business is being operated by Par Mar Stores. Aside from that, not much has changed. There are even a...
5 News Investigates: A silent crisis

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism. There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon. First responders didn’t sign up for an easy job. They want to...
Man charged with strangling cat, threatening to fight police

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after officers said he strangled a cat and threated to fight police. Salem police officers were dispatched to a home on West Main St. in Salem on Wednesday around 5 p.m., according to a criminal complaint. Officers said 29-year-old...
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
