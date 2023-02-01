Read full article on original website
Karen Petruzella
3d ago
your paper on line wasn't that good. we never got to see the whole paper. Now you are charging quite a bit of money to see 1/4th of the paper. your actual paper is a laugh 3 -4 pages .repeats stories. I I grew up with the Bristol Press and now I'm sad that everything comes down to the almighty dollar I wish you luck. thank you.
YAHOO!
5 years later, Waterford's 'Bonnie and Clyde' wannabe pleads guilty to bank robbery
Almost five years after a red dye pack exploded in his bag of stolen loot, a Waterford man pleaded guilty to a bank robbery spree that he pulled off with a friend and his wife — the getaway driver who unabashedly admitted to enjoying life on the wild side.
Mother Of 2-Year-Old Found Buried In Stamford Park Charged, Police Say
The mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a Fairfield County park has been charged in connection with the case. Iris Rivera-Santos, age 29, of Stamford, was charged on Friday, Feb. 3 in connection with the death of Liam Rivera whose body was found buried in a plastic bag in Cummings Park on Monday, Jan. 2.
Police ID suspect killed in attempted robbery in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a Main Street clothing shop on Thursday night as Jashar Haslam, 26, of Hartford. Police said two suspects wearing black ski masks entered Humble & Paid Co. at 1285 Main St....
New Britain Herald
New Britain man killed in hit-and-run
Police in Meriden are searching for the driver who they believe struck a New Britain man with an SUV this week, killing him. The victim was identified late Thursday as New Britain resident Clarence Harkless, who was known to frequent Meriden. He was 58 years old.
East Hartford store clerk fatally shoots suspected robber during break-in
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police are investigating an attempted robbery incident where a store clerk shot and killed one of two suspects, according to police. The incident began on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. when two suspects in black ski masks entered the Humble & Paid Co. on Main Street. Police stated […]
Suspect Killed, Clerk Shot, In East Hartford Store Robbery, Police Say
An alleged suspect was shot and killed while struggling with an employee, who was also shot, during an attempted robbery at a Connecticut store. The incident took place in East Hartford around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Humble & Paid Company at 1285 Main St. According to...
Woman arrested, charged for November murder in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman has been arrested and charged for the November 2022 murder of Angel King in Hartford, according to police. Hartford police said on Thursday that Lisa Kittrell, age 39, turned herself in to police after a warrant was issued, and was charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Unsolved Murders: New Haven Police Chief addresses why clearance rates are lower than surrounding cities
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Now to an I-Team Investigation: local murders going unsolved. During the last 3 years, both the cities of New Haven and Hartford have experienced some of their deadliest years in around a decade. But one local city is solving more homicides than the other. In...
Bridgeport man cruelty to persons charge in suspicious death
State Police James Mosley, 72, and took him into custody without incident. He’s charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. The person dies in Oxford last June.
New details emerge on apparent murder-suicide in Bethel
BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are actively investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Bethel. Court documents revealed that 52-year-old Traci Jones feared for her safety and that her estranged husband threatened her life. Two weeks before her death, Traci Jones obtained a restraining order on Jan […]
NBC Connecticut
Woman Arrested in Connection to Hartford Hotel Room Murder
A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide that happened in a Hartford hotel room several months ago. Hartford Police said 39-year-old Lisa Kittrell, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Thursday after turning herself in at the police department. Authorities said 32-year-old Angel King was...
Devin Crabb faces manslaughter OUI charge in death of Monson pedestrian
A 25-year-old from Connecticut is facing a charge of manslaughter while operating under the influence of drugs after officials said he struck and killed a Monson pedestrian in October. Devin Crabb, of Vernon, Conn., is accused of striking and killing Tina Keeley, 56, near the Monson Free Library on High...
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested on Charges in Connection to Brother's Death in Oxford
A man has been arrested on cruelty to persons charges in connection to his brother's death in Oxford last June. Connecticut State Police said they've arrested 72-year-old James Mosley, of Bridgeport, Wednesday morning in connection to the suspicious death of his brother Kevin. According to an arrest warrant, police said...
NECN
Clerk Shoots, Kills Suspect During Attempted Armed Robbery in Connecticut
One suspect in an attempted armed robbery in East Hartford is dead after a store owner who was shot during the ordeal shot back, according to police. Police said two people wearing black ski masks went into Humble & Paid Co. at 1285 Main St. just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, intending to rob the business.
Video: Man Resists Arrest In Waterbury, Found With Illegal Gun, Heroin, Police Say
A Waterbury man suspected of being involved in multiple shots fired incidents in the city was found to be in possession of an illegally-owned gun and narcotics, police said. On Thursday, Feb. 2, around 3:30 p.m., police in Waterbury were patrolling the city's downtown area when they received a complaint that a man had been loading a gun and causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street, according to Waterbury Police Lieutenant Ryan Bessette.
NBC Connecticut
Homicide Investigation Closes Part of Route 7 North, I-95 North and I-95 South in Norwalk
A homicide investigation has closed Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk on Saturday. Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a man in the driver's...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police: Man illegally carrying loaded firearm, drugs resisted arrest
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man who resisted being taken into custody for illegally carrying a gun and drugs needed medical treatment as part of his arrest, according to Waterbury police. James Thomas, a 37-year-old convicted felon, was charged with second-degree breach of peace, interfering with police, criminal possession of...
Bristol Press
Plainville police looking to ID suspect who lunged at employee following theft, brandished knife
PLAINVILLE – Police are trying to identify a suspect in a shoplifting reported last month in which a knife was pulled out during a confrontation outside a local retailer. Police on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, saying he is believed to have been involved in a shoplifting at Kohl’s, located at 200 New Britain Ave., on Jan. 13. During the incident, according to police, the suspect lunged at a loss prevention employee and pulled out a pocket knife when confronted outside the store.
Most court records sealed in Manchester stabbing
Most court records have been sealed from public view in the case of Manchester man who is accused of stabbing another man in the eye in May, putting him in critical condition for a time. The sealing of the records probably indicates that the defendant, Earl E. Hairston Jr., 20,...
