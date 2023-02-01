ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 4

Karen Petruzella
3d ago

your paper on line wasn't that good. we never got to see the whole paper. Now you are charging quite a bit of money to see 1/4th of the paper. your actual paper is a laugh 3 -4 pages .repeats stories. I I grew up with the Bristol Press and now I'm sad that everything comes down to the almighty dollar I wish you luck. thank you.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

New Britain man killed in hit-and-run

Police in Meriden are searching for the driver who they believe struck a New Britain man with an SUV this week, killing him. The victim was identified late Thursday as New Britain resident Clarence Harkless, who was known to frequent Meriden. He was 58 years old.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX 61

Woman arrested, charged for November murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman has been arrested and charged for the November 2022 murder of Angel King in Hartford, according to police. Hartford police said on Thursday that Lisa Kittrell, age 39, turned herself in to police after a warrant was issued, and was charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New details emerge on apparent murder-suicide in Bethel

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are actively investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Bethel. Court documents revealed that 52-year-old Traci Jones feared for her safety and that her estranged husband threatened her life. Two weeks before her death, Traci Jones obtained a restraining order on Jan […]
BETHEL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Arrested in Connection to Hartford Hotel Room Murder

A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide that happened in a Hartford hotel room several months ago. Hartford Police said 39-year-old Lisa Kittrell, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Thursday after turning herself in at the police department. Authorities said 32-year-old Angel King was...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested on Charges in Connection to Brother's Death in Oxford

A man has been arrested on cruelty to persons charges in connection to his brother's death in Oxford last June. Connecticut State Police said they've arrested 72-year-old James Mosley, of Bridgeport, Wednesday morning in connection to the suspicious death of his brother Kevin. According to an arrest warrant, police said...
OXFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Video: Man Resists Arrest In Waterbury, Found With Illegal Gun, Heroin, Police Say

A Waterbury man suspected of being involved in multiple shots fired incidents in the city was found to be in possession of an illegally-owned gun and narcotics, police said. On Thursday, Feb. 2, around 3:30 p.m., police in Waterbury were patrolling the city's downtown area when they received a complaint that a man had been loading a gun and causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street, according to Waterbury Police Lieutenant Ryan Bessette.
WATERBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police looking to ID suspect who lunged at employee following theft, brandished knife

PLAINVILLE – Police are trying to identify a suspect in a shoplifting reported last month in which a knife was pulled out during a confrontation outside a local retailer. Police on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, saying he is believed to have been involved in a shoplifting at Kohl’s, located at 200 New Britain Ave., on Jan. 13. During the incident, according to police, the suspect lunged at a loss prevention employee and pulled out a pocket knife when confronted outside the store.
PLAINVILLE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy