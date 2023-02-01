ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Police: Woman reported missing in Carbondale found, safe

CARBONDALE, IL — A 48-year-woman who was reported missing last week has been found and is safe, the Carbondale Police Department says. Police on Friday asked the public for help finding 48-year-old Tenager L. Taylor of Carbondale. She had been reported missing after she was last seen on Jan. 26 in the 400 block of West Jackson Street. On Friday, police said Taylor had "a condition that places her in danger," and asked anyone who saw her or had information about where she was to call the Carbondale Police Department.
Paducah man arrested, accused of stealing over $31,000 from business

PADUCAH — A month-long investigation has led to felony charges for a Paducah man who's accused of stealing thousands from a local business. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating 31-year-old Cody Anderson in December of 2022 after being notified by the business of the suspected theft.
City of Mounds issues Boil Water Order for all customers

MOUNDS, IL — A city-wide boil water order has been issued for all City of Mounds Water Department Customers. According to a release from the city, the order is a result of repair work being done by Southwater, Inc. The order is effective immediately and until further notice, Mounds...
American Trash Service says state has approved permit, company hopes to resume pickup Monday

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — American Trash Service says it's one step closer to resuming garbage pickup services in McCracken County, Kentucky. In January, multiple American Trash Service customers told Local 6 the company had not picked up their trash for more than two weeks. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster told us the county had learned that the company was operating without the proper license and had not filed the necessary payroll tax documents.
Mercy Health seeking Hospice volunteers in 16-county region

PADUCAH, KY — If you have a desire to serve others through volunteer work, you may be a good fit the Mercy Health Hospice team. Mercy Health says hospice volunteers are vital to the community, serving as valuable resources to patients receiving end-of-life care — and their families.
Customers voice frustration with Contour Airlines booking process

PADUCAH — Some customers say they're experiencing confusion and frustration after booking flights with Contour Airlines. Leaders at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah say they're working with the airline to solve any issues. Barkley Executive Director Dennis Rouleau tells Local 6 Contour is upgrading their customer service — and...
Jones scores 18, Southern Illinois tops Missouri State 73-53

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Lance Jones' 18 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Missouri State 73-53 on Sunday. Jones also added four steals for the Salukis (18-7, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Troy D'Amico shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Marcus Domask added 12 points.
