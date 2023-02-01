Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fill large potholes on I-24 after multiple drivers left with flat tires
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office say multiple drivers are stuck on the side of the road after encountering large potholes on Interstate 24 eastbound. According to a Monday release, the potholes are in the right lane, just past the 16-mile-marker on ramp. Deputies are posted at the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police: Woman reported missing in Carbondale found, safe
CARBONDALE, IL — A 48-year-woman who was reported missing last week has been found and is safe, the Carbondale Police Department says. Police on Friday asked the public for help finding 48-year-old Tenager L. Taylor of Carbondale. She had been reported missing after she was last seen on Jan. 26 in the 400 block of West Jackson Street. On Friday, police said Taylor had "a condition that places her in danger," and asked anyone who saw her or had information about where she was to call the Carbondale Police Department.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police say wanted man broke into Mellow Mushroom numerous times, flooded Sprocket
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is asking for public assistance locating a man they say broke into the old Coca Cola plant on Broadway Street numerous times, stealing items and causing damage to one of the businesses inside. According to a Monday release, 29-year-old Cory Perez — a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested, accused of stealing over $31,000 from business
PADUCAH — A month-long investigation has led to felony charges for a Paducah man who's accused of stealing thousands from a local business. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating 31-year-old Cody Anderson in December of 2022 after being notified by the business of the suspected theft.
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Mounds issues Boil Water Order for all customers
MOUNDS, IL — A city-wide boil water order has been issued for all City of Mounds Water Department Customers. According to a release from the city, the order is a result of repair work being done by Southwater, Inc. The order is effective immediately and until further notice, Mounds...
wpsdlocal6.com
Delay and funding issues for major public port project in Cairo, Illinois, cause concern
CAIRO, IL — Delays and funding issues surround a major public port project in our region. People are concerned about the project in Cairo, Illinois. In August of 2020, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a $40 million investment for the project. About two-and-a-half years later, there still hasn't been...
wpsdlocal6.com
American Trash Service says state has approved permit, company hopes to resume pickup Monday
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — American Trash Service says it's one step closer to resuming garbage pickup services in McCracken County, Kentucky. In January, multiple American Trash Service customers told Local 6 the company had not picked up their trash for more than two weeks. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster told us the county had learned that the company was operating without the proper license and had not filed the necessary payroll tax documents.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health seeking Hospice volunteers in 16-county region
PADUCAH, KY — If you have a desire to serve others through volunteer work, you may be a good fit the Mercy Health Hospice team. Mercy Health says hospice volunteers are vital to the community, serving as valuable resources to patients receiving end-of-life care — and their families.
wpsdlocal6.com
Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their February Power in Partnership breakfast after postponing it due to weather concerns last week. Click to watch live.
wpsdlocal6.com
Customers voice frustration with Contour Airlines booking process
PADUCAH — Some customers say they're experiencing confusion and frustration after booking flights with Contour Airlines. Leaders at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah say they're working with the airline to solve any issues. Barkley Executive Director Dennis Rouleau tells Local 6 Contour is upgrading their customer service — and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jones scores 18, Southern Illinois tops Missouri State 73-53
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Lance Jones' 18 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Missouri State 73-53 on Sunday. Jones also added four steals for the Salukis (18-7, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Troy D'Amico shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Marcus Domask added 12 points.
