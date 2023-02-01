ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Fired Clayton County executive assistant claims she was framed by former boss, chairman

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired executive assistant for Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner claims she was framed by her former boss and still can't believe what has happened. On Monday, the GBI charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with sending fake threatening letters to herself and Chairman Turner, but she told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she didn't know what was in the letters and was only doing her job.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Tractor-trailer crashes into GDOT building in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing delays on the ramp from I-75 South to I-285 East in Cobb County Wednesday morning. The Georgia Department of Transportation confirms the tractor-trailer ran into a GDOT power building. No injuries have been reported.
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Large fire in Douglasville displaces family

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville family is homeless after losing their home in a fire Wednesday. Firefighters responded to 2410 Summer Lake Road just before 3:20 p.m. Douglas Count Fiere said the damage to the home was “extensive.”. Fire Chief Roderick B. Jolivette said, “the first...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Adoptable Dogs - Week of February 2

These dogs in Butts County are searching for their forever homes. Additionally, many of them are seeking foster homes. Dogs in this gallery are not house in a facility, rather Butts Mutts relies on fosters and volunteers to help get their dogs ready for adoption. For more information on any...
11Alive

DeKalb County police need help finding missing man

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need help to find a missing man. Willie Anderson, 45, was last seen Thursday near Roundelay Way in DeKalb County, according to a Twitter post from the DeKalb County Police Department. Anderson is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County chairman's former secretary arrested

That’s where the GBI has charged the former secretary for the Clayton County commission chairman with sending fake threat letters to the chairman. Agents charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with making false statements to the GBI and filing a false report.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cobb County mother warns community after losing two people to overdoses

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Health professionals said opioid overdose deaths are spiking in the Cobb County area. “In 2021, we had 123 Cobb County citizens die of opioid overdoses. 97 of those were fentanyl, and that has been increasing over the years...especially since about 2015. It’s been going up,” said Lori Jouty, Opioid Prevention and Response Coordinator, Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
COBB COUNTY, GA

