rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County officials assisting residents of condo complex left without water service
CONYERS — Some residents of a Conyers condominium complex have been wondering where their water went after members of the homeowners association switched utility management services at the beginning of the new year. Rockdale County officials have sent packages of bottled water to residents of the Viewpointe East Condominiums...
fox5atlanta.com
Recovery and reconstruction efforts continue in Newnan following 2021 tornado
In 2021 parts of Newnan were devastated after a powerful tornado ripped through. The recovery and reconstruction continues, and now the federal government is granting millions in funding to assist.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other north Georgia counties Thursday, February 2
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Thursday, February 2, 2023 due to the likelihood of heavy rain this afternoon and evening. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for...
12 families displaced after large apartment fire, Cobb County fire investigators say
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
fox5atlanta.com
Fired Clayton County executive assistant claims she was framed by former boss, chairman
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired executive assistant for Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner claims she was framed by her former boss and still can't believe what has happened. On Monday, the GBI charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with sending fake threatening letters to herself and Chairman Turner, but she told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she didn't know what was in the letters and was only doing her job.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tractor-trailer crashes into GDOT building in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing delays on the ramp from I-75 South to I-285 East in Cobb County Wednesday morning. The Georgia Department of Transportation confirms the tractor-trailer ran into a GDOT power building. No injuries have been reported.
fox5atlanta.com
Former Clayton County employee says she was framed by boss to protect himself
Dr. Katrina Holloway, a former employee of Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner told FOX 5 she believes she was betrayed and framed by her boss in an effort to protect himself. This is an ongoing investigation.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Large fire in Douglasville displaces family
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville family is homeless after losing their home in a fire Wednesday. Firefighters responded to 2410 Summer Lake Road just before 3:20 p.m. Douglas Count Fiere said the damage to the home was “extensive.”. Fire Chief Roderick B. Jolivette said, “the first...
Northside Hospital’s new Cumberland medical center opening soon
Northside Hospital will open its new Cumberland medical office building in a few weeks.
Car shot up in busy Cobb County shopping center, police say
The shopping center has several restaurants and a Publix grocery store in it.
Some Cobb County parents are sounding off after ongoing false alarms at schools
Some Cobb County parents are concerned about recent false alarms with the district’s fairly new security system.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Adoptable Dogs - Week of February 2
These dogs in Butts County are searching for their forever homes. Additionally, many of them are seeking foster homes. Dogs in this gallery are not house in a facility, rather Butts Mutts relies on fosters and volunteers to help get their dogs ready for adoption. For more information on any...
DeKalb County police need help finding missing man
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need help to find a missing man. Willie Anderson, 45, was last seen Thursday near Roundelay Way in DeKalb County, according to a Twitter post from the DeKalb County Police Department. Anderson is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County chairman's former secretary arrested
That’s where the GBI has charged the former secretary for the Clayton County commission chairman with sending fake threat letters to the chairman. Agents charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with making false statements to the GBI and filing a false report.
Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Cobb that lasted over 5 hours, officials say
Authorities said the standoff began late Thursday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cobb County mother warns community after losing two people to overdoses
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Health professionals said opioid overdose deaths are spiking in the Cobb County area. “In 2021, we had 123 Cobb County citizens die of opioid overdoses. 97 of those were fentanyl, and that has been increasing over the years...especially since about 2015. It’s been going up,” said Lori Jouty, Opioid Prevention and Response Coordinator, Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
GDOT changes GA 400 speed limit signs back, said change was mistake
ATLANTA — Turns out, drivers won't have to slow down on GA 400. Georgia Department of Transportation officials walked back an announcement Tuesday, saying the speed won't change on the popular metro Atlanta highway. On Monday, GDOT said they had lowered the speed limit near Alpharetta and posted signs...
Police say teen couple lured Henry County 14-year-old, paralyzing him during armed robbery
He thought he was just going to visit a friend on his Christmas break.
WXIA 11 Alive
Clayton County to elect new sheriff after Victor Hill's conviction
Residents will have to vote for a new sheriff. There are five candidates.
One of metro Atlanta’s busiest corridors is getting safety improvements
The improvements range from new audible push buttons at crosswalks to raising the sidewalks for more separation between foot traffic and the cars speeding by.
