FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the... The post Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Not Going' to this NFL Team During Golf Event
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently doesn't consider this NFL team as a potential trade destination.
Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
Tom Brady’s teammates share shocking drinking stories
As Tom Brady finally ends his playing career in the NFL, stories of his legendary skill and amazing abilities are being shared all across the league. That also happens to include stories of his amazing drinking prowess. Damien Woody, who played center for the New England Patriots from 1999 to 2003, recently shared a wild Read more... The post Tom Brady’s teammates share shocking drinking stories appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out
Rob Parker called out Pro Football Hall of Fame voters and demand that they don’t include ‘cheater’ Tom Brady on their ballots.
NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Kicker Announcement
The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a different kicker next season. According to Owner Jerry Jones, the team will be "starting over" at the position for next season after Brett Maher struggled down the stretch. Maher had a wild card game to forget against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he missed ...
Derek Carr rumors: The 3 most likely outcomes and destinations
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders have all but made their split official. He already posted his goodbye on social media, which, as we know, is when a goodbye has really happened. With a deadline looming for the Raiders to make a decision on how they’ll move forward, exactly,...
Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out
It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
Davante Adams sparks Aaron Rodgers rumors with social media activity
Davante Adams forced his way out of Green Bay last year in part because he wanted to play with Derek Carr, but the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to move on from the veteran quarterback. It sounds like Adams already has a replacement in mind. Aaron Rodgers is once again facing an uncertain future with... The post Davante Adams sparks Aaron Rodgers rumors with social media activity appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
One team is messing with the Vikings’ search for a new DC
The Minnesota Vikings’ quest to find its next defensive coordinator might have encountered a bump in the road. Minnesota is looking to find the right candidate to take over the defense after the team fired Ed Donatell from the position. The Vikings have keyed in on multiple candidates, who are all qualified for the job.
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
Tom Brady to Re-Sign with Patriots? An Emmitt to D-Ware Cowboys Concept
Emmitt Smith and DeMarcus Ware each "retired as a Cowboy.'' And yes, it would seem fitting that Tom Brady would do something similar in order to be a "Patriot for life.''
Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade
Any quarterback-needy team would certainly take a long look at acquiring Aaron Rodgers via trade if he became available. However, there may be some serious reservations about giving up too much to make such a trade. The Packers may have difficulty maximizing any trade return for Rodgers due to his year-to-year approach to playing, according... The post Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Kraft wants Tom Brady to make one final Patriots return
If Robert Kraft has his way, you'll see Tom Brady back with the New England Patriots in the near future. Brady's playing days appear to be over after the 45-year-old quarterback announced his NFL retirement -- "for good" this time -- on Wednesday. But Kraft made it explicitly clear Thursday morning he wants Brady to sign a one-day contract with the Patriots to retire as a member of the team that drafted him.
NFL Teams with Worst Outlooks for 2023 Draft
NFL draft picks are volatile commodities because the value of any given selection is loaded with variables. In theory, the best scouting department can identify an impactful player. On the other hand, draft picks can be used as compensation to trade for a player or even a coach—or, in the case of the Denver Broncos, both.
New, huge Derek Carr update revealed
The Raiders have finally authorized Derek Carr to speak with potential trade partners, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Raiders already have granted QB Derek Carr permission to speak with other teams interested in trading for him that have also agreed to compensation with Las Vegas,” Schefter tweeted. Raiders already have granted QB Derek Carr permission Read more... The post New, huge Derek Carr update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
