Toledo, OH

Toledo to host inaugural USA Boxing Women's Championships in July

Toledo will host the first-ever national women’s boxing championship event, USA boxing announced on Wednesday.

The USA Boxing Women’s Championships will take place from July 22-29 at the Glass City Center. The event is open to all ages, novice and open female boxers, and non-citizens and boxers from the International Federations.

“We are incredibly excited and honored to host the USA Boxing Women’s Championships. We have a rich history in amateur boxing and we look forward to welcoming these world-class athletes from around the world and to show them all the great things our community has to offer,” Lucas County commissioner Pete Gerken said in a news release. “More than 7,000 visitors from around the country are expected to attend this premier event, generating $2 million in economic impact for Lucas County and the region and further bolstering our national recognition as a sports city.”

The week-long event also will be a ranking points tournament. Additionally, the event will host lectures on topics regarding female boxing and an all-female bronze and silver coaching clinic.

“This is an event that has been in the making for many years, and we are excited to bring our first-ever women’s championships to Toledo,” USA Boxing executive director Mike McAtee said in a news release. “With the continued growth of women’s boxing, we know this event will be a great opportunity to give our female USA Boxing members the chance to grow their passion for the sport and make an impact.”

Women’s boxing became an Olympic sport in 2012 with three weight classes. It added two more weight classes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including the welterweight division, and will grow to six total weight classes at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Oshae Jones, a Toledo native, represented Team USA at the 2020 Olympics, where she received a bronze medal in the welterweight division.

