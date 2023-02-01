Arts Council brings handcrafted Valentine greetings to Jackson

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Senior Center announces February events
JACKSON — The Butts County Senior Center announces several February events, from financial advice to a dinner-dance and a health fair. Mark Pickett with Georgia Legal Services will visit the Center on Feb. 8 from noon to 12:30 p.m. to provide legal information.
secretatlanta.co
Experience Black Excellence At The New Black Wall Street
It’s Black History Month and living in Atlanta it’s not hard to find different black businesses and organizations to support. Black entrepreneurship and spaces continue to expand and grow as the city does and witnessing all the growth is enough to encourage any one to keep pursuing their dreams. One the biggest achievements to come to the black community in Atlanta is The New Black Wall Street located in Stonecrest, GA.
atlantanewsfirst.com
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
DeKalb to host latest big food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest COVID-era food giveaway this weekend, distributing some 5,000 boxes of food to both c...
Atlanta Magazine
There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for?
Mental pictures of a place don’t necessarily tell you about a place. They tell you what the person conjuring that place thinks or feels about it. Those thoughts and feelings are shaped by a cocktail of lived experience, imagination, and media. Picture Paris and you probably see the photogenic central city: the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, or that restaurant where an idealistic rat defies the odds to pursue a career in the food service industry. Visualize New York and you might see Central Park, the Empire State Building, broad Manhattan avenues buzzing with people and taxis, maybe the cops from Law & Order asking a bartender if they recognize the woman in the photo.
OnlyInYourState
This Historic Native American Mound In Georgia May Be Home To The Next National Park
The designations within the National Park System can get a little complicated. While we have National Monuments, National Historic Sites, National Seashores, and other National Park Service-managed sites, we don’t have any official national parks in Georgia. The designation is reserved for large swaths of preserved land that don’t allow activities like hunting or mining. There are currently 63 national parks in the United States, located across 31 states and two U.S. territories. Parks are added and re-categorized fairly often, so it is possible that one day we’ll see a national park in the Peach State. There are several candidates that could receive this illustrious designation, but the one that seems the most likely is the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon.
A new Stone Mountain documentary examines the world's largest Confederate monument. Watch it here
LISTEN: GPB News' Peter Biello speaks with Kristian Weatherspoon, the vice president of digital storytelling at the Atlanta History Center, about a new documentary on the history of Stone Mountain. Stone Mountain is home to the largest Confederate Monument in the world. It features carvings of three prominent leaders of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
fox5atlanta.com
Dream home becomes 'nightmare' for Atlanta homeowner after renovations
Local realtor Mikel Muffley created a company in which he would do it all — buy the lot, manage the loan, and hire the builder. But the FOX 5 I-Team was told by a homeowner that his new house was so poorly built that an inspector wrote that it was possibly 'lethal.'
College Park councilman joins complaints, says harassment, retaliation take place at city
A College Park councilman says he was retaliated against for supporting four female city employees — three former manage...
Metro Atlanta educators say ‘Abbott Elementary’ hits its marks
The critically-acclaimed sitcom has a big following among metro Atlanta educators.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Adoptable Dogs - Week of February 2
These dogs in Butts County are searching for their forever homes. Additionally, many of them are seeking foster homes. Dogs in this gallery are not house in a facility, rather Butts Mutts relies on fosters and volunteers to help get their dogs ready for adoption. For more information on any...
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32
Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29.
Car shot up in busy Cobb County shopping center, police say
The shopping center has several restaurants and a Publix grocery store in it.
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice names Teacher of Year
DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announce that Malissa Brinson-Gordon has been named the agency’s 2023 DJJ Teacher of the Year. Brinson-Gordon, a social studies and English teacher at the Martha K. Glaze Regional Youth Detention Center in Clayton County, was recognized for her achievement during a special presentation at a recent DJJ Board meeting.
Emory Wheel
How an old church was converted to Atlanta’s most coveted live music venue
I am sure you know the feeling: the mixture of anticipation and excitement before walking into a concert venue. The long line before security, the chaotic mixture of chatter and the occasional burst of laughter as you creep closer and closer to the venue’s entrance. Next, your bags will get cleared by security and you will be asked to show a QR code from your phone. With an audible sigh of relief and with a growing sense of excitement, you are finally permitted entrance.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Sequoyah High School students disciplined after racist social media posts
Atlanta News First sports reporters Fred Kalil and Scott Pennyman host ANF+ Sports Tonight, covering everything you need to know about Atlanta sports. Microsoft halting development on massive westside Atlanta project. Updated: 4 hours ago. The tech giant was planning to use a 90-acre parcel of land at the westside...
WJCL
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Henry County police search for person who robbed Mexican restaurant
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for a person accused of an armed robbery at the Mesquite Mexican Grill located at 1754 Hudson Bridge Road. According to police, on Jan 26, the possible suspect entered the restaurant, pointed a firearm at an employee, and demanded they give him all the cash.
