AZFamily
NFL will offer free CPR training in Phoenix during Super Bowl week
PHOENIX (AP) — Inspired by the lifesaving medical attention Damar Hamlin received on the field during a game last month, the NFL and American Heart Association will provide free CPR education in Arizona throughout Super Bowl week as part of the NFL Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center. Hamlin,...
AZFamily
Super Bowl matchup strikes up friendly Scottsdale bar rivalry
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s the battle of green and red in the desert where two watering holes in Scottsdale pledge their loyalties to only one team. The arrowhead will point you to Pub Rock, and you can find your nest at Rockbar. Die-hard fans of the Eagles...
AZFamily
Rivalry between two Scottsdale bars heats up with Super Bowl in town
FBI asking people to not fly drones around Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open. Experts say if you try flying, you will be caught. They have equipment that instantly detects the drone in the air and tracks the person at the controls. Local artists unveil new Super Bowl LVII mural in...
AZFamily
Counterfeit NFL gear ramps up before Super Bowl in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Although counterfeit merchandise isn’t a new thing, the amount of them seems to ramp up around big events like the Super Bowl. On Your Side’s Susan Campbell met with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to find out what to look for and why some prices are too good to be true.
AZFamily
Super Bowl Experience launches in downtown Phoenix before Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Super Bowl Experience has opened in downtown Phoenix at the Phoenix Convention Center, before Super Bowl LVII. Watch as Whitney Clark from Good Morning, Arizona throws a football like a quarterback!. There is a Hail Mary pass section as part of a 40-yard dash exhibit,...
AZFamily
Arizona D-backs add sponsored patches to jerseys with new partnership
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Diamondbacks are getting a slightly updated jersey for the 2023 season in the form of a new sponsored patch on the sleeve. On Thursday, the team announced a multi-year partnership with Avnet, a global electronic components distributor based in Chandler. As part of the partnership, players will wear a 4″ by 4″ patch on their jersey sleeve featuring Avnet’s logo.
AZFamily
Preparations underway in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII
Last year, the Department of Homeland Security says officials seized roughly 268,000 fake sports-related items. Watch for counterfeit NFL merch while the Super Bowl is in Arizona. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated a slew of counterfeit NFL merchandise by first identifying what they call...
AZFamily
What it takes to keep fans safe from threats during the Super Bowl in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Although security for the big game is focused on the Glendale stadium, there are Super Bowl LVII events around the Valley that could be targeted as well. “The game is the easy part,” retired FBI agent Rich Kolko says. “The stadium’s the easy part. Look...
